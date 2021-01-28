Paid Content
Leverage: How to increase your income
NordFX brokerage company offers credit leverage automatically, instantly, without any securities or collateral.
In the context of the acute crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have thought about an additional source of income. Job cuts, lower real wages, the closure of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the danger of another COVID-19 attack, are not all the challenges we have faced in 2020 and will still face in 2021.
That is why working remotely from your computer or mobile phone is one of the best, if not the best way out of this difficult situation. And in this case, a great number of people around the world prefer trading in financial markets: foreign exchange (Forex), cryptocurrency, securities (company stocks and stock indices) and commodity (oil, gold, silver).
So, you have decided to join this huge community of traders. Your task will be to predict the rates of the just listed assets correctly. And if in ordinary markets the basic principle of profit formation is formulated as “buy cheap, sell high”, then in financial markets you can also play on a decline, making a profit not only on the growth but also on the fall of all kinds of assets.
Many may argue that any business requires a significant investment and will undoubtedly be right. This also applies to transactions in the financial markets, regardless of whether you are playing bullish or bearish. However, what do you say if we give you a tool that will allow you to earn tens, hundreds and even thousands of times more than if you operated with the amount that you have at your disposal at the moment?
This tool is called “leverage”, and now you will learn what it means and how to use it to the maximum benefit.
Financial Multiplier of Your Profits
Usually, in order to increase the size of their business, one has to turn to investors or to the bank for a loan. The procedure is long, dreary and there are no guarantees that it will be successful. But unfortunately, only money makes money. Therefore, the thing with a credit and a bank in the real sector of the economy is the only instrument of growth. But not in the world of finance!
NordFX brokerage company offers absolutely all its clients a credit leverage, which in its essence resembles a regular loan, only you get it automatically, instantly, without any securities or collateral. You just need to open an account with this international broker. We would like to note that the leverage works on the principle of a multiplier, that is, it allows you to open a deal 10, 100 or 1000 times larger than your own funds. Moreover, it is entirely up to you to decide what leverage you use.
A simple example: you have 100 USD in your account, and you decide to buy, say, Australian dollars (AUD). The current AUD/USD rate at the time of purchase is 0,700, that is, 1 Australian dollar can be bought by paying USD 0.7 for it. And, if you did not use leverage, you could buy about 143 AUD. But, using a leverage of 1:1000, you buy exactly a thousand times more, that is, 143.000 AUD.
A day later, the AUD rate grows by 1%, to 0,707, and you decide to close the position, sell your “Aussies” and return the “Americans” to the account. If you did not use leverage, your profit would be approximately 1 USD. But in this case, it will be a thousand times more, that is, 1000 US dollars! And all this in just one day, with an initial capital of only $ 100!
is this incredible? Yes! Because this is the ideal case when you have carried out the trade in the absolutely correct direction, having perfectly determined the moment of its opening and closing.
But nothing in this world is perfect, and in reality, this is unlikely to happen. Therefore, it is definitely not worth risking all 100% of your 100 USD. So, what can you do? The answer is simple: do not be greedy and open a trade with a volume of, say, only 5% of your capital. That is, you will risk only 5 USD, but you have a chance to earn as much as 50 USD. Not bad? In our opinion, it is great!
Who Risks, Why and What
Here two logical questions arise: why should a broker provide you with such a huge loan? After all, if you risk your 5 dollars, then the broker can lose all 5000 USD, right?
Let us answer both questions in order:
- The broker charges a small commission for each of your transactions, the so-called spread. And the more transactions you make, the more successful your trade is, the more the broker will earn as a commission. So, leverage is not a gift, but an opportunity for the broker to increase its profit. With no risk at all!
- Don’t be surprised. The broker risks absolutely nothing. Because if you open an unsuccessful trade and incur losses, the broker will forcibly close it as soon as your account balance approaches zero. That is, the broker keeps theirs and your 5 USD will turn to 0. This is called Stop Out in the language of finance.
The benefits of such a scheme are obvious. Thanks to leverage, you can earn tens, hundreds and thousands of times more and faster, and the broker, accordingly, increases the volume of its commissions.
And at the same time, opening a trade with a volume of even 1,000,000 dollars (it is enough to have only 1,000 USD for this), you should not be afraid that in case of failure you will have to return this million to the broker. You risk only the amount that you have determined yourself by depositing it into your trading account. That is, only 1000 USD.
How Much Oil, Coca-Cola, Bitcoin and So on Cost
You can fully enjoy all the benefits of leverage by trading not only currencies. At NordFX, this tool is available for trading gold, silver, oil, shares of the world’s leading companies, as well as cryptocurrencies. However, it is important to understand that leverage differs depending on the type of assets traded, which is indicated in the specifications on the official NordFX website.
For example, if you are interested in the stock market, you can use the Stocks account. It provides the possibility to use leverage of 1:5, and the minimum lot allows you to purchase only one stock. Thus, if you, having only 200 USD, want to buy, for example, the shares of the Coca-Cola company, which cost 50 dollars, then using leverage you will have the opportunity to make an acquisition for 1000 USD, that is, buy as many as 20 shares of this “sweet” company. And you can form your own investment portfolio by purchasing securities of several companies at once and thereby seriously diversify risks. For example, 1 share of the automobile giant Ford costs only 9 USD. That is, in order to include it in your portfolio, you will need less than 2 USD. Agree, it is a great way to become an international investor, even with a small own capital.
As for transactions with cryptocurrency, there is a simple collateral system, which you can get acquainted with in the contract specification on the NordFX website. For example, in order to open a position with a volume of 1 bitcoin, you need only 150 USD at its market price of 18,000 USD, for a transaction with Ethereum, you will need a collateral of 15 USD (despite the fact that its current value at the time of this writing is about 500 USD), and you can get a ripple for almost nothing – the deposit is only 2 cents, despite the fact that its market price is 30 times higher.
It Is All Up to You
The end result of your trading, your earnings, depends on a number of factors: the trading strategy you choose, your discipline, your level of training, and just luck. It is easy to guess that the path to success using leverage will be clearly shorter than trying to go through it using only your own capital. But you should always keep in mind that in case of failure, the path to zeroing your capital will also be much shorter. But this risk can be leveled if you follow the rules of money management. (We have given a simple example of money management with 100 USD and 5 USD above).
In conclusion, it should be noted that leverage is a tool, the effectiveness of which depends solely on who uses it, that is, on you. However, you must agree that the opportunity to earn a thousand times more than what you can count on under normal conditions is a unique opportunity. And it has already been used by millions of traders around the world. Since 2008, more than 1.5 million accounts have been opened by clients from 190 countries at NordFX. Maybe you should take this chance to avoid missing out.
How to get a second passport with a Nigerian citizenship
If you are looking to increase your opportunities for yourself and your family, it is absolutely worth it to apply for citizenship of Grenada.
Grenada has become a popular second citizenship option and is easily one of your best bets in securing a second citizenship outside of Nigeria. With the investment citizenship programme the country offers, successful applicants are able to obtain citizenship that allows visa-free travel to more than 140 countries and territories, including Schengen member states, the UK, Schengen Zone, China and Russia and the opportunity to apply for an E-2 investor’s visa of the USA – an investor’s visa that allows Grenadian citizens to set up or buy a business in the USA and reside and work in the USA.
So If you are seeking to increase your global mobility and worldwide opportunities, getting a second passport is a great option. The Grenada Citizenship by Investment Programme is designed to offer investors and their families superior privileges unlike any other programme in the Caribbean. Your investment provides peace of mind and security for a lifetime, and is backed by the expertise of Range Developments, the only developer in the Caribbean to have successfully delivered two luxury hotel properties – the Park Hyatt in St Kitts and the Kempinski in Dominica. Range Developments’ third project, Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada, is underway.
The island nation fondly referred to as the Spice Island, offers Nigerian investors the chance to secure a better future for themselves and their families. It provides investors the ability to hedge themselves against political, social and economic headwinds.
There are two routes you can take to acquire Grenada citizenship:
- Investment in the National Transformation Fund (NTF): The NTF has been established to boost Grenada’s economy. The main applicant has to make a non-refundable contribution of at least USD $150,000 to obtain a passport or donate USD $200,000 for a family of four.
- Investment in pre-approved real estate Investor can make an investment at a minimum value of USD $220,000 into an approved project, for example, Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada. The investor needs to retain the investment for five years after which time it can be sold to another individual, who can also apply for Grenadian citizenship whilst the original investor retains their citizenship in perpetuity.
With close to a decade of expertise under its belt, Range Developments offers the most efficient process for the acquisition of Citizenship by Investment in Grenada. In this period Range Developments has assisted over 4,000 individuals with their second citizenship application across the Caribbean. Range Developments is a well-known brand amongst Nigerian High Net Worth Individuals. The requirements of the Program are as follows:
Application requirements
In order to obtain Grenada citizenship, applicants need to meet the following criteria:
- Be over 18 years old.
- Have an outstanding character.
- Have good health.
- Hold no criminal record.
- Pass a detailed background check.
- Provide proof of source of funds.
How to get Grenada citizenship by investment
The citizenship by investment process is also very simple. You will need to follow these steps:
- Decide on your investment route and invest
- Choose a government-approved project to invest in. Conduct thorough due diligence on the CBI developer and make sure they have a track record of completing citizenship by investment projects
- Complete all application forms
- The government assesses your application and conducts background checks
- Grenada’s citizenship by Investment Committee (CBIC) approves your application within 90-120 days of applying
- Become a Grenada citizen
Final words
If you are looking to increase your opportunities for yourself and your family, it is absolutely worth it to apply for citizenship of Grenada. Not only will you be able to permanently reside – along with your family (Second generation dependents are subject to a fee of only USD 2,000 for two children). – in one of the best islands in the Caribbean, but the passport also allows for fantastic opportunities from worldwide global mobility with visa-free access to more than 140 countries, including the UK, Schengen countries, Russia, China and many others, the ability to work and reside in the US on the E2 investor’s visa and great tax exemptions. Furthermore, there are no capital gains, inheritance tax, income tax or wealth tax on worldwide income or assets in Grenada. With an option to fast forward your passport application which is generally an easy application process, it is straightforward to get a second citizenship which can be passed along generations.
Website: www.rangedevelopments.com
For more information, please contact:
+971527324097
Ecobank Nigeria targets MSMEs with recent N50bn subordinated funding
The N50bn raised was a bilateral funding and provides stable medium-term liquidity to the balance sheet of Ecobank Nigeria.
The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has said the bank’s newly sourced N50 billion credit will be deployed to support Micro, Small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) and small corporates in the country. He pointed out that the bank recognizes MSMEs as the drivers of post-COVID-19 economic recovery for Nigeria, stressing that additional funding support from the bank would further generate and bolster activities in the sector thereby driving the much-needed growth in the country, provide jobs and support wealth creation.
According to Mr. Akinwuntan, “The proceeds of the financing will support MSMEs in the country and is particularly useful for this segment where access to bank loans is considered as the biggest impediment to growth. As MSMEs currently account for about half of the country’s gross domestic product and circa 96 per cent of the total number of businesses, this support will definitely make a positive impact.”
He noted that “As an MSME friendly bank, we have been helping them with capacity building; providing simple and easy access to loans in various sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, creative industry, healthcare, general commerce and services. Our robust digital platforms help facilitate transaction convenience for our clients particularly during this Covid pandemic and helped with the ease of doing business. Our award-winning Omnilite digital banking platform helps businesses with a wide array of payment services electronically, while our POS machines and Ecobankpay solutions are widely deployed to assist with collections.”
Adding further, the Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Mrs Carol Oyedeji affirmed that Ecobank Nigeria has been in the forefront in supporting small businesses. She stated that “The bank has entered strategic partnerships with various development institutions to support both funding and risk-sharing for MSME lending across various sectors of the economy. Small business owners can therefore avail themselves of this opportunity presented to grow and further expand.”
Ecobank was recently named among the top 3 banks for SMEs in the Customer Experience Satisfaction survey conducted by a leading audit and professional services company, KPMG Nigeria. Prior to this, the bank was given the BusinessDay award for Best Agric Bank in Nigeria.
The N50bn raised was a bilateral funding and provides stable medium-term liquidity to the balance sheet of Ecobank Nigeria. It has positively improved its balance sheet ratios, especially the capital adequacy ratio and is for a tenor of 10 years
Cryptocurrency
With N5,000 you can now buy Bitcoin
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you understand how to quickly and safely buy small amounts of bitcoin.
Convincing an average Nigerian to invest in digital finances has been quite the task in the spent years and the last decade has witnessed many instances that has reinforced the distrust of many in digital economics.
Many more have been sidetracked by the very high amounts needed as inputs at the entry points of these digital markets. Many have embraced the reliability of physical goods and fiat currencies over the speculative, volatile nature of digital ‘money’ and for many who in parts have the stomach to take risks and trust the system enough to attempt, the high-end input cost have dissuaded them.
The reality of the global economy, with respect to these times; trade wars, pandemic and lockdowns that has crippled economies, recession and the sharp fall in the value of crude oil that has suffered on the livelihood and sustenance of people necessitates the need for an easier entry point.
READ: World’s biggest asset manager provides Bitcoin to clients
Further justifying this, sequel to the surge in the values of BTC and subsequently, the profitability and the rates of the dollar against the Naira, that has informed, inspired more and more thousands of investment into the digital currency, there is an increased need from many point of views for subsidies and ease of transaction and trading for easier access, transitioning and the benefit of the common/average man, who would like to buy into the ‘cool” money BTC is positioned to yield.
A common misconception that is generic to new investors and many interested parties in BTC and one of the FAQ’s asked are;
- How do I make my very first investment in Bitcoin and
- What is the least amount I can invest in BTC?
- Do I need up to a million or tens of thousands of Naira to make my first BTC purchase?
Let us answer the questions in reverse.
READ: Present day cryptos won’t last long – Bank of England
3. No, you do not need millions, you do not have to invest in cryptocurrency. If you have, however, the same rule of economics applies in cryptocurrency. The higher the investment, the higher the likelihood of better profitability.
2. There’s fantastic news for those who are new to the crypto community: you can buy any fraction of a single bitcoin! And in Nigerian terms, as little as 5k’ (#5000) can buy fractions of BTC. The smallest unit of Bitcoin is called a ‘satoshi.’ It represents one hundred millionth of a bitcoin, or 0.00000001 BTC, and is named after Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous founder of Bitcoin. These smaller units pave the way for tiny pieces of bitcoin to be obtained, which ensures that in incredibly small denominations you can acquire.
1. Acquiring Bitcoin is not as hard as flying a plane and with a little help or some research, you can put your money safely in a system that assuredly secures a guaranteed percentage yield.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you understand how to quickly and safely buy small amounts of bitcoin.
READ: Anchorage obtains 1st U.S federal Chartered Crypto bank license
i. Smartly select your purchasing platform
You need to carefully pick a trading platform that best suits the transaction when dealing with cryptocurrencies, whether it is buying or selling. Either through a standard exchange or a peer-to-peer network, there are two ways to trade digital currencies.
ii. Periodic transactions vs. peer-to-peer networks
Let’s start with standard crypto-currency exchanges to better understand these two choices. These are the businesses or centralized organizations that receive, purchase and sell orders and match them from individuals. These exchanges will pair you with a trading partner and make it easier for your cryptocurrency or fiat to be converted safely to bitcoin and vice versa.
To allow them to transact directly, these platforms link the buyer with the seller, while the escrow service ensures that the BTC is secure. Third-party arbitrators can participate only if a dispute has been filed. Other than that, no other human intervention in the trade will occur.
READ: Blockvila launches the world’s first profit sharing and cashback P2P crypto exchange
iii. Create a digital wallet
Create a digital wallet, with your wallet address and keys safely stored preferably offline for safekeeping. This will serve as your bank for transactions and storage for digital values and assets. You will find recommendations of digital wallet in your research. Choose wisely as this could be the undoing of your investments
iv. Make your purchase
Subsequent to the account and wallet creation, the next thing is the purchase. There are several offers tailored to fit individual preferences and needs. Choose the offer that best fulfill your preference. Find the Bitcoin equivalent of the amount you intend to purchase using Bitcoin calculator tools online, then, proceed to click on the “Buy Bitcoin” button.
Next…
READ: Ethereum on a rampage, fast approaching $1,000
v. Input amount
Enter the amount of bitcoin that you would like to purchase. It’s important to always be aware of the minimum exchange amount when you buy small amounts of bitcoin. From 10 USD, 20 USD, 50 USD, and up, you can go.
vi. Select your currency
Specify the currency for the bitcoin purchase you are using. If you ever forget to indicate one, it will be selected with 99 percent accuracy automatically based on your position.
vii. Choose payment method
Clicking on the “Buy Bitcoin” button will redirect you to a drop-down where you can pick the payment method you want. There are hundreds of types of payment you may choose from. Cash deposits are among the most common via bank transfers; multiple online wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller; iTunes and Amazon gift cards, cash in person; and altcoins such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and many more. Remember that the price of your transaction is influenced by these payment methods. Bank transfers and other traditional types of payment typically have lower fees than the less common ones.
viii. Scout for your desired offer
You can press the ‘Search’ button after completing all the required information. This will guide you to a list of deals on the site that are available. Hundreds and even thousands of deals are available to choose from.
Okay take a breather here. Before you proceed…
ix. Vet every single detail of the transaction
Don’t forget to review every detail and read all the deal terms set by the seller once you’ve found your perfect offer. This will assist you to understand which deal you should comply with. You should click on “Buy” when you are good with the terms and pleased with the bid.
x. Complete the transaction
Clicking “Buy” opens the trade with the chatbox and the instructions. Click the “Mark as Paid” button after completing the trade instructions, submitting all the documents and files required, and the payment. The trade will expire if you do not click this, and bitcoin will be released back to the vendor from escrow.
The trade cannot be canceled by the seller at this stage. At any time, only the buyer can cancel the trade. That’s the only time when the seller’s bitcoin is moved from escrow back to the seller’s wallet if the buyer cancels the transaction.
If followed to the letter, buying Bitcoin with as little as #5000 is just as easy as making purchases up to hundreds of thousands. Now you have no reason not to invest in the future and have your share in the digital economy.