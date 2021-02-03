Around the World
President Joe Biden appoints Nigerian-born lawyer as USTDA Acting Director
Joe Biden has appointed Nigerian-born Lawyer, Enoh T. Ebong as the Acting Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency.
The United States President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, appointed Nigerian-born lawyer, Enoh T. Ebong as the Acting Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).
The appointment meant a return to USTDA by Ms Ebong, where she served in different roles from 2004 to 2019, most recently as the Agency’s General Counsel, and Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer.
This disclosure is contained in a statement which was issued by USTDA on Tuesday and seen on its website by Nairametrics.
The statement says that as Acting Director, Ms Ebong is expected to lead an agency that partners with the US private sector to develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in emerging economies while supporting US jobs through the export of US goods and services.
What the newly appointed USTDA Acting Director is saying
Ebong in a statement during her swearing-in ceremony, said, “It is an honour to return to USTDA. The opportunity to lead the Agency comes at a critical moment when the world is turning to the United States for leadership on clean energy and climate-smart infrastructure, as well as safe and secure ICT solutions.
“The Agency is one of the most effective, targeted and proven tools within the U.S. government. I’ve long believed in USTDA’s mission and program, which are fully aligned with the President’s vision of strengthening our economy and addressing climate as an essential component of American foreign policy and national security,’’ she said.
What you should know about Enoh Ebong
- Ms Ebong earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School, a Master of Arts in Communication from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Arts in History, with Honors, from The University of Edinburgh, Scotland. She is a member of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Bar.
- Before making a return to USTDA, Ms Ebong served as the Head of Strategic Partnerships at the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream, where she drove the development of strategic partnerships to expand access to education, health, financial empowerment and entrepreneurship.
- She had practised law at the Boston office of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris and Popeo, P.C., representing public and private companies in public offerings, financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance issues before moving to USTDA IN 2004.
What you should know about USTDA
The U.S. Trade and Development Agency helps companies create U.S. jobs through the export of U.S. goods and services for priority development projects in emerging economies. USTDA links U.S. businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries.
In case if you missed it
- It can be recalled that since his election to office as US President, Joe Biden had appointed Nigerian Americans, Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo and Osaremen Okolo as member of the office of White House Counsel and Covid-19 Policy Advisor respectively.
- The US President had also last month selected a Nigerian-born attorney, Adewale Adeyemo, as the Deputy Treasury Secretary.
France shuts borders to non-EU nations from Sunday
France has shut its borders to non-European Union nations for all except essential travel.
France has shut its borders to non-European Union nations for all except essential travel, as it steps down from a third lockdown.
This was disclosed by the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, on Friday after a meeting of the country’s defence council.
According to him, the travel ban will come into force from Sunday in attempt to limit the spread of new variant cases of coronavirus from abroad.
He said, “We are not announcing a fresh national lockdown for now and the next few days will be decisive in terms of any possible new restrictions.”
President Emmanuel Macron said, “Lockdown is a legitimate question… (but) we all know the heavy impact that has on all fronts.”
In an attempt to stem the number of new infections, Castex added that big shopping centres, excluding those selling food, would be closed from Sunday and enforcement of the current 6pm curfew would be stepped up.
“More police and gendarmes will be mobilised to check non-compliance with the curfew, the organisation of clandestine parties and the illegal opening of restaurants.
“Only essential travel would be allowed to and from non-EU countries and all arrivals in France from inside the bloc except cross-border workers would be required to show a negative PCR test,” he added.
#BREAKING France to close borders to non-EU countries except for essential travel, PM says pic.twitter.com/xZBOJ8WVSX
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 29, 2021
What it means
- The requirement was previously imposed for air and sea travellers, but would now also apply to those travelling by land too.
- With schools and shops still open but restaurants and bars closed, France has fewer restrictions than some European neighbours.
- The government, however, has been aware of growing fatigue among the public and alarm at the prospect of a third lockdown.
President Biden directs international air travelers must quarantine upon arrival
President Joe Biden has directed international air travellers to quarantine upon arrival in the United States.
The United States President Joe Biden has issued an executive order on Thursday that makes it mandatory for international air travellers to quarantine upon arrival in the US.
Similarly, the executive order also includes a directive that all interstate travellers in the US will be expected to wear a face mask. This travel order applies to airports and planes, trains, ferries, intercity buses and public transportation, but grants them the ability to issue exemptions.
What the US President is saying in the executive order
According to a report from Reuters, President Biden’s order says, ‘‘To the extent, feasible air travellers must comply with applicable U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines concerning international travel ‘including recommended periods of self-quarantine.”
However, the executive order does not explain how it will be enforced as the implementation still remains quite hazy.
The order also directs US agencies to engage with Canada and Mexico on public health protocols for land ports of entry including implementing CDC guidelines. Almost all non-essential travel at US land borders with Canada and Mexico has been suspended till February 21.
The CDC recommends a 7-day quarantine for people arriving in the United States from nearly all countries.
Biden is directing agencies to reconsider international contact tracing requirements for U.S.-bound passengers, which was abandoned by the Trump White House, as well as the possibility of follow-up Covid-19 testing for travellers after they arrive in the United States.
In addition, the US President has also directed that all travellers including US citizens, will be required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test before entering the country from abroad in an order that underscores the CDC policy announced last week.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Trump administration had resisted calls for the enforcement of a mask-wearing requirement.
- The Biden administration has also announced that it would reimpose coronavirus-related ban on most non-U.S. citizens arriving from European Union, Brazil, the United Kingdom.
- This follows the lifting of the restrictions by former US President, Donald Trump through an executive order on Monday.
Joe Biden sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States
The whole world watched in awe as Joe Biden was sworn in as the new President of the United States.
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
The 78-year-old Democrat and former Vice president to Barack Obama is being sworn in after emerging the winner of last year’s Presidential elections.
Biden’s running mate, Kamala Devi Harris was sworn in as vice president by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, becoming the first woman and the first black and Asian-American person elevated to serve in a role a heartbeat from the presidency.
The inauguration took place at the US Capitol, the same building that was stormed on January 6, by Donald Trump’s violent supporters.
Trump who for months refused to conceded to Biden’s victory at the polls left the White House for the final time hours earlier and flew to Florida after making it clear weeks ago that he will not be attending the inauguration.
Trump’s Vice, Mike Pence attended the ceremony, as he skipped Trump’s farewell military salute event at Andrews base.
The ceremony includes musical performances by Lady Gaga – who sang the national anthem – as well as Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.
Former Presidents; Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were all present at the inuaguration
What you should know
- At 78, Biden is the oldest president ever to take the oath of office.
- In his speech, Biden swore to defend the constitution and the country “against all enemies, foreign and domestic”.
- History was made as Kamala Harris became America’s first female, first Black and first Asian American vice-president.
- Donald Trump skipped the ceremony, becoming the first president not to attend his successor’s inauguration since 1869.