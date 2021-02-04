Cryptocurrency
World’s richest man, Elon Musk endorses Dogecoin
Dogecoin could be seeing an improvement in popularity and value as it just got an endorsement by the world’s richest man.
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk some mins ago just endorsed dogecoin via his Twitter feed.
“Dogecoin is the people’s crypto,” Musk tweeted.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021
At the time of writing this report, Dogecoin traded at $0.054293 with a daily trading volume of $6.3 billion. Dogecoin is up 66.78% for the day.
Elon Musk, who at press time had a net worth of $204 Billion, also had an image on his Twitter feed mimicking him as Rafiki the baboon that endorsed Samba (Lion cub) to be king in the Walt Disney movie titled “Lion King”.
ur welcome pic.twitter.com/e2KF57KLxb
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021
Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo
- The open-source crypto was invented by an American known as Billy Markus and an Australian identified as Jackson Palmer. The crypto asset was forked from Litecoin in December 2013.
- This fast-rising crypto is being primarily used as a tipping system on popular social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit in order to reward the creation or sharing of quality content.
- Crypto exchanges presently having Dogecoin listed include YoBit, BitAsset, Binance, Huobi Global.
Crypto market post all-time high, breaks past $1.15 trillion
The Crypto market struck a lifetime high after gaining five times in market value since 2020.
The total market value of the crypto market just smashed past $1.15 trillion for the first time ever, amid the strong bullish and volatile rally in Bitcoin and other leading Crypto-assets like Ethereum, Stellar, Chainlink, and Cardano.
The Crypto market struck a lifetime high after gaining five times in market value since 2020 as data retrieved from TradingView shows.
$1.15 trillion.
That's the combined market cap of all cryptocurrencies. It's also a record high. pic.twitter.com/YJOqB2sska
— TradingView (@tradingview) February 4, 2021
What this means: Crypto analysts have hinted at the incredible demand sighted from crypto traders, trend-following hedge funds, and lately the powerful institutional investors as among the reasons for such record gains.
Crypto assets are flying on stealth mode as the world becomes awash with record stimulus deals triggered by global central banks, using such programs in supporting the global economy.
This incredible feat in the crypto market shows global investors and traders are rushing into digital coins, and hedging against inflation-prone assets like currencies.
- The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $152.17 billion, which makes a 0.47% increase.
- The total volume in DeFi is currently $14.21 billion, 9.34% of the total crypto market daily volume.
- The volume of all stable coins is now $118.92 billion, which is 78.15% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
- At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin’s price is currently $38,031.05.
The past couple of months were all about bitcoin and large-cap assets like Ethereum, Ripple, and Tether attracting more investors. But the narrative has quickly switched as DeFi tokens and other altcoins are riding on the crypto bullish trend.
British hedge fund earns £540 million from selling half of its Bitcoin holdings
Ruffer Investment Management disclosed it earned £540 million from its Bitcoin investment in less than 60 days.
A leading British hedge fund, Ruffer Investment Management has disclosed that it earned £540 million from its Bitcoin investment in less than 60 days but it has reduced the size of its crypto holdings.
In a report credited to British based newspaper, The Telegraph, Ruffer saw “immediate fireworks” after investing about 2.5% of its assets into Bitcoin about three months ago, resulting in millions of dollars in gains as the price of Bitcoin rose past $20,000 and on to a new all-time high of more than $42,000 in January.
Rather than keeping all its Bitcoin assets, the British financial juggernaut, however, disclosed that it had sold roughly half its BTC holdings.
“The 2.5% allocation we made in November across all our funds, which totaled around $600 million — this has more than doubled so we decided to take out our ‘book cost’ and take $650 million in profits,” said Ruffer co-manager, Duncan MacInnes. “We still have around $700 million left in and are currently up by $750 million overall.”
What you must know
- Ruffer Investment Management actively manages investments, mainly in conventional assets, and operates freely, without restrictive benchmarks.
- The British based hedge fund has about 6,600 clients worldwide, mainly individuals and families, pension funds, and charities with £21.0 billion under management as of 31 December, 2020.
- Furthermore, the lead manager disclosed that the company was initially skeptical about investing in the world’s most popular crypto in 2017 but admitted the circumstances had changed in the last four years, with many people turning to virtual assets since the COVID-19 era. Duncan MacInnes also revealed retail investors were “desperate for alternative safe-haven assets” and institutions were buying into them as well.
- At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $37,951.49 with a daily trading volume of $62.6 Billion. Bitcoin is up 5.02% for the day.
Cryptos likely to gain at least 1000% very soon
A crypto expert has listed crypto assets that could possibly pull off gains of at least 1,000%.
A crypto trader, Elliot Wainman has recently listed, via his Youtube channel, crypto assets he expects to pull off gains of at least 1,000%.
Wainman insists many of the small Defi assets have room for more upsides when considering Cryptos like Snowswap (SNOW), liquidity tool, Unistake, and decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap (SWAP).
- Snowswap is a token of a decentralized exchange for swapping wrapped, yield-bearing tokens with minimal slippage.
- The leading crypto exchanges for trading in SnowSwap are currently 1inch Exchange, Bilaxy, and 0x Protocol.
PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that facilitates two Cryptos to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is fast, cheap, and allows anyone to participate.
Another coin on the leading crypto analyst’s list includes Bridge Mutual (BMI), a protocol that enables insurance against crypto exchange attacks, smart contract failure, stablecoin crashes, and more.
In addition, OptionRoom (ROOM) makes the list. ROOM is an oracle and prediction markets protocol built on Polkadot (DOT)
“You have an oracle, you have prediction market, you have Polkadot all in one. It’s a lot of sauce and it’s coming out with a very small market cap… You can see that their fully diluted market cap, they’re starting with this $5 million. That’s FDV. That’s not the circulating market cap. That’s all their tokens and the entire value of it…
“The point is they have a bunch of features that a bunch of huge projects isn’t even combining and they’re launching at a tiny, tiny market cap,” Wainman stated.