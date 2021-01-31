Columnists
Things to consider when going on a business trip
For a successful business trip, here are a few things you must put into consideration as you prepare.
The world is now more interconnected than ever before. It is now easier for businesses to build relationships with customers, suppliers, investors, or any other stakeholders from across the globe.
While communication advancements have made it possible for virtual interactions, we can’t deny that face-to-face interactions help build stronger business relationships. Thus, business travel remains a crucial part of building a global brand.
However, the success of a business trip is largely dependent on how well you prepare for the same. Business trips can be messy and overwhelming. Thorough preparations reduce the pressure that comes with it, helping you stay focused on the purpose of the trip. You are able to have a relaxed trip and an easy time executing your mission.
Here are 5 considerations that are crucial when going on a business trip.
1. The company travel policy
Most companies have some set rules stating what is acceptable regarding company travels. Such rules are put in place for better control of business travel expenses. If your organization has one, it is good that you go through it before embarking on your trip.
Knowing what your company’s travel policy provides will help you understand which expenses the company caters for in business trips and the limit to those expenses. You will know whether to cost the expenses to the company’s credit card or you have to pay for them yourself and get reimbursement after you are back. Your company could also be having arrangements with hotels and airlines for special discounts and the like. Knowing this beforehand allows you to take advantage of such offers as well as be in the know of what service providers to work with.
2. Advance bookings
The last thing you want when traveling for business is pressure build-up in the days leading to your travel date. One way to ensure you don’t encounter this is by booking your travel and accommodation in advance. Put into consideration the time of travel, convenience and costs when deciding on the two.
It is good to think about your journey in detail when booking your travel means. Will you travel by air or rail? Will you need to hire a car from the airport to the hotel, or does the hotel offer transportation from and to the airport?
When deciding on accommodation, think of a convenient location especially if you have to hold meetings at different locations. You should think of a strategic place for all the meeting venues and the airport or railway station. For example, if you have meetings in Florida, you could consider Florida Rentals, a comfortable place to stay. This way you will be more relaxed and ready to do business.
Don’t forget to check on the amenities available. For instance, if you have to complete some work on the go, free Wi-Fi on the flight and hotel can be a good amenity to consider. Most importantly, compare your choices with the company’s travel policy to ensure that they align.
3. Required documents
It would be a waste of time if you prepare for a trip only to realize that you don’t have the necessary documents required for the trip. Besides your travel tickets, you would need a valid and current passport. You may also need an identification document if your trip is within the country. Depending on where you are going, you might also need a visa. It is good that you research whether you will need one for your trip.
It would be in your best interest to avoid public transport in a foreign country. The overcrowding in stations makes foreigners prone to pickpockets. Besides, it is best to keep away from them at this time when COVID-19 is rampant around the world. In this case, you are better off driving yourself around foreign cities. However, you will need to have an international driver license to be able to do this in foreign countries. Be sure to apply for one before leaving for your trip. You will basically need to have a valid driver’s license in your country, passport-sized photos, application forms, and about $20.
4. Travel insurance
Anything can go wrong when you are on a business trip. Your luggage can get lost or delayed needing you to find new clothing or electronic devices. You might be required to cancel your trip due to an emergency at home or sickness, prompting you to cancel your travel. You might also be caught up by terrorism or natural disasters like earthquakes in a foreign country requiring you to stay longer.
Your employer may not be liable for such expenses arising from unexpected situations during business trips. If that is your case, you might be needed to cater for such expenses from your pocket. That is why it is good to have travel insurance in place to shield yourself from such losses.
5. Researching your destination
First impressions are very crucial in business meetings. How you present yourself before the people you are meeting with can determine whether they continue working with you or not. It is very important that you be at your best when interacting with these people.
To do this, ensure that you research your destination. Seek to know the culture and common nuances that can easily offend your hosts. Learn how they behave in meetings so you know how to behave around them. If they prefer informal meetings, you will know well in advance not to pack suits and the like. In addition, research on the weather, political situation, the food, and the like.
Conclusion
There is a lot to prepare for when going on a business trip. The above 5 points give you a starting point. In addition to that, ensure that you carry along with your work devices and a hard copy of the business documents that you would need in case your laptop develops a mechanical problem or gets lost. It is also important to keep expenses down by comparing several service providers. Above all, let your company’s travel policy be your guide when paying for expenses.
Rachel Eleza, Growth Marketing Director at UpSuite and a part-time writer.
The Pension Transfer Window – Who holds the Joker?
Stanbic IBTC appears to have a reputation of transparency and integrity, as well as a perception of being technologically savvy.
A critical look into the Nigerian Pension industry, following the opening of the Transfer Window by the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) on the 16th of November 2020, has revealed some interesting insights.
Nigeria has 22 Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) currently operating in the country and now, contributors can freely move from one PFA to another at least once a year. The curiosity about what would motivate contributors to switch and where they would prefer to move to has led us to assess the industry vis-a-vis the performance of the top PFAs.
According to information from the 2020 third quarter (Q3 2020) industry report released by the industry regulator, PENCOM, on 04 December 2020, the top five PFAs in Nigeria by their total retirement savings account (RSA) membership as of September 2020 are Stanbic IBTC (1.84 million), ARM Pension (821,958), Trustfund Pensions (751,242), Sigma Pensions (727,636), Premium Pension (725,028), and Leadway Pensure (632,908) – in that order.
Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers recorded a total RSA registration of 25,969 in Q3 2020 which accounted for 24.2% of the total 107,158 registered within the quarter. Premium Pensions followed with 7,957 registrations and ARM Pensions had 7,216; both Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers figures amounting to 14.2% of the total number of registrations in the quarter.
Nairametrics also reviewed the 2019 annual report released by PENCOM on 16 October 2020 and noted that as of December 2019, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers manages pension fund assets worth over N2.9 trillion, accounting for 37.14% of the total pension fund assets of N7.82 trillion for the period under review. ARM Pension Managers and Premium Pension Limited which were part of the top three ranked PFAs in Funds under Management (FUM) accounted for 8.75 and 7.99% respectively.
The remarkable performance from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, both in contributor numbers and assets under management, has been attributed to the fact that they started early. While this may be argued considering the consistent funds’ performance witnessed over the years, we noted that IBTC Pension Managers (former name of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers) got their operating license in 2005, around the same period as other top players like NLPC Pension Fund Administrators (2005), ARM Pension (2005), AIICO Pension Managers Limited (2006) and Leadway PFA Limited (2005). It appears, therefore, that the claim of an early-start advantage as many seem to think, may not be valid.
Nairametrics further gathered that contributors’ major reasons for moving from one PFA to another include funds performance, expertise, reliability, and capacity to manage pension plans/retirement benefit funds for a variety of public and private organisations. Contributors are also demanding excellent service delivery, the safety of their funds, and prompt payment of benefits.
Perhaps then, the school of thought which holds that their heritage as part of then IBTC Chartered Bank Group, now Stanbic IBTC Group, offers Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers an advantage may have some merit. Notably, in a recent Twitter thread, Stanbic IBTC claims to have paid over N800 billion to more than 62,000 retirees since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme. The company also appears to have a reputation of transparency and integrity, as well as a perception of being technologically savvy, evidenced by their all-inclusive mobile app – Appyness. These may be some of the contributing factors to the seeming preference for Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.
Upshot
It will be interesting to see if Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers will maintain its leading position in light of the opening of the transfer window and intensified competition amongst the industry players. We will wait and see what the 2021 numbers say.
Whatever the case, contributors hold the Joker. Now that they have the power to choose, all PFAs must step up their service delivery or risk being relegated to the background.
Why small business owners and freelancers adopt value-based pricing
6 reasons you should adopt the price-value based pricing for your business.
Many small businesses and freelancers believe charging less helps them get more customers. Meanwhile, often times, the contrary is the case. It only gets them, cheap customers, with luxurious demand.
The real truth is people often attribute excellent service to high prices. And charging low will not help your business but make you drop out of the game. Many big celebrated brands like Apple, Gucci, Smart water, and others are famous today, not only because of the quality of their product but also their pricing.
Pricing is part of branding, and people who appreciate the value of your services are very aware of this. If people see the quality of your services, they will definitely forgo the price and go for it.
What is value-based pricing?
Value-based pricing is a concept of establishing the price of a product or service based on the perceived value the product will offer to the consumers instead of the conventional Cost-plus pricing principle.
6 reasons you should adopt the price-value based pricing for your business
1. Branding
Pricing comes with branding. It is crucial you place a good price on your services to help people to see them. Naturally, people tend to attribute value to expensive things. We categorize the cheap ones as fake and call the expensive ones original.
And ironically, it often turns out as fact because the service provider adjusts themselves to this. If you want people to identify your service as something quality, you need to learn how to charge for it.
2. Quality Service
Delivering quality work requires time and effort at your end as a business owner. And Using a value-based principle helps you to be consistent in providing quality service to your customers. You understand your customer are willing to pay for the service; so far, they see the value in it. As such, you wouldn’t have any reason to compromise the quality of your products or services.
3. Save you from frustrated customers
I often tell small business owners that low customers are the most difficult people to serve. They demand far above what they are paying for and hardly get satisfied. Irrespective of the price you give them, they always feel cheated.
To avoid it, I strongly advise you to save yourself this headache and focus on the clients that know the value of your services. They know what they want, and they appreciate you for helping them achieve it.
4. Save you extra time
Why would you do a 5 hours job for $300 when you take an hour’s job for the same price and use the remaining 4 hours to rest or reinvest in yourself? There is no point chasing every prospect up and down. You can earn the money you want from 5 clients from only one client and even get a tip for a job well done! Yeah, it works! And in the long run, you will still earn more than your competition that sticks to the Cost-plus pricing.
5. Increase in Return on Investment
Charging a reasonable price for your services helps you increase your ROI. You will save yourself a lot of time from doing underpaid jobs to do other things that will fetch you more money. You are can even use the extra time to learn additional skills or reinvest in yourself to stand out.
6. Trust
Value-based pricing builds trust from excellent customers. Your customers understand you know the quality of the service they need, and you are confident in yourself that you can meet their expectations.
Conclusion
The philosophy behind this article comes from my personal experience as a freelance copywriter. Hence, it is no longer a theory but proven practical. Meanwhile, it is vital you also work on the quality of the service you will deliver to your clients.
Taiwo Sotikare is an outstanding freelance copywriter and editor with over five years of experience. He has written hundreds of articles on Freelancing, Career Development, and Writing Tips. He is regular content creator at insight.ng and DigitalPud.com and be contacted via [email protected]
Repositioning the Nigerian Power Sector
The Nigerian power sector continues to grapple with the age-long problems that have plagued the sector even before the privatisation exercise.
A Punch newspaper report says Nigeria lost an estimated N20.5bn in 22 days (January 1 and 22, 2021) due to continued rejection of electric power by the electricity distribution companies (Discos) who in turn argue that it makes no business sense to wheel power to locations where consumers show an unwillingness to pay for the electricity they receive.
Some stakeholders have defended the discos’ actions by arguing that some of the power generated are allocated to areas with little or no revenue prospects, particularly areas where power theft is more common.
This leaves the discos with no option but to reject some of the load to avoid running into further liquidity issues. The news report further stated that a total of 1,941 megawatt-hour of electricity was restricted during the review period due to insufficient gas supply, as well as lack of distribution and transmission infrastructure.
The Nigerian power sector continues to grapple with the age-long problems that have plagued the sector even before the privatisation exercise in 2013. Insufficient gas supply, weak transmission infrastrusture, absence of cost-reflective tariffs and poor metering system have remained largely unresolved. On the demand side, the final consumers have continued illegal actions of meter bypass and in many cases have accumulated unpaid bills.
Granted, among the uncaptured consumers, there are those without access to the national power grid, particularly in rural areas, however, the wide disparity between registered consumers and estimated number of households today suggests that power theft in Nigeria is not on a small scale, and this could be contributing meaningfully to the liquidity issues gripping the power sector value chain.
Tackling the liquidity constraints of the power sector remains at the forefront. Among suggestions to achieve this is structuring the activities in power sector as financial products for capital market transactions in a bid to facilitate the required liquidity, deepen private participation in the sector and enhance transparency in the entire value chain of electricity generation.