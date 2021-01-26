Gold traders remain cautious despite urgency in $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

Gold prices at Tuesday’s trading session moved slightly higher, despite the White House’s recent statement that there’s an “urgency” to passing the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

What you should know: At press time, gold futures were trading at around $1860/ounce.

Gold bug’s upside this week seems to be curbed in spite of its surge last week when it rose more than $26, or 1.4%, after losing almost 3.5% in two previous weeks combined.

Gold traders are of the bias that the precious metal’s market is heading from neutral to bearish as recent price action reveal the potential head and shoulders chart pattern continues to form on the daily charts, and energy is building during consolidation.

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke in detail on macros that could put gold prices upside limited at least for the near term:

“Gold conceded ground to stronger dollar overnight but remains bid against escalating US-China tensions over Taiwan. Gold is struggling to break out. Most short-term fundamentals suggest upside from here, but extended speculative positioning is acting as a drag.

“We will see what progress is made on the US USD1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package during the remainder of the week. Presumably, the smoother it passes, the more favorable for gold.”

What to expect: On the central bank front, the highlight is the FOMC decision. The FOMC meeting should be gold supportive, but not new news. Robust GDP data could weigh on gold if yields react higher.