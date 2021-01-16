Debt Securities
Interest rates will remain low until the end of H1 2021 – Meristem Securities
Meristem Securities has argued that interest rates will remain low until, at least, the end of H1 2021.
This statement was made at the recently held webinar on Global Economy and Outlook, which the company themed: Bracing for a Different Future.
Although the company acknowledged that there is mounting pressure for upward movement in yields from several stakeholders, it appears the company concurs nothing concrete is in sight.
This line of reasoning seems to have influenced their decision to advise investors to move away from Treasury instruments.
What they are saying
Meristem advises that:
- “Buy and hold strategy investors seeking to generate above average returns should move away from risk free Treasury instruments and focus on investment grade commercial papers and bonds which satisfy investment objectives.”
- “Active traders with higher risk appetite are advised to focus on high-yield short duration instruments, which would be re-invested into a higher yield environment should rate reversals occur.”
The advice regarding shunning Treasury instruments appears to be in order, considering that treasury bill rate has been declining, with the latest figure — November 2020 — 0.03% as per the CBN monthly interest rate data.
Further checks from the Debt Management Office website, indicates that the latest figures for Eurobonds and Diaspora bond fall short of the fixed yield at issue for all the different categories of bonds in issue.
What you should know
Latest figures from the CBN’s monthly interest rate indicate that:
- Treasury bill rate has been on a steady decline for six months, down to 0.03% since the last rise (2.47%) in May 2020.
- Fixed deposit rates (one, three, six and twelve months) have also been declining – the latest figures for these indicate that in November 2020, one-month deposit rate was 1.92%, 2.9% for three months, 2.84% for six months, and 4.89% for 12 months.
- Compared with the corresponding period in 2019, the figures indicate that these rates fell by 75%, 66%, 71% and 49% respectively.
Debt Securities
DMO offers N150 billion worth of FGN Bond for subscription in January 2021
The DMO has offered for subscription, FGN Bonds valued at N150 billion for January 2021.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the offer for subscription, Federal Government Bonds (FGN Bonds), valued at N150 billion for January 2021.
This is according to a notification released by the DMO and seen by Nairametrics. The latest offers come in three tranches:
- N50, 000,000,000 – 16.2884% FGN MARCH 2027 (10-Year Re-opening).
- N50, 000,000,000 – 12.50% FGN MARCH 2035 (15-Year Re-opening).
- N50, 000,000,000 – 9.80% FGN JULY 2045 (25-Year Re-opening).
Other key highlights of the recent offer
- Units of Sale: N1, 000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,001,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.
- Auction Date: January 20, 2021.
- Settlement Date: January 22, 2021.
- Interest Payment: Payable semi-annually.
What you should know
- Checks by Nairametrics revealed that the latest FGN Bond offer across three maturities is N90billion more than amount offered in the previous month (December 2020) at N60billion, indicating an increase of 150%.
- Interested investors were advised to contact offices of any of the listed 13 Primary Dealer Market Makers (PDMMs).
- The DMO reserves the right to alter the amount allotted in response to market conditions.
- FGN Bonds are debt securities (liabilities) of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), issued by the Debt Management Office (DMO) for and on behalf of the Federal Government. The FGN has an obligation to pay the bondholder the principal and agreed interest as and when due.
Debt Securities
Nigeria’s pension funds continue to divest from treasury bills
Since the beginning of 2020, pension fund managers have moved out about N1.112 trillion of treasury bills investments into mostly FGN Bonds.
As the low-interest regime that characterized most of 2020 continues with no immediate sign of an increase, pension fund managers have also continued to rid their portfolios of treasury bill investments.
Analysis of the recently released September 2020 edition of Pension Fund assets, by the Pension Commission of Nigeria, PenCom, shows that pension fund managers reallocated their assets away from treasury bills to FGN Bonds.
In the month of September 2020, according to the latest report, pension fund managers closed out of treasury bill positions worth N0.224 trillion while loading up on FGN bonds worth N0.254 trillion. Since the beginning of 2020, pension fund managers have moved out about N1.112 trillion of treasury bills investments into mostly FGN Bonds.
At the beginning of 2020, total pension fund assets invested in treasury bills stood at N1.88 trillion, but that has fallen to N0.78 trillion as at the end of September 2020. Put in another way, as at the end of 2019, 18.4% of pension fund assets were invested in treasury bills but as at September 30, 2020, pension funds’ treasury bill investment stood at 6.7%
Implications for domestic borrowing and monetary policy
Treasury bills serve a whole lot of purposes for the government. They are used as a means for the government to borrow to cover short term budgetary deficits as well as a means for the Central Bank to manage the supply of money and its inflationary effects.
With the increasing and seeming lack of interest by pension fund managers, who, usually are big players in the treasury bill market, the government may find it a bit problematic raising the much-needed domestic borrowing from them.
In like vein, the Central Bank’s ability to implement monetary policies through treasury bills and others, open market operation, may also suffer. May be, fiscal policy may become a more potent instrument of economic management, if that happens.
Debt Securities
How to redeem your unclaimed dividends in Nigeria
The following steps would be quite helpful in redeeming your unclaimed dividends that are less than six years old in the pool.
The Finance Act 2020 was recently signed into law by President Buhari and became effective from January 1, 2021.
According to the provisions of the Finance Act 2020, the federal government can borrow from the pool of unclaimed dividends of quoted companies that have remained unclaimed for a period of not less than six years from the date of declaring such dividends.
Nairametrics earlier reported that the members of the House of Representatives had raised alarm over N200billion locked up in the unclaimed dividends pool.
The following steps would be quite helpful in redeeming your unclaimed dividends that are less than six years old in the pool:
Step 1: Check your names using the link – http://sec.gov.ng/non-mandated/ to obtain the list of shares relating to your names from SEC. It will display all the companies you have shares in and the registrars in charge.
Step 2: Take note of the registrar’s name for each of your company’s shares. A registrar is the company that keeps details of your shares/shareholdings.
Step 3: Download and fill your registrar’s form which is usually beside the company’s name on the website.
Step 4: Submit your form to the registrar, with acknowledgement, most times, through your bank.
Quite a number of the companies would require that you visit your bank and get a bankers’ confirmation to be able to initiate e-dividend form for you. With e-dividend in place, your dividends can be automatically credited to your designated bank account.
Why this matters
- Over N200billion is estimated to be trapped in the pool of unclaimed dividends and this is quite huge.
- It is clear that as soon as the provision is fully applied and implemented, no shareholder will be able to claim their unclaimed dividends of at least six years old in the pool, in the short/medium term, as the funds would have been transferred to CBN under Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund to be borrowed by the federal government.