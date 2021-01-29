Paid Content
Is Bitcoin the next payment money?
This article hopes to empower you with relevant information about money and Bitcoin potential in the world.
In the last 5,000 years, money has evolved slowly, it started from barter trading which was the only means value can be exchanged between our ancestors. For example, a tuber of yam could be exchanged for a bowl of oil. This means is somewhat not accurate considering how much the world's financial industry has grown. But 'medium of exchange' is just one of the other important features of money.
In the last 5,000 years, money has evolved slowly, it started from barter trading which was the only means value can be exchanged between our ancestors. For example, a tuber of yam could be exchanged for a bowl of oil. This means is somewhat not accurate considering how much the world’s financial industry has grown. But ‘medium of exchange’ is just one of the other important features of money.
The world quickly moved to other kinds of money like cowry shells, animal bones, and rare stones. They agreed that it is money, they placed value on it and it quickly became a medium of exchange in addition to the fact that these commodities are divisible. Yes, there is a new need, an addition that humans craved for, they want the money that will be portable, and they deserve to have money that can be moved easily between cities, kingdoms, and empires. Aside from divisibility, there was a need for portability.
Gold, silver, copper, and nickel quickly gained universal recognition as precious stones, they replaced cowries and other commodities that were used as money. Through Ottoman Empire and Roman Empire, these rare metals were spent. Gold and silver witnessed the rise and fall of Pharaohs, it was around when Babylonia rose and fell, and they remain as the world currency.
Important features of money are durability, portability, general acceptability, divisibility, hard to counterfeit, and store of value.
Did Gold Meet All These Criteria?
No, it is acceptable by people, it is durable, it is a store of value, and hard to counterfeit. But gold is neither portable nor easily divisible. There is a gap that must be filled, the new solution should be in tune with the new demand of the global economy and financial reality.
One of the fathers of recent economics, Adam Smith, encouraged the use of receipt as legal tender between traders, instead of making a payment with physical gold, they used receipts which is the evidence that they own gold and it is safely kept in a vault. The fiat money would not have existed without Adam Smith’s initiative- from this period till the early 1970s, all paper money in circulation was backed by real gold. Whatever amount of fiat that you have, there is gold in the central bank reserve that is backing it. Unfortunately, the value of paper money has been on a downward spiral. The American dollar continues to lose its purchasing power and it is not showing any sign of recovery. According to experts, it will keep getting worse as long as the government is responsible for the minting of new notes that are backed by nothing. Inflation continues to attack the world’s global currency and it is down on everyone that minting new fiat is no longer a responsible solution.
Fast-forward to 2007, the world experienced a turbulent financial crisis. Popularly known as the global economic meltdown. This opened up a new idea, and it was conceived by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009, because of the economic downfall, he was convinced that a deflationary currency that is out of control of the government and central banks would be the future of money. Hence, he worked with some anonymous computer programmers and they leveraged cryptography to develop Bitcoin and its network is called Bitcoin blockchain, it is the first cryptocurrency that got mainstreamed. It is arguably the most decentralized form of digital currency in the world, not backed by gold, but human believe in its value. The value of a Bitcoin is what people think it is, and how much they are willing to pay for it in fiat value. It uses military-grade technology for its encryption, it is safe, valuable, and secured, and it has every other feature of money that economists can think of. The power and potential of this currency lie in its scarcity, nobody can create it at will, and only a specific amount of the coin can ever exist. It uses a reward system that ensures that only those who make contributions (miners) to its blockchain are rewarded via the PoW (Proof of Work) consensus algorithm.
Is Bitcoin Going to Dominate?
Every new form of money has a peculiar challenge, in this case, blockchain is the medium through which Bitcoin can be sent and received by users. Its blockchain has a block size of 1MB, which is equivalent to 1,048,576 bytes. Let us get a little bit technical, every transaction is about 380.4 bytes on this chain. A block is mined every 10 minutes, = 2,759.12, there can be less than 2,800 transactions on the blockchain in every 10 minutes. The need for higher transaction speed lead to the development of SegWit, this increased block size to 4MB, it is an improvement.
Scalability
The unit of BTC is Satoshi, it was named after its founder, while Bitcoin is highly divisible, and it is evident that 100,000,000 satoshi makes 1BTC. In world history, no money is as divisible as Bitcoin. Despite this, no users can send 1 satoshi of Bitcoin through the blockchain ever since it witnessed massive adoption. Currently, a dollar is equivalent to 2900 Satoshi, but nobody can send out this meager amount of Bitcoin without incurring huge losses.
Imagine a financial payment system where 200,000 people are trying to make and receive payment per minute and you realize that less than 1,200 transactions are possible per minute despite the improvement that was made possible by SegWit.
A slow payment system is not ready for global adoption, if over 200,000 users should attempt to use the network in a minute, the blockchain will get clogged, and transaction fees will increase sharply. According to data provided by Ychart, daily transactions on the blockchain have dropped by 24.125% since an all-time high of 400,000 daily transactions.
There seems to be an inverse proportionality between BTC value and the daily amount of transactions. This is as a result of high transaction cost, the higher the value of the coin, the more money (Fiat value) is paid to process a transaction. The fee is less of a concern to institutional users, businesses can afford to transact with the coin regardless of the fee, but it is a great turn off to retailers. No petty traders would accept Bitcoin payment as long that there exists a scalability problem. Between late 2020 and January 2021, a related indicator on Ychart shows that it cost an average of 110.91 USD to send out Bitcoin.
Now, does it make any sense to incur $100 fee because you want to buy a loaf of bread that cost $3?
What Blockchain Congestion Does to Bitcoin
A couple of users on Reddit experienced slow transactions on Bitcoin network, some of them have experienced delay that is as high as 15 hours before they could get one confirmation on the blockchain. A hungry man would not wait for 15 hours in a restaurant before he gets served with food, in a situation when people have to pay before services are rendered, 15 hours feels like a lifetime.
There is a need for speed comparison between existing solutions in the banking industry, Visa is one of the biggest payment processors in the world. According to Towards Data Science, Visa can process 1,700 transactions in a second, a whopping 146 million transactions can be made through Visa in 24 hours. A currency that would be acceptable on the global stage must have a similar transaction speed.
In Conclusion
The world financial system is taking a huge turn, and Bitcoin will play a significant role because it has the potential to bank more people in developing countries where many citizens are largely unbanked. As long as they can memorize their wallet seed phrase or keep it safely, they could have a digital bank securely stored in their brains or anywhere else. This technology possess a huge threat to brick and mortar banks. While experts believe in the revolutionary financial technology that Satoshi created, it is clear that Bitcoin is going to serve as a major store of value in the future, but it is far from becoming a currency through which billions of humans will depend on for day-to-day financial transactions. It is good for B2B (Business to Business), but not P2B (People to Business) and P2P (Peer to Peer). It may end up like gold, it could be a digital form of a reserve currency.
However, if a layer two solution can be created and the network speed is improved by 100 times, the status quo may change. For now, it is safe to conclude that Bitcoin is not the next payment money.
Geely Emgrand 7 & Geely X7-Sport unveiled In grand style
It was a grand affair at the launching/unveiling of Geely flagship models – EMGRAND 7 and X7-SPORT in Lagos.
History was recorded in Nigeria when Mikano International Limited, Exclusive Partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria hosted notable Nigerians at the glamorous launching/unveiling of Geely flagship models – EMGRAND 7 and X7-SPORT in Lagos.
The epoch-making occasion, which was attended by top dignitaries from across the nation, like the Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment – Otunba Niyi Adebayo, International super model, Naomi Campbell among others, showcased the unveiling of the GEELY X7-SPORT and the EMGRAND 7 and the price announcement for both Models to the admiration of the guests.
The Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, in his remarks commended Mikano on its passion for investment in Nigeria, while encouraging more investors to emulate Mikano in this aspect.
In his opening speech, the Chairman and CEO of Mikano International Limited, Mr. Mofid Karameh, gave insight on the journey to Partnering with Geely “It took us Ten years to make up our mind on which company to bring into Nigeria so we can be sure to deliver the best to our esteemed customers,” he said.
Speaking further on the Mikano-Geely Partnership, Mr. Kamal Karameh, GM of Operation in Mikano announced that Mikano officially signed the partnership with GEELY in 2019 and further elaborated on the global strength of Geely Auto, disclosing some very inspiring details about them-
“Geely is one of the world’s top automakers, they are the owner of Volvo Car Group, and the biggest shareholder of Daimler AG (group to which Mercedes Benz belongs), its sales exceeded 2.1 million cars, placing it among the world’s Top car manufacturers.”
Mr. Karameh noted that the MIKANO-GEELY partnership has brought the Geely global stamp of excellence and the Mikano type-tested Power and Service and availability into Cars specifically engineered and assembled here in Nigeria for the Nigerian Market.
Mikano Sales Manager (Mr.Ralph Haidar) for Geely, disclosed that the Geely flagship models EMGRAND 7 and X7 SPORT all come with a comprehensive 3-year free insurance, 3-year free servicing and 5-year warranty. The start price of each Model was announced as-
- #13,400,000 starting price for X7 Sport
- #8,700,00 starting price for Emgrand7
Further elaborating on the USPs of the Geely brands, he disclosed the High Technology endowment of the Geely brand as well as its well-engineered functionality, using influences from VOLVO and other acquired auto companies.
The Geely Auto General Manager for Africa Market, Shubin Liu, in his virtual speech, commended the legacy of Mikano International Limited and expressed his confidence in the positive outcome of their partnership with Geely for the Nigeria automobile market.
With more than $14 billion investment over the last 10 years in R&D and plans to further invest for the next five years, it is committed to providing the highest level of modern technologies in its industry which has seen Geely recorded notable growth indexes is ranked on Fortune Global 500 top companies, now for 9th consecutive years”
The Masters of ceremony at the event were renowned comedians- Okey Bakassi and Basket Mouth.
POWERFUL LIFE; GEELY DRIVE
MAX.ng, the leading tech mobility platform in Africa
2021 for MAX NG will be driven by expanding on already existing products and technologies.
Were reckless driving and road accidents what came to mind when you heard the word, “motorcycle” before 2015? Perhaps your mind may have additionally conjured up unkempt-looking motorcyclists driving like they had nine lives to this list. Yeah, quite the throwback right?
This not-so-pretty narrative is what on-demand mobility startup, MAX NG has been determined to change in the sub-Saharan transportation scene since its inception in 2015.
This is evidently why today if a person thought of “motorcycle“, words like logistics, mobile app, cool bikes, and faster transportation would easily make it to the top 10 on the list. A definite growth scale on both the perception and reality of commercial motorcycles in Nigeria and Africa.
MAX NG has since its inception, put together resources into making transportation of people and goods easier, more efficient, safer, and innovative for Nigerians and Africans. Has this worked? How has the journey for this company gone so far? Is there more to be done in the transportation industry of Africa? and finally, What could this on-demand mobility company be up to recently? These are questions which will be touched upon throughout the course of this article.
WHAT 2020 LOOKED LIKE FOR MAX NG
For companies globally, the word, “sudden” and “change” might well summarize a major part of the year 2020. The unexpectedness of the global Coronavirus pandemic took a lot of businesses by surprise and MAX NG was no exception.
So unprepared was the on-demand mobility company for the events of 2020 that Tayo Bamiduro, Co-Founder of MAX NG in summarizing what 2020 was like for the company begins by saying, “2020 was quite an eventful year for MAX NG…”.
The on-demand mobility startup kicked off the year strong but faced headwinds when, in Q1, a ban of okadas (motorcycles) was issued in Lagos- their biggest market at the time.
However, the start-up resisted by focusing on other kinds of operations such as logistics in Lagos. Before fully recovering from the blow of the ban, COVID struck and soon enough, the country had to shut down. The nature of the virus and the lockdown regulation meant the startup could no longer cater to the needs of persons needing in-person transportation services. However, the logistics arm of the business carried on.
Further to this, towards the end of Q2, MAX NG doubled down on accelerating its presence in other cities where they were already available, especially in cities like Ibadan (where operations had kicked off in February of 2020), Kano, and Akure – where the tech start-up deployed a lot of drivers. In addition to this, MAX NG drove hard on its electricity mobility project.
By Q3, the start-up was gradually navigating its way to pre-pandemic levels. MAX NG successfully closed a bond program that would help provide the financing drivers would need to maintain their vehicles – one of a kind initiative for the transportation scene in Nigeria.
By Q4, the country was rocked with activities of the #ENDSARS movement and protests. On its part, the MAX team continued to improve on safety, enabling its drivers, scaling up partnerships with state governments in south-western Nigeria in respect to help formalizing and digitizing public transportation.
FUND-RAISING PARTNERSHIP WITH DLM
In explaining the reason why MAX NG partnered with DLM on the fund-raising project, Adetayo Bamiduro, co-founder of the mobility start-up, had this to say, “For any business, access to credit or funding is very critical for any government as well especially when driving development agenda or objectives. Whether it is traders or transport operators. Credit is a very scarce commodity to come up with in a country like Nigeria especially for persons without assets or collateral, land etc. this project is one of its kind as it allows informal operators to gain access to high-quality brand new vehicles without coming up with any collateral.” This marks a significant achievement in providing access to under-served communities by creating that bridge they need to start generating income for themselves. This is the most exciting part of this project.
Explaining the strategy deployed in the fund-raising partnership., Bamiduro continued, “We went about this partnership in a creative way; we partnered with DLM, Shell and a bunch of other investors. These investors looked at MAX NG’s track record over the last 3 to 5 years to understand how we operate, the technologies we’ve built, and the systems we’ve created to allow us to be able to take this kind of risk.”
Once the start-up deployed this strategy, they were confident of creating a trustworthy business which could allow informal transport operators access vehicles without any form of collateral – a significant milestone for MQX NG in terms of pushing forward the agenda of extending access to credit and funding to people who otherwise would never have had access to such.
TECHNOLOGIES AND INNOVATIONS BUILT BY MAX NG
In terms of the roles that technology plays in the transport and mobility space. MAX NG has built a number of elaborate technologies; the first category being the digital market links connecting drivers to commuters in real-time, as well as anyone needing access to transportation and delivery. These technology-enabled persons get their transportation needs met at the click of a button. Hence, providing commuters access to move around with safe drivers,
The second category of technology built by the start-up deals with capturing data on vehicles or managing these vehicles. Details such as the speed of these vehicles, distance covered by them. Furthermore, this data captured enables the start-up to ensure that maintenance routines are carried out properly, drivers aren’t breaking speed limits, vehicles are being used the right way, and the life-time of the assets are being prolonged. MAX NG has also built in a lot of technologies to keep the vehicles and customers safe. For instance, the technology around digital payment was designed to enable the flow of money from the start-up’s customers to their drivers, and even to the start-up’s financing partners. This payment gateway is transparent to ensure, transparency, zero wastage, and full accountability for every single transaction carried out on the MAX NG platform
The third category is the bespoke electric motorcycles specifically designed for Nigeria and Africa. This took the tech mobility start-up 2 years to achieve and the company is proud to unveil the M3 – a state-of-the-art electric motorcycle designed for both private and commercial use in sub-Saharan Africa.
WHAT DOES 2021 LOOK LIKE FOR MAX NG?
2021 for MAX NG will be driven by expanding on already existing products and technologies.
Africans and Nigerians should expect exciting news, anticipate new cities where MAX NG services will be launched, new products, as well as new scale-up in terms of people empowered by the platform.
Some more things Africans should expect from the start-up, are more partnerships with local and foreign governments in order to transform the transportation space, roll-out of new products, and more news around fund-raising as well in terms of the impact MAX NG will be creating in Africa.
In his concluding remarks, Bamiduro had this to say,
“One of the key things MAX NG prides itself in is our people because everything we achieve is made possible by the people. A very critical aspect of our next phase is giving our people a lot more opportunities to continue to deliver at scale and also bringing onboard people who are excited about transportation and mobility in Nigeria, who’d love to achieve the impossible, do extraordinary things in the development of transportation of Nigeria and Africa.
If you’re a genius out there, interested in transforming mobility in Africa, we’d love to talk to you.”
