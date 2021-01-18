Flour Mills shares lose N7.4 billion on NSE, as investors book profit

The shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc lost N7.4 billion in today’s session, amid sell-offs occasioned by profit-taking activities by investors.

According to data tracked by Nairametrics from market open till the close of trade on the Nigerian Stock exchange today, the market capitalization decreased from N134,492,451,044.00 at the market open to N127,111,767,755.00.

The decrease was driven by profit-taking activities on the exchange, as some investors sold off stakes in the company, which pressured the share price to the tune of N31 per share.

