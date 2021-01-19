Stock Market
UBA, ARDOVA drop, Nigerian Stocks investors lose N16 billion
With 43 gainers to 21 losers, most sectoral indices closed positive, underlining the bargain-hunting across the sectors.
Nigerian Stocks ended the second trading session on a slightly bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.07% to close at 41,051.63 index points as against the -0.23% plunge recorded on Monday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns presently stands at +1.94%. Nigerian investor’s losses stood at N16.08 billion.
- Nigerian Stocks trading turnover ended negative as volume dipped by 28.91% as against the +10.79% upsurge recorded yesterday.
- The NSE Insurance Index led the gainers by 6.29%, while the Consumer Goods index trailed distantly by 0.56% On the flip side, the NSE Banking, Oil & Gas, and Industrial Index dropped by 0.73, 0.46, and 0.36% respectively.
Top gainers
- NNFM up 7.96% to close at N8
- FLOURMILL up 3.23% to close at N32
- WAPCO up 2.08% to close at N24.5
- NB up 1.67% to close at N61
- PRESCO up 0.68% to close at N74.5
Top losers
- ARDOVA down 8.63% to close at N18
- BUACEMENT down 1.13% to close at N79
- UACN down 5.39% to close at N7.9
- ACCESS down 3.65% to close at N9.25
- UBA down 2.20% to close at N8.9
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended Tuesday’s trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading below $55/barrel.
- The equities market closed today with a tinge of bearishness as profit-taking transactions on large-cap stocks depressed the overall market position to a net capital loss of N16 billion.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term. However, stock traders anticipate the bullish run is still in play for the long term.
Spotlight Stories
NSE Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) market capitalization hits N24.51 billion
The NSE stated that the NEWGOLD ETF emerged the best ETF for the second consecutive year, posting returns of 66.03%.
The assets under listing of the Nigerian Stock Exchange ETF market increased to N24.51 billion, as at the end of 2020, indicating an increase of 272%, compared to what was obtainable in similar period in 2019.
This is according to a statement made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr Oscar Onyema, during the recently concluded webinar organized by the NSE, and themed; ‘’NSE 2020 Market Recap and 2021 outlook.’’
Key highlights:
The following are the key highlights of the NSE-ETF market;
- Trading volume increased to 13.02 million units as at the end of 2020, up by +218.23% Year-on-Year.
- Market turnover skyrocketed to N56.66 billion, indicating a massive increase of 51,831% Year-on-Year. This signifies increased interest in Nigeria’s ETF market.
Mr Onyema emphasized that the impressive performance is attributable to a number of factors, such as;
- The unattractive yield in the fixed income market which led investors to seek alternative asset classes.
- The launch of two new ETFs, which are Meristem Growth ETF and Meristem Value ETF.
- The growing adoption of the asset class by investors and asset managers on the back of a strong Year-on-Year growth.
In the same vein, the NSE also announced that one of its subsidiaries – NG Clearing has received approval in principle from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to launch clearing and settlement of its first Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETDs) as Nigeria’s premier central counterparty clearinghouse.
What you should know:
- According to Investopedia, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a type of security that involves a collection of securities—such as stocks—that often tracks an underlying index, although they can invest in any number of industry sectors or use various strategies.
- Unlike mutual funds, ETF trades like a stock on the exchange, with a relatively higher daily liquidity and lower fees.
- Based on the 2020 review, the NEWGOLD ETF emerged as the best performing ETF for the second consecutive year posting a return of 66.03%.
Stock Market
Portland Paints gain 9.84% on news of proposed scheme merger with CAP Plc
Shares of Portland Paints Plc gained 9.84% on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc stocks are up by 9.84% at press time as investors scamper for the shares of the company on news of a merger with Chemical Allied Products Plc.
According to data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Portland Paint shares cleared at N2.68 per share with 291,830 units worth N782,104.40 crossing hands, in 6 deals on the floor of the exchange today.
It is important to note that the current price of the shares of the company is still below the offered cash consideration of N2.90 for each ordinary share of N0.50 held in Portland Paints, in line with the proposition of the scheme merger.
However, the cash consideration offered to shareholders is 8.2% higher than the current share price of the company.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Judicial Division of the Federal High Court has approved the proposed scheme merger between Chemical Allied Products Plc and Portland Paints Plc, and other matters connected therewith.
- Upon the Scheme becoming effective, shareholders of Portland Paints Plc, at the close of business on the Terminal Date, shall be offered a Cash Consideration of N2.90 for each ordinary share of N0.50 held in Portland Paints, or be allotted 1 ordinary share of N0.50 each in the share capital of CAP (credited as fully paid) in exchange for every 8 ordinary shares of N0.50 each held in Portland Paints.
Stock Market
Champion Breweries gains 32.35% in a week, following Heineken’s indirect acquisition of its shares
The share price of Champion Breweries’ stocks since the resumption of the market last week increased by 32.35%.
Champion Breweries stocks have gained 32.35% since the open of trade last week Monday, as investors scamper for the shares of the company at the back of expected takeover by Heineken Brouwerijen B.V.
The share price of the company’s stocks on the NSE, from 11-18 January 2021, increased by 32.35%.
This move is attributable to the recent rush for the shares of the company by investors, following a recent purchase of the shares of the mid-cap company by Heineken’s Special entity.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Raysun Nigeria Limited, a Special Purpose Entity (SPE) wholly-owned by Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., acquired 1,903,609,538 additional shares of the brewery company, worth N4.95 billion on 7 January 2021, at a price of N2.60 per share.
- The acquisition took Heineken’s total stake in Champion Breweries to 6,633,043,538 or 84.72% (indirectly).
- According to data from the NSE, Champion Breweries shares cleared at N1.35 per share today on the floor of the exchange with 29,291 units worth N43,350.68 crossing hands in 4 deals.
- At the current price of N1.35, the shares of the company have gained more than 56.98% since the open of trade this year, 4 January 2021. This is 95.65% higher than the shares’ 52 weeks low price of N0.69 per share.
- The current share price of Champions Breweries is the highest in 52 weeks at N1.35 per share.