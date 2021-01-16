Business Half Hour
We want to tell Africa’s story the animated way – Nissi Ogulu, Founder, Creele Animation Studios
Nissi Ogulu hopes to use Creele Animation Studios to project authentic African history and stories, while appealing to the global audience.
Throughout the formative years, African children are exposed to western media content which for the most part promotes the western culture and way of life, at the expense of Africa’s history. After going through the childhood years of watching western movies that talks about things like Greek history and mythology, Nissi Ogulu decided to make a business from telling Africa’s story the animated way with Creele Animation Studios.
Speaking during the Nairametrics Business Half Hour, Founder and managing director of animations at Creele studios, Nissi Ogulu explained that Creele Animations came in a perfect way to combine all of her interests into a single business. “From a personal angle, I have always been very in tune with arts from being a child loving animated content and drawing comics and also being immersed with playing instruments and singing. I have my educational background in mechanical engineering, and I have always had the plans to merge the things that I know how to do in creating a business,” she said.
The dearth of wholly African animated content also meant that there was a huge market waiting for their content, thus making it a worthwhile business venture. Many African children born in the diaspora also hunger for some sort of story and content to give them insight into their history.
With this inspiration, Nissi Ogulu started Creele Animation Studios in 2017, to create content from motion pictures and sounds of the best quality, to represent authentic African history and stories, while appealing to the global audience.
Right after, Creele embarked on its first collaborative project, The Satchel, which is now set for release. The Satchel is a 3D animated movie adapted from the Yoruba historical myths of the earth’s creation, particularly the fierce battle between the children of Olodumare (the supreme ruler), Obatala and Oduduwa as they struggle for the all-powerful Satchel to create a new kingdom.
Early reviews of the work show that it presents a wholesome representation of the African deities and myths, as against the vague picture which the millennial generation has had through the years.
Funding
The business of animation creation, like most other start-ups, requires funds. For Creele Animation studios, the initial funding came from the Founder’s savings, and later from providing direct animations and games services to clients. The collaborative project was funded by all partners on the project, with some angel investors coming in along the way.
Ogulu explains that there are other intending investors and partners for future projects, however, Creele Animation studios will be careful of potential partnerships it enters into for distribution and production.
“While we are open to partnerships that will take us outside of Africa, we are wary of falling into partnerships that will take us away from producing core African content which is reminiscent of our culture. There is an appeal for more black/African based stories given the lack of it so far, and we see people leaning towards more African based stories like Black Panther and the Lion King, and this is the vacuum we want to focus on,” she said.
Creele Animations is also exploring several revenue streams within the industry in streaming, merchandising, sales, IPs and other direct services while focusing on the expansion of the brand in the coming years.
Why Animations?
Although animation content was initially targeted at children, one finds that in recent times, there is a global appeal across all age groups and social strata. Starting from childhood, people start assimilating these contents and as they grow older it influences the way they view lives and they view themselves.
Creele animations will use its productions to balance out the ubiquity of western content, helping Africans to know about their mythology and history, and reforming the minds of children and adults through this medium.
“Animation is the form of media that cannot be limited. It can go as far as the imagination can go so we are not limited to any time frame. We can tell stories from the past and the future, and create all kinds of experiences. I believe it will be very important in the education system; in teaching us more about our history and in opening the world of arts and technology in our schools as we go along and the industry begins to develop more,” Ogulu said.
Created by Taeps Animation Studios and Creele Animation Studios, “The Satchel” was directed by Nissi Ogulu and written by Jimi Oremule while Adeoyin Okuboyejo and Ayobami Bello joined the crew of producers. As The Satchel takes the first position in what is expected to become a long list of core African productions, the continent can now look forward to an animated retelling of the African story by Africans.
Business Half Hour
We are creating authentic and inclusive African stories with animation | Nissi Ogulu
Business Half Hour
Critical things for value proposition in PR | Tolulope Olorundero CEO Mosron Communications | BHH
Business Half Hour
How 360 Creative Innovations hub helps fashion entrepreneurs stay in business – CEO
Blessing Ebere Achu chats with Nairametrics about how she has made it her business to help fashion entrepreneurs stay in business.
Running a business is a full-time job with lots of details that some creative-minded people would rather not pay attention to.
Most designers would prefer to pay attention to their passion for creativity, expressing amazing designs into wears and leave the business details for someone else, because experience has shown that a significant percentage of fashion businesses fail, not because of lack of talent, but due to the lack of business processes.
READ: Only 2.43 million Bitcoins left for mining
Then comes 360 Creative Innovations hub
For the last four years, 360 creative innovation hub has been in the business of handling business processes for individuals and small businesses in the fashion industry, while they focus on their craft.
Speaking during Nairametrics Business Half Hour, the Founder and Chief Executive of the 360 creative innovation hub, Blessing Ebere Achu, explained that entrepreneurs in the fashion industry had been bugged by teething issues which its business came to address.
READ: Here is what most people wish they knew before entering international business
After spending about a decade in IT and technical sales, Achu decided to leverage technology to help Africa’s creative sector transcend the local shores. She was inspired to do this after seeing a massive hub in Europe that provided all the business support and partnerships needed in a specific industry.
- “I came to Nigeria and saw that there was nothing like that even though we were doing fashion in our different ways but no central point. Most of the fashion entrepreneurs were continually bugged down with having to pay so much attention to the business. Creating the hub was just about bringing all the business support partners needed for a specific industry; in this case – fashion, and putting them in one place so that the person can easily access it.”
READ: 10 Remote jobs for stay-at-home moms in 2021
Taking off the start up cost
Start-up cost for fashion entrepreneurs can be sometimes heavy, particularly when they are trying to start from scratch. There are several machines to be purchased, along with monthly and daily operational costs like utilities and rents. All of these amounts to a high startup capital needed, but 360 creative innovations hub is taking all these out for fashion entrepreneurs.
READ: Covid-19: Restrictions cost Lagos MSMEs N2.7 billion – LCCI
With a little subscription fee of N2,500 daily, designers can come in and access all the machines and support they need to move their designs from paper to cloth. The daily subscription option also spares them the several responsibilities of owning a physical business outfit and its attendant costs, allowing them to focus on just designing and creating.
There are expert consultants in support areas like photography experts, who show the designers how to get the best snapshots for promoting their business; marketing experts who handle the marketing aspect; and brand experts, who teach these individuals and businesses how to create and promote their brand image and story through digital marketing.
READ: Is it a good idea to open a joint account with your spouse?
By attempting to take off the burden of a high start-up cost for the designers, the business itself had need of a high capital to purchase all of the needed equipment. But with no access to loans, Achu had to bootstrap the business for the first couple of years. Funding came in the third year of operation when some equity investors pumped in a large chunk of money to help the business expand.
READ: AfDB, others, launch first Fashionomics Africa contest for sustainable and circular fashion
Early trust challenges
At the outset, 360 Creative Innovations hub could not break in with the local fashion designers for several reasons.
First was the issue of trust. She said,
- “A lot of them were concerned that in such a hub, their designs would be copied by other designers and some others did not just trust what we represented. Because of this, we could not start with any Nigerian fashion designer but we signed up some designers who had trained outside the country and they became the early adopters. They had seen how the fashion industry worked and understood early that it was more about how you express your designs, and your brand story.”
READ: BOI to make provision of N400 million to local manufacturers
The same idea can come to everyone. What makes the difference is how you execute it and tell your brand story. How are you making people feel about your brand? What do you do differently in your production process, and how do you communicate it to your customers?
Pushing through the pandemic
After almost four years of business, the COVID-19 pandemic came and like other businesses, 360 Creative Innovations hub had to look for a way to keep afloat.
- “One of the things we did was to go into facemasks business to keep the tailors busy and help them make some cash inflow. We also started exploring partnerships for growth, and it paid off eventually. We did a lot of trainings, webinars and we got an opportunity to partner with a Paris fashion guru and a marketing guru, to come train some fashion designers here in 2021.”
By the end of the lockdown, the business had expanded its network across international frontiers and was ready to take local unbeknownst brands across the borders.
Achu has a vision of exporting 50 Nigerian brands to the rest of the world by 2025. She said,
- “I want to see ‘Made in Africa’ selling globally in big stores in Paris, United Kingdom and the USA, and I will start by taking 10 Nigerian brands to Frankfurt in 2021.”