Covid-19: U.S. donates field hospital worth $1.3m to Nigeria

The United States has donated field hospital worth $1.3 million to Nigeria.

The U.S. has donated field hospital worth $1.3 million to Nigeria, in a bid to further contain the spread of Covid-19 cases and its related deaths.

According to a report by The Nation, the field hospital is located at the Federal Medical Centre in Jabi, Abuja.

The facility contains four fully equipped, negative pressure isolation facilities with the capacity to house up to 40 patients, an administrative unit, a 160-kw auxiliary generator, as well as other support equipment such as beds, sub-floors, showers and lavatories.

The facility was donated to the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health by the United States Department of Defence’s U.S. Africa Command, with support from the U.S. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR).

The facility was manufactured and built in the US by Alaska Structures, while a team of Nigerians assembled it in Abuja.

The facility was commissioned by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora and the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard.

What they are saying

Ambassador Leonard noted that:

“As we celebrate 60 years of U.S.-Nigeria diplomatic relations, and many years of health partnerships, it is deeply satisfying to look back on the many ways we have worked together to improve the health, safety and security of the Nigerian people,

“Supporting the healthcare workers who are caring for patients at this facility and across the country, is critical to Nigeria’s effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

What you should know

According to Nairametrics Covid-19 tracker, as of Monday 25th January 2021