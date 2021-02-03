Business Half Hour
We started Kudi to eliminate long bank queues – Kudi CEO, Yinka Adewale
CEO of Kudi chats with Nairametrics about how fintech firms are helping in making financial services accessible to Nigerians.
Fintech companies have emerged as the new disruptive market force, challenging the traditional means of providing financial services in Nigeria. Fintech refers to technological innovation in the financial sector, including anything and everything from mobile banking and peer-to-peer payments to distributed ledger technologies and digital currencies.
They are firms/startups or products that are currently taking opportunities and leveraging tech to tackle financial problems all over the world and quite indeed, in Nigeria.
Seating on the hot seat of Nairametrics’ Business Half Hour is Yinka Adewale, co-founder and CEO of Kudi, a digital payment and collection platform. From what started out as a chatbot, Adewale and his partner and co-founder, Pelumi Aboluwarin have successfully grown Kudi to become a household name when it comes to providing access to electronic banking and financial services.
Adewale said Kudi provides basic financial services for largely underbanked and underserved communities in Nigeria. Speaking further, he said the banking population in Nigeria is high and is about 30 to 40 million while the bank branches in Nigeria are less than 5,000 branches. He continued by saying that what Kudi does is to partner with local stores in the community called agents to provide financial services to areas that have low availability of banking services.
He also stated that Kudi has 50,000 of these agents across the country. Also, they are in partnership with Commercial banks.
Adewale emphasized what instigated his idea of creating Kudi, narrating, “I grew up in a remote area and one thing is that there was just one bank in my locality which usually had an insane queue, especially at the ATM stands. So, having access to your fund every month especially for civil servants becomes an issue. Some of them must travel miles just to have access to their funds. However, when they finally get to the bank, the ATM machine might be unable to dispense cash. With all these findings I decided to create a platform to help curb some of the challenges these communities were facing when it comes to accessing their funds.”
Speaking further, Adewale said that banking in Nigeria remains an attractive sector, with over $9 billion in value pools, but despite high levels of competition, most consumers are underserved. Lack of access to services, issues of affordability, and poor user experience, all contribute to the frustration customers experience. All these have created the opportunity for him to create Kudi to enable easy access to the banking system.
Talking about how Kudi operates, he said they have about 50,000 agent locations in Nigeria that provide fast access to banking services. The agents are more of retailers who are already in business and have people patronising their shops to buy things. In the agents’ shops, Kudi customers can easily make digital payments, top-up airtime, send and even withdraw money.
Today, agency banking is fast gaining popularity due to various reasons like product availability, risk management, improvement in financial inclusion, and others. Adewale says a key challenge for people in this type of business is funding. He also said that when it comes to competition in the fintech space, “the key thing is to focus on your business, keep making progress and keep growing your business year on year. If you have sustainable growth over the year, you will be able to scale through irrespective of the competition.”
The Fintech industry in Nigeria is growing quite fast and has even become large enough to cover different areas including asset tech, wealth tech, credit tech and even cryptos.
“The most important thing is to be exceptional in your chosen area,” Adewale says.
Touching on the future of fintech in Nigeria, Adewale says, “90% of transactions still happen in cash respective of CBN cashless policy. With that, you will note that many of them have not scratched the potential of what is possible over the 4 to 5years.
“There is a lot of acceleration of digital payment in Nigeria and people are gradually moving from cash to digital payment.”
Business Half Hour
Kudi, making financial services accessible and affordable for all Africans | Yinka Adewale | BHH
Business Half Hour
Commercial Banks are still a major competition to Mortgage Banks in Nigeria
Business Half Hour
How PR can transform the future and profitability of a business – CEO, Mosron Communications
Tolulope Olorundero, a PR expert and Strategic & Communication Consultant highlights how businesses can profit from public relations.
Public Relations is one of the most effective ways to build on marketing strategies and create a solid online reputation. Companies that have caught onto this are investing a tremendous amount of time and effort into staying on top of their PR strategies, and they are seeing even larger returns with better ROI.
Public relations is about sending the right messages to the right place and the right people, creating a stronger brand reputation. PR agencies work alongside their clients to help them achieve this and promote them within their client’s industries. PR is an area that can transform the future and profitability of a business. Used properly, PR can give a company the ability to overcome almost any obstacle it may face. This is some of what makes PR so essential.
Seating on the hot seat of Nairametrics’ Business Half Hour, Tolulope Olorundero, a PR expert and Strategic & Communication Consultant highlights how businesses can profit from public relations. Olorundero has exceptional skills in Crisis Management and Digital Communication. She is the Founder & Principal Consultant at Mosron Communications and the Chairperson of the Association of Nigerian Women in Public Relations.
“I have always loved to read books, so I started as an editor while I was in secondary school. My father was a journalist and he usually comes home with newspapers, so the first thing I would do is to pick up the newspaper and check out some errors. It was just not working well for me that all I can see were errors. So that was what conditioned me to know what to look out for when something is not written well in a book. Bottomline is that it inspired my interest to become an editor. So, when I got to the university, I was editing materials for my course mates, I was also head of publicity for my local church in school and apparently, I decided to do things around public relations. So Mosron communications started as an editorial company,” she said.
Mosron Communications is a public relations consulting firm that provides public relations & communication services to businesses, organizations, and service brands across sub-Saharan Africa. According to Olorundero, Mosron communications started full-time in January 2019, though she had it as a side hustle as an editorial company since 2016. She later steered the company to a public relations company in 2019, as both are interwoven as there is no way one can say he or she is a public relations person, and not be able to write or edit content.
Speaking about funding as it relates to her business, she said when she started, there was no funding, and it was completely a bootstrap. Though her business started as a side hustle, during this period she had a full-time job, and she was able to save up part of her salary. Also, when she started her PR firm full-time, she had to convert a room in her house to an office to enable her to save the cost of renting an office space.
Speaking further on public relations, she said what motivated her to follow the path of PR was that people are digitally connected in today’s world, and PR helps companies to create a strong online presence that is highly visible to their target audience. Therefore, PR agencies provide businesses with support and guidance to help them market themselves online while being constantly ready to step in when a disaster occurs, or something threatens to damage the image of the company.
During the session, Olorundero mentioned that some people have this misconception that public relation is media relations. She made it clear that there is a need to let the business public and even the public know that there is more to public relations than media relations. Speaking further, she stated that there are four cultural things in terms of value propositions from a communications PR perspective. And they are.
- Corporate communications.
- Stakeholder management.
- Corporate event management.
- Reputation management
She explained that the role of Corporate Communication from a PR perspective has to do with building relationships with customers and responding to inquiries from the public. She emphasised that the duties in this area include producing newsletters, brochures, and other printed materials designed for the public. Corporate communicators manage a company’s website and social media presence, which includes monitoring what customers and clients are saying about the company on social networking websites and responding to inaccurate posts or requests for information.
Also, she said communication professionals are responsible for responding directly to calls and emails from customers with questions about a company’s plans or activities.
For Stakeholder Management, she said effective management of relationships with stakeholders is crucial to resolving issues facing organizations. She stated that stakeholders hold the key to the business and social environment in which organization operates and therefore its subsequent financial and operating performance. Thus, the effective management of stakeholder relations should be an essential focus of PR and organizational activity.
Speaking further on the third value proposition from a communications PR perspective which is Corporate Event Management, she asserted that while a company will most likely have an events manager, the function usually comes under public relations as conferences, exhibitions, and events are designed to generate publicity as well as generate sales leads.
The company may sponsor sports, arts, media, education, science and social projects and institutions, and TV programmes. Events are often linked to sponsorship. A company can sponsor an event or organise its own events, for example, for its sales team, its clients and prospects, its personnel, its distribution network, etc.
Lastly, for Reputation Management, she indicated that it is their incorporating efforts and campaigns to bury negative reviews, information, or search results and promote content that positively accentuates the desired image.
In addition, she advised business owners, corporate organizations & entrepreneurs on the importance of public relations, saying it aids businesses when it comes to online visibility and brand management. She said in this part of the world everybody thinks they can handle their PR themselves and some might end up diminishing their brand at the course of doing so.
However, it is crucial for you to hire an experienced hand to manage the Public Relations of your company as PR is an area that can transform the future and profitability of your business.