Buhari orders MDAs to grant FIRS access to their systems

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that he has directed all government agencies to grant the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, access to its system for effective service delivery.

The President also stated that the FIRS fully deploying automation is in line with international best practices.

This was disclosed by the President in a social media statement on Thursday.

“We must use technology to plug all revenue loopholes,” Buhari said.

“To this end, I have directed all government agencies and business enterprises to grant FIRS access to their systems for seamless connection. FIRS must fully deploy automation, in line with international best practices,” he added.

What you should know