Prices of major food items crash further as local and foreign rice continues to ease off
Major food items such as; tomatoes, onions, pepper, potatoes, local and foreign-made rice recorded a decline in their prices.
The prices of locally-made rice have trickled down across major markets in Lagos State on the back of sustained reduction in the price of foreign-made rice as other major food items such as; tomatoes, onions, pepper, and potatoes record further decline in price.
This is according to the latest market survey, carried out by Nairalytics Research – the research arm of Nairametrics.
According to the report, a 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride rice – a locally produced rice now sells for an average of N22,875, representing a 3.7% decline in price, while a 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice now sells for an average of N24,250.
Also, the price of a bag of onions (Dry onions) crashed by as much as 23% to sell for an average of N16,500, while a big basket of round shaped tomatoes currently sells for an average of N4,000 as against an initial average of N6,500.
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and insights.
Items that witnessed price decrease
- The price of a 10kg size of Mama Gold rice decreased by 4% to sell for an average of N4,225 compared to an initial average of N4,400 recorded two weeks ago.
- A 50kg bag of Royal Stallion that was previously sold for an average of N24,500, now sells for an average of N24,250. This represents a 1% decline in price.
- Also, the price of a 50kg bag of Mama Gold rice now sells for an average of N24,250 as against an initial average of N24,875.
- A 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride rice, initially sold for an average of N23,750 now sells for an average of N22,875, representing a reduction of 3.7%.
- The biggest basket of Irish potatoes that was sold for an average of N25,000 two weeks ago now sells for an average of 17,000. This represents a 32% decline in price.
- Also, a medium-sized basket of Irish potatoes now sells for an average of N2,200 as against N2,600 recorded earlier in the month.
- The price of a big basket of round shaped tomatoes dipped by 38.5% to sell for an average of N4,000 compared to an initial average of N6,500.
- A medium-sized basket of round shaped tomatoes that was initially sold for an average of N3,000 now sells for an average of N1,500. This represents a decline in price of 50%.
- A big bag size of pepper now sells for an average of N7,250 compared to an initial average of N7,750 representing a decline in price of 6.5%.
- Also, the price of a medium-sized bag of pepper declined by 6.7% to sell for an average of N3,500 compared to an initial average of N3,750.
- A big bag of dry onions currently sells for an average of N16,500 as against an average of N21,500 recorded two weeks ago. This represents 23.3% reduction in price.
- The price of a big bag size of new onions also reduced by 24.2% to sell for an average of N12,500 compared to an initial average of N16,500.
- A big bag of melon now sells for an average of N43,500. A 3.3% decline when compared to an initial average of N45,000.
Items that witnessed price increase
- The price of a 50kg bag of honey beans popularly known as “oloyin” increased by 7.6% to sell for an average of N21,875 compared to an initial average of N20,333 while a bag of white beans of the same size grew by 9.6% to sell for an average of N46,750.
- A big bag of Bush mango seed popularly known as ogbono now sells for an average of N120,000 representing an increase of 14.3% from an initial average of N105,000.
- A Nylon of crayfish that was initially sold for an average of N14,250 now sells for an average of N14,750. This represents a 3.5% increase in price.
- A 50kg bag of yellow maize now sells for an average of N24,625 from an initial average of N23,333 while a bag of white maize of the same size now sells for an average of N24,500.
- The price of a crate of egg increased by 7.2% to sell for an average of N1,300 as against an initial average of N1,213.
- A 25 litres gallon of vegetable oil that was sold for an average of N16,625 two weeks ago has increased by 9% to sell for an average of N18,125.
- Also, a 5 litres gallon of vegetable oil now sells for an average of N3,550 as against an initial average of N3,425 recorded earlier in the month.
- A big basket of sweet potatoes currently sells for an average of N6,500 representing an increase in price of 8.3% compared to an initial average of N6,000.
- A 50kg bag of white garri that was initially sold for an average of N10,750 now sells for an average of N12,750. This translates to an 18.6% increase in price.
Items that maintained initial prices
- A 50kg bag of brown beans continues to sell for an average of N30,000 same as recorded two weeks ago.
- A big tuber of yam still sells for an average of N1,000 while a medium-sized tuber sells for an average of N588.
- A 50kg bag of Ijebu garri continues to sell for an average of N14,375, while yellow garri sells for an average of N11,125.
- A 50kg bag of Honey well and Mama Gold flour sells for N13,950 and N13,850 respectively, while a bag of Dangote flour sells for an average of N13,750.
- A 25 litres gallon of palm oil sells for an average of N13,000 while a 5 litres size sells for an average of N2,675.
- Horse fish (Kote) and Titus fish still sell for an average of N613 and 638 respectively across markets in Lagos.
- A carton of full chicken sells for an average of N14,125, Chicken lap also sells for an average of N13,875 while a carton of turkey is sold for an average of N18,500.
- A 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas is filled for an average of N3,975, while a 5kg cylinder is filled for an average of N1,750
- Amongst the list of food items that maintained their initial prices include: noodles, beverages, cocoa drinks, sugar, water, and juice.
Special markets/items
- Nairalytics could sight customers and traders at the onion section of the Mile-12 market bantering with each other, as a customer was seen exercising bargaining power at the market. “Now that the price of onions has reduced drastically, it is our time to do shakara for you,” she teased.
- Recall that a big bag of Onions was sold for as high as N90,000 last year due to seasonal fluctuation and other factors, but now at an average of N16,500, it represents an 81.7% decline in price.
- The increase in the price of egg was attributed to increase in the prices of Chicken and their feeds. Notably, in a conversation with an egg supplier at Mushin market, she explained to Nairalytics that the increase in the price of items used in the production of chicken feeds such as maize, soya beans has caused increase in the price of chicken, consequently affecting the cost of eggs.
- Below is a price list of various 50kg size brands of rice as obtained from Daleko market – Local rice; Big Bull (N24,000), Mama Pride (N22,500), Mama’s Choice (N22,500), Umza (N22,000), Solar (N22,500), Three Brothers (N22,500), Labana (N21,500), Ma Nasarawa (N18,000), Royal Naija (N18,000).
- While Foreign rice – Cap Cap (N24,000), Royal Stallion (N24,500), Tomato (N24,000), Caprice (N24,500)
Market insights
- The reduction in the price of local rice has been attributed to the decline in the price of foreign rice, owing to the reopening of land borders across the country. According to a rice dealer at Daleko market popularly known as “Iya Nike” she explained that due to the influx of foreign rice into the country, locally made rice are forced to drive their prices down so as to remain competitive in the market.
- She further explained that some brands of local rice now sell for as low as N18,000 but expressed her worries as some brands of locally made rice and foreign rice are now sold for relatively the same price, depending on the quality of the product, which could affect the sales of locally made rice in the country.
- Meanwhile, traders of tomatoes at Mile-12 market have attributed the significant decline in the price of tomatoes to seasonal fluctuation. Malam Audu, a trader at the tomatoes section of Mile-12 market, explained that it is normal for the prices of tomatoes to reduce by this time of the year, due to season. “this is the time of the year that the price of tomatoes usually reduces because we just harvested and there have been large inflows of the product into the market” He said.
- It is worth noting that there is only round-shaped tomatoes in the market and oval-shaped variant of the item is yet to be sighted in any the markets covered.
|Items
|Brand
|Unit
|MUSHIN (21/1/2021)
|DALEKO (21/1/2021)
|OYINGBO (21/1/2021)
|MILE 12 (21/1/2021)
|Average
|MUSHIN (7/1/2021)
|DALEKO (7/1/2021)
|OYINGBO (7/1/2021)
|MILE 12 (7/1/2021)
|Average
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|10kg
|4400
|4200
|4200
|4100
|4225
|3.9772727272727
|4400
|4200
|4500
|4500
|4400
|Bag of Rice
|Royal Stallion
|50Kg
|24500
|24000
|24500
|24000
|24250
|1.0204081632653
|25000
|24000
|25000
|24000
|24500
|Bag of Rice
|Rice Master
|10kg
|NA
|4100
|4100
|4.6511627906977
|NA
|4300
|4300
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|24000
|24000
|24500
|24500
|24250
|2.5125628140704
|25000
|24000
|24500
|26000
|24875
|Bag of Rice
|Caprice
|50kg
|24000
|24000
|24000
|24000
|24000
|0
|25000
|22000
|24000
|25000
|24000
|Bag of Rice
|Mama's Pride
|50kg
|23000
|22500
|23000
|23000
|22875
|3.6842105263158
|23000
|24000
|24000
|24000
|23750
|Bag of Beans
|Oloyin
|50kg
|22000
|22000
|22000
|21500
|21875
|-7.5819672131165
|20000
|21000
|20000
|20333.333333333
|Bag of Beans
|White
|50kg
|48000
|48000
|46000
|45000
|46750
|-9.5703124999991
|40000
|45000
|43000
|42666.666666667
|Bag of Beans
|Brown
|50kg
|32000
|30000
|30000
|28000
|30000
|0
|32000
|30000
|30000
|28000
|30000
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Big Size Tuber
|1000
|900
|1100
|1000
|1000
|0
|1000
|900
|1100
|1000
|1000
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Medium Size Tuber
|550
|600
|550
|650
|587.5
|0
|550
|600
|550
|650
|587.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|305g (Belle full)
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|0
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|200g (Hungry man)
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|0
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|Carton of Noodles
|Chikki
|100g
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|0
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|Carton of Noodles
|Minimie
|70g
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|0
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Golden Penny
|70g
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|0
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|Bag of Garri
|Ijebu
|80kg
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|0
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|Bag of Garri
|White
|50kg
|12500
|12000
|14000
|12500
|12750
|-18.604651162791
|10500
|11000
|11000
|10500
|10750
|Bag of Garri
|Yellow
|50kg
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|0
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Big Basket
|6500
|6500
|-8.3333333333333
|6000
|6000
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Small Basket
|700
|750
|725
|0
|700
|750
|725
|Basket of Potato
|sweet
|Smallest Basket
|400
|300
|350
|0
|400
|300
|350
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Biggest Basket
|18000
|16000
|17000
|32
|25000
|25000
|25000
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Medium Basket
|2200
|2200
|15.384615384615
|2600
|2600
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Small Basket
|1500
|1400
|1450
|12.121212121212
|1700
|1600
|1650
|Packet of Pasta
|Golden Penny
|500g
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|0
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|Packet of Pasta
|Dangote
|500g
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|0
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|Packet of Pasta
|Power (1 pc)
|500g
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|0
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|Packet of Pasta
|Bonita (1 pc)
|500g
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|0
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|0
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|0
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|3600
|3600
|3500
|3500
|3550
|-3.6496350364963
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3400
|3425
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|18000
|18000
|18000
|18500
|18125
|-9.0225563909774
|16000
|17000
|17000
|16500
|16625
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Kings
|5 Litres
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|0
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Wesson
|5 Litres
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|0
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Mamador
|3.8 Litres
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|0
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Power
|3 Litres
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|0
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|Bunch of Plaintain
|Plantain
|1 Big Bunch
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|0
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|Bag of Flour
|Dangote
|50kg
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|0
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|Bag of Flour
|Honey well
|50Kg
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|0
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|Bag of Flour
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|0
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|Milk
|Peak Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|0
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|Milk
|peak Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|0
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|Milk
|Peak milk (Refill)
|500g
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|0
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|Milk
|Dano Powdered (Tin)
|500g
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|0
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|Milk
|Dano Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|0
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|Milk
|Dano (Refill)
|500g
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|0
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|Milk
|ThreeCrown (Refill)
|380g
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|0
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|Milk
|Loya Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|0
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|Milk
|Loya (Refill)
|400g
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|0
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|Milk
|Coast (Refill)
|500g
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|0
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|500g
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|0
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|1kg
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|0
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo Refill
|500g
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|0
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita Refill
|500g
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|0
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita (Plastic)
|900g
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|0
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine Refill
|500g
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|0
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine(Plastic)
|500g
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|0
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|Coffee
|Nescafe Classic
|50g
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|0
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|Tea
|Lipton Yellow label
|52g
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|0
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|Tea
|Top tea
|52g
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|0
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|Sugar
|St' Louis Sugar(Cube)Â
|500g
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|0
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|Sugar
|Golden Penny Sugar (cube)
|500g
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|0
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|Bread
|Val-U
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|0
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|Bread
|Butterfield
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|0
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|Egg
|N/A
|Crate
|1300
|1300
|1300
|1300
|1300
|-7.2164948453608
|1200
|1200
|1250
|1200
|1212.5
|Bottled Water (Refill)
|Cway
|Refill
|600
|650
|600
|600
|612.5
|0
|600
|650
|600
|600
|612.5
|Juice
|5 Alive
|1 litre
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|0
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|Juice
|Chivita
|1 litre
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|0
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|Gas
|Refilling
|12.5kg
|4000
|4000
|3900
|4000
|3975
|0
|4000
|4000
|3900
|4000
|3975
|Gas
|Refilling
|5kg
|1700
|1800
|1800
|1700
|1750
|0
|1700
|1800
|1800
|1700
|1750
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|round shaped
|4000
|4000
|38.461538461538
|6500
|6500
|Tomatoes
|Medium Basket
|round shaped
|1500
|1500
|50
|3000
|3000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|round shaped
|1100
|1100
|56
|2500
|2500
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|Oval Shaped
|NA
|NA
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|Oval Shaped
|NA
|NA
|Fish
|Kote (Horse Mackerel)
|1 kg
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|0
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|Fish
|Titus (Mackerel)
|1 kg
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|0
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|Pepper
|Big bag
|7500
|7000
|7250
|6.4516129032258
|8000
|7500
|7750
|Pepper
|Medium bag
|3500
|3500
|3500
|6.6666666666667
|4000
|3500
|3750
|Maize
|Yellow
|25000
|25000
|23500
|25000
|24625
|-5.5357142857158
|25000
|22000
|23000
|23333.333333333
|Maize
|White
|25000
|25000
|23500
|24500
|24500
|-5.7553956834517
|25000
|22500
|22000
|23166.666666667
|Melon
|Big bag
|44000
|43000
|43500
|3.3333333333333
|45000
|45000
|45000
|Onions
|Big bag
|Dry Onions
|18000
|15000
|16500
|23.255813953488
|26000
|17000
|21500
|Onions
|Big bag
|New Onions
|13000
|12000
|12500
|24.242424242424
|20000
|13000
|16500
|Bush mango seed
|(Ogbono)
|1 big bag
|120000
|120000
|-14.285714285714
|105000
|105000
|Frozen food
|Full chicken
|Carton
|14000
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14125
|0
|14000
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14125
|Frozen food
|Chicken lap
|Carton
|13500
|14000
|14000
|14000
|13875
|0
|13500
|14000
|14000
|14000
|13875
|Frozen food
|Turkey
|Carton
|18000
|18500
|19000
|18500
|0
|18000
|18500
|19000
|18500
|Crayfish
|Nylon
|14500
|15000
|14750
|-3.5087719298246
|14000
|14500
|14250
About Nairametrics Food Price Survey
Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.
Government must play a major role for the mortgage sector to thrive – CEO, Abbey Mortgage Bank
Abbey Mortgage Bank CEO gives an insight into the mortgage sector and highlights the roles of key stakeholders for the sector to thrive.
The Managing Director/CEO of Abbey Mortgage Bank has given an overview of the mortgage bank industry in Nigeria, what inspired the establishment of Abbey Mortgage Bank, and the challenges encountered on the way.
Speaking during the Nairametrics’ Business Half Hour, Madu Haman gave a brief background of his journey into the financial industry.
“I graduated from the university in 1982, started my banking career in 1984 with the then Bank of Credit & Commerce, which was later converted to African International Bank (Afribank). In 1990, I joined the merchant bank now called the New World Merchant Bank. Then in 1992, I left New World Merchant Bank to join Abbey Building Society, which is now Abbey Mortgage Bank,” he said.
According to Mr. Madu, what motivated the establishment of Abbey Mortgage Bank was the Mortgage Institution Act that was enacted in 1989. It was an opportunity to provide housing finance to Nigerians. So, in 1992, they got licensed and since then, the business has grown.
He continued by saying that currently, their aim is to replicate in Nigeria what is obtainable in a more developed economy like the UK, where housing finance is affordable and available to everyone.
During the session, he stated that nothing came easy, especially when it came to establishing a business, so, they had their pitfalls during inception though they were able to scale through, with the help of the initial promoters who had experience in banking.
Speaking about funding, Mr. Madu noted that their initial capital when they started in 1992 was N5,000,000, which the promoters were able to gather from friends. Since then, they have gradually been increasing the capital. In 2005, they became a public limited liability company and got listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2008, which gave them a wider market for raising capital.
Abbey Mortgage Bank, according to Madu, is in partnership with private sector providers, most of whom are real estate developers who provide the houses for them to grant mortgages on. He noted that the partnership is with credible developers, who have the type of houses that meet the requirement of customers. The bank is also in partnership with notable cooperatives, whose members want to access housing finance.
According to him, Nigeria’s patronage of mortgage banks is very low. He said even at the African level, Nigeria is way below when it comes to a mortgage. He stated that currently, the mortgage sector constitutes just about 2.5% of our GDP compared to the United Kingdom where the contribution is 80%, while South Africa contributes 50% to 60% of their GDP, and Ghana has close to 30% GDP contribution. In other words, Nigeria needs to step up her game when in the mortgage sector.
He said for this to be feasible, the Government has a major role to play in terms of providing the right environment for the mortgage sector to thrive. Speaking further, he said there are many challenges that affect the mortgage sector, most of which have to do with the government. For example, the Land Use Act, which makes the process of land acquisition very difficult and expensive. Speaking further, he stated that what made land acquisition difficult are the processes one must undergo, such as:
- The process of getting the Governor’s consent
- The bureaucratic process of registering the mortgage
- The cost of registration being exorbitant.
During the session, Haman noted that the government could assist in reducing some of these challenges. The plan to address the various challenges facing the mortgage sector started as far back as 2001 when the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo, formed a presidential committee to review the legal framework around the mortgage sector, especially amending the Land Use Act and other issues concerning the smooth operation of the mortgage sector.
However, before the approval of such an amendment, another government took over which automatically led to starting the process all over.
Furthermore, he said they had to establish an advocacy association for the mortgage Industry called the Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria and their work is to take care of these issues that the mortgage sector is facing. He said they also have other institutions, like the Nigerian Mortgage Finance Company, which is partly owned by the participating banks and partly owned by the Federal Government (the Federal Ministry of Finance and CBN are also involved). The role of this institution is advocacy, i.e., trying to address the challenges facing the mortgage sector.
Also, they have been talking to state governors to see how each state can amend some of their laws to make it easier and smoother for mortgage sectors. However, he noted that some states like Lagos and Kaduna have been very cooperative. More so, the engagement continues with various other states that are willing to participate in the provision of housing for their citizens.
Additionally, he clarified the issues some Nigerians encounter when it comes to accessing NHF loans. He said the Federal Mortgage Bank is a custodian of the National Housing Fund, so for a contributor to be able to access facilities from the National Housing Fund, they must approach a primary mortgage bank which then processes their request and forwards it to the Federal Mortgage Bank for approval. He added that before NHF can give out a loan, it will have to check out the following:
- The property involved.
- Does it have a proper title?
- What is the applicant’s source of income?
- Would he be able to meet the repayment of the loan?
All these processes are done at the primary mortgage bank-level before being forwarded to the Federal Mortgage Bank for approval, and then the Federal Mortgage Bank also goes through its own process of checking. With all these processes, one might look at the loan request as a difficult one, however, the rate at which you get the facilities is only 6% which is the lowest facility you can get in the Nigerian market right now.
In conclusion, he said that Abbey has a very good pedigree, and they been in the market for almost 29 years now. He continued by saying that Abbey mortgage bank is presently the oldest and the largest mortgage bank in Nigeria and they are currently doing the Right Issues which was opened on the 4th of January for their existing shareholders to invest more on.
Border closure, insecurity and other causes of high food inflation in Nigeria
Nigerians cannot afford to buy food as the price of food is skyrocketing every month.
Nigeria’s inflation rate increased by 15.75% YoY in December 2020, hitting its highest figure in 3 years.
According to the latest Consumer Price Index report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the food inflation index rose sharply by 19.56% in December, caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fruits, vegetable, fish and oils and fats.
Nigeria’s food inflation looks gloomier if you consider the fact that the NBS, in its released COVID-19 impact report for the month of August 2020, revealed that 51.3% of Nigerian households obtained loans during the lockdown from mid-March to purchase foodstuffs.
READ: CBN maize import ban ill-timed, may cripple poultry sector – University Don
This means that Nigerians cannot afford to buy food and the price of food is skyrocketing every month.
Nairametrics chatted with Cheta Nwanze, Partner at SBM Intel, a Geopolitical Research and Strategic Communications consulting firm and Professor Yomi Fawehinmi, an Agric stakeholder on the causes of food inflation and what should be done to control it.
The border was closed for over a year, depriving many Nigerians and businesses access to some food items and raw materials which prices were now hiked as a result of high demand and few competition within Nigeria. Could the closure have contributed to food inflation?
READ: FG seeking approval from National Assembly for $1.2 billion agric loan
Nwanze said, “Of course it did. Simply looking at a chart of food inflation makes it clear. The curve, which was rising anyway, began to rise more steeply two months after the borders were arbitrarily closed, essentially the normal lagging effect associated with any change in policy. So yes, it is a fact that the border closure contributed to the rise in food inflation.”
Poor economic policies cannot however be distanced from the continuous rise in the inflation rate. Nwanze believes that the CBN’s mandate concerning the importation of maize is an example of such poor economic policy.
“Policy inconsistencies such as what happened with maize, where imports were restricted despite 2020 being in track to be our worst year in terms of maize production in a while. Now, given that maize is an input for the poultry industry for example, as well as the pharma industry, this had an effect,” Nwanze said.
READ: 4 selected Maize importers will not be affected by Buhari forex for food ban
Agriculture is very central to Nigeria’s economy, providing the main source of livelihood for the majority of Nigerians. The agricultural sector remains the largest employer in Nigeria, employing more than 36% of the labour force.
“Agriculture is actually a science. Without science, Agriculture is drudgery and unproductive. That’s why Netherlands is a small country but feeds the world. Netherlands is the 2nd largest food exporter in the world,” Prof Fawehinmi noted.
Water depletion and desertification have forced herders in the northern part of the country to shift southwards in search of grazing fields. This downwards movement has resulted in clashes between farmers and herders in many states, hence a reduction in the output of food production.
READ: Maize Scarcity: Premier Feeds, Crown Flour, 2 others import 262,000MT of Maize
Highlighting the contribution of insecurity to poor harvest and subsequent food inflation, Prof. Fawehinmi said, “Insecurity makes farmers abandon their farms, which reduces output, leading to less market supply and more demand, thereby causing a spike in prices of food items.”
On how pressures in food, utilities and transport are driving the rising inflation numbers, Wale Smith, a Pension Professional revealed in an article that was published on Nairametrics stated that “A combination of weaker farming activity, Naira weakness and Covid-19 lockdowns are behind the uptrend in food inflation. Looking at food inflation, the big pressures came from the farm produce component which accounts for over 90% of food inflation.”
READ: Agro Centric Kogi State is state with highest food inflation rate in Nigeria at 24.3%
SBM Intel recently reported that that 47% of farmers have zero access to any kind of storage facilities during harvest, which could rise up to as high as 60% for tubers, fruits and vegetables.
“Agricultural products are easily perishable while production remains seasonal, and demand for farm produce is present throughout the year,” SBM stated.
Factors like this combined with reduced output due to insecurity and food import exclusion weighs heavily for the consumer, who can barely afford one square meal.
READ: A summer of higher food prices, limited room for monetary policy
What therefore must be done to recover?
Professor Fawehinmi suggests intentional steps must be taken to develop and improve on every aspect of the agriculture value chain. He also added that special attention must also be paid to the area of agriculture research.
“We need to improve our agricultural research and innovation. That’s what will drive increased output and productivity. Also, we need to create a balance between imports of food and domestic production. Finally, we should do more about good storage and distribution,” Professor Fawehinmi said.
Agreeing with Prof. Fawehinmi, Nwanze adds that opening up of all the land borders and legally allowing the flow of goods puts Nigeria at a better chance of maximising trade relations with neighbouring countries.
READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 14.89% in November 2020 as food inflation spikes
“Open the borders, remove food items from the import exclusion list. When the ban on the importation of maize was announced, SBM did a report that predicted what will happen. It happened as we said four months later. Nigeria is incapable of meeting its food demand given our existing issues such as insecurity, poor farming practices, and a sharply growing population. This means increased scarcity and rising food costs. The only way we can cover the gap is by imports. It’s that simple,” Nwanze said.
Covid-19: No more lockdown, CBN advises government
Despite rising Covid-19 cases, the CBN MPC encourages government to avoid locking down the economy again.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) encouraged the Federal Government of Nigeria to avoid locking down the economy again as the second wave of Covid-19 causes an increase in confirmed cases and more deaths.
The apex bank cited the negative impact of another lockdown on the economy as a major concern suggesting that sustaining the tepid economic recovery was perhaps a higher priority than curtailing the fast-spreading variant of the second wave virus via another lockdown.
The remarks were contained in the monetary policy communique read out by the central bank governor Godwin Emefiele following the end of the bank’s monetary policy committee meeting, the first for the year.
READ: CBN retains MPR at 11.5%, holds other parameters constant
“While expressing understanding of the public health dilemma of the recent spike in infections, MPC encouraged Government not to consider a wholesome lockdown of the economy so as not to reverse the current gains of the stimulus earlier provided in 2020.” Emefiele
As of January 26, 2020, Nigeria had a total number of Covid-19 cases of about 124, 299, and 1,522 deaths as the second wave continue to spread rapidly across the country. Since December 1st, Nigeria’s positive cases have risen by about 56, 742 cases (83% ) from about 67,557 on the last day of November 2021.
READ: CBN issues modalities for payout of diaspora remittances in dollars
However, the central bank’s recommendations are hinged on the precarious state of the economy which is highlighted throughout a rather sobering MPC communique. In one statement the apex bank admitted that the rise in covid-19 cases was dragging economic recovery backward as more Nigerians become wary of socializing but the spate of economic recovery cannot be jeopardized.
According to the CBN “the outlook for the recovery, however, appears to be dampened by the second wave of the pandemic considering its intensity” yet it still maintained that the previous lockdown was the trigger for another recession.
“In the Committee’s consideration, it noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessary measures put in place by the Government to forestall its public health impact, such as the lockdown and other associated restrictions, contributed to the Nigerian economy going into recession, much like almost every other country in the world.”
READ: CBN says 22 banks to restructure over 35,000 loans due to COVID-19
CBN Paints a gloomy picture of the economic recovery
The members of the monetary policy committee also detailed challenges to economic recovery being experienced by the country such as higher inflationary rates, weak PMI numbers, and an increase in non-performing loan ratios of commercial banks.
On increase in non-performing loans
“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), however, noted the marginal increase in the Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio which rose to 6.01 percent at end-December 2020 from 5.88 percent at end-November 2020 and above the prudential maximum threshold of 5.0 percent. While noting that this development is not unexpected under the prevailing circumstances, it urged the Bank to strengthen its macroprudential framework to bring NPLs below the prescribed benchmark.”
READ: FG to create “Special Instruments” as part of plans to formalize its borrowing from CBN
On PMI numbers
The MPC noted with concern the continuing sluggish recovery in the Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’
Indices (PMIs), which remained below the 50-index point benchmark in December 2020, at 49.6 and 45.7 index points, respectively, compared with 50.2 and 47.6 index points during the previous month. This weak performance was attributed to the resurgence of the pandemic, foreign exchange pressures, increased costs of production, general increase in prices and decline in economic activities.
READ: CBN Cashless Policy: Emiefele regrets decision, insists on the policy
On Inflation
This uptick was attributed to the increase in both the food and core components of inflation, which rose to 19.56 and 11.37 percent in December 2020, respectively, from 18.30 and 11.01 percent in November 2020. This continued upsurge in food inflation was attributed to the logistical bottlenecks, spurred by the increasing security challenges in many parts of the country, which disrupted food production and supply to the market. Other factors driving the core inflation, include the recent deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry, which led to hikes in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and the upward adjustment in electricity tariff.
READ: CBN lends DisCos N18.5 billion to procure meters
What this means
As the economy slowly recovers from the Covid-19 induced lockdown, several of our major indicators still show there is trouble ahead. These 3 indicators are some of the most telling.
- Higher non-performing loans, though expected are symptomatic of what businesses are currently going through as they strive to improve their balance sheet. With weaker sales and piling inventory most businesses will continue to struggle to meet up with their debt obligations increasing the number of non-performing loans in the country.
- The Purchasing Managers Index is a critical bellwether for predicting when Nigeria gets out of the recession. As a compilation of how businesses are fairing, an index below 50 suggests we are far from a V-shaped recovery and could face a longer wait to get out of the current recession.
- Nigeria’s galloping inflation rate and economic contraction have created stagflation that puts the economy in a rather precarious situation. Much of the causative factors for the rising inflation are outside of the control of the CBN suggesting a higher inflation rate could persist in the coming months.
- The CBN indicates we could get out of higher inflation rates later this year, but not before it hit its peak as we expect the cost of goods and services to keep rising.
READ: Agro processors appeal to CBN to provide easy Forex access for SMEs
CBN Outlook
Despite the gloomy picture, the CBN expects the economy to recover this year provided the country continues with its economic stimulus.
Available data and forecasts for key macroeconomic variables for the Nigerian economy suggest further improvement in output
growth in the first quarter of 2021. This would be supported by the coordinated and sustained interventions of the monetary and fiscal authorities, including the broad-based stimulus and liquidity injections.
READ: New CBN guidelines ban MMOs, PSPs, Operators from receiving diaspora remittances
But to ensure its optimistic outlook for the economy comes through, the CBN is recommending that more efforts should be geared towards acquiring and distributing vaccines rather than shutting down the economy.
“Members thus agreed that the Committee’s current priority remains to quicken the pace of the recovery through sustained and targeted spending by the fiscal authority supported by the Bank’s interventions. In this light, it was thought necessary to increase collaboration with the fiscal authority by providing complementary spending to finance productive ventures in a bid to improve aggregate supply and reduce prices. This is in addition to effectively collaborating with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 through the existing private sector Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to procure and distribute vaccines to fast-track the pick-up of business activities and economic recovery.”