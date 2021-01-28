Spotlight Stories
GTBank, Stanbic, Zenith Bank tick up, investors gain N125 billion
The market breadth closed positive as JBERGER led 27 Gainers as against 22 Losers topped by MOBIL at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian Stocks ended the fourth trading session on a positive note.
The All Share Index gained by 0.57% to close at 42,169.41 index points as against the +0.83% appreciation recorded on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +4.71%.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization currently stands at N22.06 trillion. Investors gained N124.86 billion
- The Nigerian Stock market turnover printed up as Thursday’s trading volume as volume moved up by +2.16% as against the +16.18% upsurge recorded on Wednesday.
- TRANSCORP, UBN, and ZENITHBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
- MOBIL leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
- The market breadth closed positive as JBERGER led 27 Gainers as against 22 Losers topped by MOBIL at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- JBERGER up 9.95% to close at N22.65
- STANBIC up 5.91% to close at N46.6
- NB up 3.28% to close at N63
- ZENITHBANK up 3.03% to close at N27.2
- GUARANTY up 2.41% to close at N34
Top losers
- MOBIL down 8.62% to close at N228
- NEM down 7.56% to close at N2.2
- CADBURY down 7.29% to close at N8.9
- LIVESTOCK down 3.86% to close at N2.49
- ARDOVA down 2.78% to close at N17.5
Outlook
Nigerian bourse was fired up at all cylinders amid falling oil prices across the market spectrum. NSE30 stocks saw high buying pressures GTBank, Zenith Bank recorded daily gains on Thursday.
- Nigerian institutional investors seem to have increased their capital inflows to Nigerian Stocks on the prevailing low returns seen in some Nigerian debt instruments.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying amid growing uncertainty in Nigeria’s key international market, that include growing COVID-19 caseloads in China.
Financial Services
Nigerian banks issued N774.28 billion new loans in December 2020
Banking sector credit grew to N25.02 trillion as at December 2020.
Nigerian banks increased their total loans to the Nigerian economy by N774.28 billion in December 2020.
This is according to the information contained in the monetary policy communiqué issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday 26th of January, 2021.
The Central Bank of Nigeria stated that the banking sector gross credit grew from N24.25 trillion as at November 2020 to N25.02 trillion in December 2020, translating to a nominal increase of N774.28 billion or a 3.2% month-on-month growth.
The increase in gross credit is sequel to a 13.40% growth in aggregate domestic credit as at December 2020, compared with 9.48% growth recorded in the month of November 2020. The apex bank attributes this growth to its Policy on Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR), complemented by its interventions in various sectors of the economy.
‘’ Aggregate domestic credit, also moved further up by 13.40 per cent in December 2020, compared with 9.48 per cent in the previous month. This was largely attributed to the Bank’s policy on Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR), complemented by its interventions in various sectors of the economy. Consequently, banking sector gross credit as at end-December 2020 stood at N25.02 trillion compared with N24.25 trillion at the end of November 2020, representing an increase of N774.28 billion.’’
Other key highlights are
- Broad money supply (M3) increased by 10.97% in December 2020, compared to a 5.02% rise in November 2020.
- Net Domestic Assets (NDA) rose by 4.96% from -0.45% in the previous period.
What this means
The increase in the gross credit is in line with CBN expansionary monetary policy, aimed at reviving the economy and offsetting the pandemic-induced stagflation. This is evident in a number of schemes initiated by the apex bank to boost the availability of credit to households and consumer spending, e.g. TCF for households and small businesses, AGSMEIS, etc.
Consequently, a recent survey by CBN revealed that the supply of credit to households will increase in Q1 2021, indicating optimism of further growth in the availability of loans and other secured credit to households in the aforementioned period.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported that CBN in its first MPC meeting for 2021 agreed to retain MPR at 11.5%, with other parameters held constant.
Energy
Afreximbank disburses $250 million to TNOG to acquire 45% stake in oil lease
Afreximbank has announced the disbursement of $250 million support to TNOG to acquire a 45% stake in OML 17.
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the disbursement of $250 million as part of its support for Trans Niger Oil and Gas Ltd (TNOG) to acquire 45 per cent stake in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 onshore oilfield.
The fund is part of the $1.1 billion which is required by the oil firm for the acquisition of the 45% stake in the oilfield in which the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) holds 55% equity in the Lease.
According to a press statement from Afreximbank, the $250 million Reserve Based Lending facility, is the largest amount to be disbursed for this purpose, underwriting about a quarter of the financing that enabled TNOG to acquire stakes in OML 17 from Shell Petroleum Development Company, Total E & P Nigeria Limited and ENI.
The statement noted that other participating lenders in the consortium include African Finance Corporation, Union Bank, Shell, Hybrid Capital and Schlumberger with TNOG advised by United Capital Plc.
Other participating lenders are Africa Finance Corporation, Union Bank, Shell, Hybrid Capital and Schlumberger, with United Capital Plc. advising TNOG.
TNOG is a related company of Heirs Holdings Limited and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), a leading African conglomerate with interests in banking, insurance, real estate, hospitality and power
Afreximbank in its statement said, “The five-year US$1.1-billion-dollar facility, which was signed in December 2020, despite the economic headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, was led, as Mandated Lead Arrangers, by Afreximbank, Standard Chartered Bank and ABSA.
“Following this acquisition, TNOG will now operate the OML 17 onshore oilfield on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, which owns the remaining 55% working interest,’’ the statement added.
What the President of Afreximbank is saying
Prof. Benedict Oramah, in his statement, said, “This transaction further underscores Afreximbank’s commitment to ensuring that indigenous African companies are able to play a more dominant role in the operations of specialized oil and gas assets in an industry hitherto dominated by the International Oil Companies.
‘’ TNOG as the Operator of OML 17 will invest in an accelerated production ramp up thereby boosting foreign exchange earnings and employing more Africans. This resonates with our mandate. We congratulate Heirs Holdings for keeping the Africa flag flying.”
What the Chairman of Heirs Holdings is saying
The Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu was quoted as saying, ‘’The transaction is a testament to the opportunity in Nigeria. Our acquisition of OML 17 and important related assets, significantly advances Heirs Holdings’ strategic vision of creating Africa’s leading integrated energy company.
‘’We are building a business that will ensure that African natural resources drive African power networks and ensure value creation occurs in Africa. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Afreximbank, and President Oramah for their strong support and shared vision of the transaction.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics had about 2 weeks ago reported the acquisition of 45% stake in OML 17 from Shell, Total and ENI by Heirs Holding through TNOG Oil and Gas Limited as part of its bid to expand its oil and gas portfolio.
- TNOG which is a sister company of Heirs Holdings Ltd. and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc will have the sole operatorship of the asset in a transaction that is reported to be one of the largest oil and gas financings in Africa in over a decade.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Nigeria’s Cowrywise raises $3m pre-series A funding
Nigerian fintech startup, Cowrywise has raised $3m in pre-series A funding.
Nigerian fintech startup Cowrywise has raised $3m pre-series A funding.
This funding round was led by Washington DC-based Quona Capital, with participation from Sahil Lavingia, Tsadik Foundation, and a syndicate of local and diaspora based Nigerian angels.
Founded by Razaq Ahmed and Edward Popoola in 2017, Cowrywise gives Nigerian’s access to a range of goal-oriented savings and investment products.
The Quona led investment brings Cowrywise’s total funding amount to $3.3 million since its 2017 launch.
The company first introduced savings on its platform, followed by mutual funds and they currently have 19 different mutual funds and at least 20% of the total mutual funds in the country are listed on its platform.
According to Ahmed, while Nigerian’s millennials may have high digital connection levels, they lack access to high-quality savings and investment products. Which is what Cowrywise is offering.
The startup has more than 220,000 users currently. According to the Techcrunch, there are only half a million Nigerians actively investing in mutual funds. When compared to the total number of active bank accounts in the country of more than 40 million, it is obvious Cowrywise still has room to grow in the $3 billion markets.
This new funding will be used to increase its customer base and also expand its product offerings, support more fund managers in Nigeria, and build its investment management structure.
What you should know
- Cowrywise, an app that helps you easily plan, save, and invest online with the strongest interest rates and investment returns is the first Nigerian startup to be backed by Quona Capital.
- In June 2018, Cowrywise closed an Angel round of $50,000 led by Microtraction. In August 2018, it raised a $120,000 seed round from Y Combinator and another seed round from Kairos by December of the same year.
- It received undisclosed funding from K-50 Ventures in April 2019, before receiving an $80,000 grant from UK-DFID backed accelerator, Catalyst Fund. A first for a Nigerian startup.
- In February 2020, Quona Capital led the $14 million series A round for Kenyan eCommerce Startup, Sokowatch.
- The company has also significantly invested in South African startups like Lulalend, Yoco, ZOONA, and ALLLIFE.