Naira falls at NAFEX window, report suggests CBN is expected to devalue naira by 10%
The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated closing at N394.33/$1 at the NAFEX.
On January 28, 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated closing at N394.33/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially.
Also, the exchange rate at the black market where forex is traded unofficially remained stable at N478/$1. The exchange rate at the parallel market closed at N478/$1 on the previous trading day of January 27, 2021.
Why Naira is depreciating
- The weakening of the local currency could be attributed to demand pressure and forex shortage as dollar supply declined further by 27%.
- Manufacturers in Nigeria in a report, have listed difficulty in having access to foreign exchange to pay for their imports as the biggest challenge they face.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria is expected to devalue the naira by as much as 10% this year in the face of lingering dollar shortage in the country, according to a survey by Bloomberg.
The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N83.67, representing a 21.2% devaluation differential.
To streamline forex supply and ensure there is enough to meet rising demand, the CBN moved to ensure strict monetary control of the forex market threatening to expel exporters who refuse to remit foreign exchange proceeds in the NAFEX market. It also warned against paying diaspora remittances in naira.
The CBN may have also confirmed the forex pressures businesses are facing in its monetary policy communique of January 26, 2020, when it cited it as a reason for the weak purchasing managers index.
“This weak performance was attributed to the resurgence of the pandemic, foreign exchange pressures, increased costs of production, a general increase in prices and decline in economic activities.”
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated marginally against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Wednesday, closing at N394.33/$1. This represents an 8 kobo drop when compared to the N394.25/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate was N394 to a dollar on Thursday, representing a 6 kobo gain when compared with the N394.06 to a dollar that was recorded on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
- The N395 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N394.33 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N388/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 27% on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover declined further from $51.51 million on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, to $37.58 million on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Oil price steady rise
Brent crude oil price hit about $55.60 on Friday morning as US crude stockpiles decrease by about 5.2 million barrels last week. A higher crude oil draw (a decrease in crude oil inventory) is attributed to higher refining activities in the world’s largest economy.
- Oil prices have been dragging since last week after the IEA released a report that slashed its outlook for oil in 2021.
- According to the IEA, “Global oil demand is expected to recover by 5.5 mb/d to 96.6 mb/d in 2021, following an unprecedented collapse of 8.8 mb/d in 2020. For now, a resurgence in Covid-19 cases is slowing the rebound, but a widespread vaccination effort and an acceleration in economic activity is expected to spur stronger growth in the second half of the year.
- “After falling by a record 6.6 mb/d in 2020, world oil supply is set to rise by over 1 mb/d this year, with OPEC+ adding more than those outside the bloc. There may be scope for higher growth given our expectations for further improvement in demand in 2H21. After holding flat at 92.8 mb/d in December, global supply is rising this month with OPEC+ due to ramp up during January.
- OPEC said that it withheld some 1.3 billion barrels of oil supply last year to keep prices from falling further.
- Nigeria needs oil prices to stay above $50 to balance its budget and improve on its 2021 revenue projection of N6.6 trillion for the year.
- Nigeria’s 2021 budget includes a target crude oil benchmark price of $40/barrel and crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day.
- Nigeria has a production capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day but is subject to OPEC’s crude oil production cuts, which are expected to help sustain higher oil prices.
- The higher oil prices and steady production output have positively impacted Nigeria’s external reserves, rising sharply to $36.431 million according to central bank data dated January 14, 2020.
- This is a sign that higher oil prices and steady output levels may be contributing significantly to Nigeria’s foreign exchange position.
Higher oil prices drive up Nigeria’s external reserves
- The external reserve has dropped for the first time in about 5 weeks to $36.431 billion as of January 26, 2021. However, this is a huge improvement on the $35.373 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.c
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the government may have taken receipt of the $1-1.5 billion World Bank loan. However, excerpts of the CBN Monetary Policy communique of January 26th suggest the inflows may have been driven by higher oil revenues.
- According to the CBN, “On the external reserves position, the Committee noted the increase in the level of external reserves, which stood at US$36.23 billion as at 21st January 2021 compared with US$34.94 billion at the end of November 2020. This reflected improvements in crude oil prices, partial global economic recovery amid optimism over the discovery and distributions of COVID-19 vaccines by most developed economies.”
- The external reserves have increased by $1.135 billion since December 31, 2020, when it closed the year at $35.3 billion.
- Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
U.S dollar keeps rising against Euro, British pound sterling
The U.S dollar index is on track for a 0.5% weekly gain following record-buying at the start of the week
The U.S dollar remained firm at the last trading session of the week. Despite a significant improvement in risk appetite across global financial markets, investors are flocking into the safe-haven currency, as COVID-19 remains a major headache.
What you should know: The dollar index, at the time of drafting this report, was up by 0.15% to trade at 90.662 at Friday’s early session in London.
The U.S dollar index is on track for a 0.5% weekly gain, following record buying at the start of the week amid concerns that President Joe Biden’s fiscal spending package will not be as large as earlier anticipated.
Quick fact
- The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against a basket of other major currencies (like the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, and Euro).
- Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations via dollar transactions to countries like Europe, and Japan, would need to pay fewer dollars in meeting such obligations.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave critical insights to macros affecting the U.S dollar’s arch-rivals.
“A sharp sell-off in iron ore prices is a worrisome development for commodity linkers, more so Latin American producer and their currencies. China tightens bleeds into Asia risk assets like iron ore.
“GBP is not showing the kind of sensitivity to risk. The lack of drama in much of the FX market may reflect a view that equity market tribulations are stock-specific VAR-styled sell-offs in nature rather than a reflection of global risk themes that would carry significant bond or cross-asset leakage.”
Naira gains at black market as external reserves improves on higher oil prices
The exchange rate at the black market where forex traded unofficially appreciated at N478/$1.
On January 27, 2021, the exchange rate at the black market where forex is traded unofficially, saw an appreciation to N478/$1. The exchange rate at the parallel market closed at N480/$1 on the previous trading day of January 26, 2021, representing a N2 gain.
Why Naira is appreciating
- This can be attributed to moderate demand for dollars in the face of tight liquidity in the foreign exchange market.
- The CBN has also suggested that the dramatic improvement in the country’s external reserve is due to an increase in global crude oil prices. This has increased the capacity of the apex bank to intervene in the foreign exchange market.
To streamline supply and ensure there is enough to meet rising demand, the CBN moved to ensure strict monetary control of the forex market threatening to expel exporters who refuse to remit foreign exchange proceeds in the NAFEX market. It also warned against paying diaspora remittances in naira.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated marginally against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Wednesday, closing at N394.25/$1. This represents a 25 kobo drop when compared to the N394/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate was N394.06 to a dollar on Wednesday, representing a 46 kobo drop when compared with the N393.60 to a dollar that was recorded on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
- The N396 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N394.25 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N385/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 52.45% on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover declined from $108.34 million on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, to $51.51 million on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
CBN appoints 3 Pre-Shipment Inspection and 2 Monitoring Agents for non-oil exports
The CBN has announced the appointment of 3 PIAs and 2 Monitoring/Evaluation Agents for non-oil exports.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the appointment of 3 Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) for non-oil exports with effect from January 15, 2021.
The apex bank in addition, also announced the appointment of Monitoring and Evaluation Agents (MEAs) to oversee the activities of the PIAs in their respective zones of operations.
This disclosure is contained in a circular that was issued by the CBN on January 26, 2021, and signed by its Director for Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. O. S. Nnaji.
The CBN in the circular said that the Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents are;
- Angila International Limited with the responsibility to cover North West and North Central Zones,
- Neroli Technologies Limited to cover South West and South-South,
- Gojopal Nigeria Limited has the responsibility to cover the South East and North East.
Similarly, the newly appointed Monitoring and Evaluation Agents are;
- Foops Integrated Services Limited with the responsibility to cover North East, North West and North Central,
- Ace Global Depository whose areas of coverage include South East, South West, and South-South.
The apex bank in the circular directed all authorized dealers, operators in the non-oil export sector, and members of the general public to take note and ensure compliance.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in a revised policy, the Federal Government had said that all non-oil exports from Nigeria shall be subject to inspection by Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents appointed for that purpose by the government.
- The focus of the PIAs shall be to ascertain the quality, quantity, and price competitiveness of exports from Nigeria and shall collaborate with other regulatory agencies like NAFDAC, SON, Plant and Animal Quarantine, Federal Produce Inspectorate, and so on, for quality inspection of regulated products.