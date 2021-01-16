Market Views
Bitcoin, Gold, leading Stocks tumble on strong U.S dollar
The U.S dollar index gained 0.6% on the day to settle at 90.77.
The dollar was fired up at the last trading session of the week crushing its major currency rivals, Bitcoin, Gold, and leading global Stocks.
The U.S dollar retained its safe-haven status on the account of the U.S Dollar Index settled remarkably higher than a basket of six other global major currencies.
The U.S dollar index gained 0.6% on the day to settle at 90.77.
What this means
Investors are piling to the U.S dollar after receiving worrying U.S economic data. Retail sales in the world’s largest economy were off 0.7% last month, the third straight drop.
- Such upsides seen in the greenback’s value saw gold at the expense of a charging dollar whose strength astonished metal traders, saw gold futures losing as much as 1.16% to settle at 1,829.90/ounce
- Also at press time the flagship crypto asset, Bitcoin traded at $35,756.99 with a daily trading volume of $70 Billion.
- Bitcoin is down 7.38% for the day.
Also, the world’s biggest stock market by market volume and liquidity suffered heavy losses, as data showed the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 0.57% to settle at 30,814.26 index points, the S&P 500 lost about 0.72% to settle at 3,768.25 and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.87% to close at 12,998.50 index points.
The greenback was an outlier at the last trading session despite drops seen in U.S bond yields associated with the benchmark 10-year U.S. note, whose resurgence in the previous week had been the catalyst for the U.S dollar comeback.
What they are saying
Milan Cutkovic, Market Analyst at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, spoke on fundamentals supporting the rebound of the U.S dollar;
- “Many investors continue to stand on the side lines. President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan. There were no major surprises, and a lot of it was already priced in.
- “Investors are now focused on how quickly the Biden administration can implement their plans and support the ailing US economy. Although Biden will be inaugurated on Wednesday, the second impeachment of Donald Trump might overshadow the first few weeks of his term.
- “Investors are also increasingly confronted with the reality that the pandemic is still far from being under control, despite the significant progress that was made in the past few months, and several COVID-19 vaccines already on the market.”
Bottom line
Investors are also increasingly confronted with the reality that the pandemic is still far from being under control, thereby flocking back to the safe-haven currency despite the significant progress that was made in the past few months, and several COVID-19 vaccines already on the market.
Market Views
Google, Facebook, Twitter stocks drop, investors ponder if big techs have become too powerful
Some powerful politicians have publicly decried the role these tech brands are having in censoring speeches.
Leading U.S tech stocks including Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Amazon, and Google experienced record sell-offs on growing global sentiments that big tech companies are getting out of control.
Such macros weighed heavily on these stocks as evidenced in Monday’s trading session performance for these tech stocks.
READ: Top 10 stockbroking firms traded stocks worth N1.17 trillion in 2020
At the end of Monday’s trading session,
- Twitter lost about 6.41%
- Facebook down by 4.01%
- Apple dropped 2.32%
- Google (Alphabet) fell by 2.31%
- Amazon down by 2.15%
READ: Opera launches Opera For Business and announces new partnership with Google My Business
Also, some powerful politicians publicly decried the role these tech brands are having on censoring speech, as senior lawmakers in France and Germany, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, voiced their concerns.
The fall is largely attributed to record sell-offs from investors on account of these tech brands’ decision to permanently ban one of its most popular and powerful users, President Trump, and other leading voices from their social networks.
READ: 5 Nigerian startups selected to join 7 others at the Africa Tech Summit Connects (ATS)
What this means
Stock experts further anticipate such a move could deprive fast-rising tech brands of one of their best traffic-generators, as well as risking alienating some people who share the opinion that tech brands like Twitter, Google, Facebook have become too powerful.
Milan Cutkovic, Market Analyst at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros disrupting U.S stocks at least for the near term.
READ: Africa’s internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2% of the continent’s GDP by 2025 – Goggle/IFC
- “Fears of a global trade war have weighed multiple times on markets during the past few years. While concerns remain, the risk of trade tensions escalating has declined with Biden entering the White House soon.
- “While the US-China relations will remain complex, they could warm up somewhat after four turbulent years. Meanwhile, tech giants, Facebook and Twitter, have found themselves in a political crossfire by blocking US President Trump from their platform, which also weighed on the NASDAQ index.”
READ: Banks Vs Fintechs – Who should be Afraid? (Part Two)
What to expect: The question of whether big tech has become too powerful is likely to lead to some heated discussions in the coming weeks.
Market Views
Twitter drops 8.5% in early trading over President Trump ban
Record sell-offs from investors on account of the social media giant’s decision to ban, one of its most popular and powerful user, President Trump.
An American leading social media company, Twitter, saw its shares drop as much as 8.5% at the start of Monday’s trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.
READ: Mike Pence to go against Trump, announces he will attend inauguration
The fall is largely attributed to record sell-offs from investors on account of the social media giant’s decision to ban one of its most popular and powerful users, President Trump, permanently from its social network.
READ: Co-founder of Floyd Mayweather-backed crypto sentenced to prison for fraud
Stock experts further anticipate such a move deprives the fast-rising tech brand of one of its best traffic-generators, as well as risking alienating some people who share the opinion that tech brands like Twitter, Google, Facebook have become too powerful.
READ: Facebook suspends Donald Trump indefinitely
The tech brands are trying to stay away from accusations that they helped fuel the violence during the storming of the Capitol in Washington some days ago by a mob sympathetic to President’s Trump election loss.
Commodities
Gold prices drop over strong U.S dollar
Spot gold dropped as much as 0.7% to $1,836.30 an ounce at the Asian trading session
Gold extended its largest drop in two months amid a strong dollar, as metal traders weigh President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge on his strategy in helping the world’s largest economy.
Spot gold dropped as much as 0.7% to $1,836.30 an ounce at the Asian trading session.
READ: Gold prices up amid poor U.S Jobs data report
What this means: The rebound seen lately in the U.S dollar has helped diminish appetite for the precious metal with the U.S dollar rising, as global investors move from stocks to the more risk-averse asset. A stronger U.S dollar makes the yellow metal more expensive for holders in other major currencies.
Gold’s previous gains in Q4 2020 are getting overturned as a surge in U.S Treasury yields soften the appeal of the non-interest-bearing asset (gold).
READ: Stellar defying gravity, gains 103%
Also, as COVID-19 vaccines get rolled out, global investors are weighing up the safe haven’s asset prospects for this year, amid reports that more massive support is on the way, which could help gold bugs in keeping prices above $1,850/ounce.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics hinted at the fundamentals weighing hard on the precious metal;
READ: Elon Musk’s Tesla now worth $834 billion, bigger than Facebook
“The US dollar’s recent gains, higher yields, and the equities rally is keeping gold on the defensive.
“The gold market spends most of Friday aggressively trimming longs with little support down until $1825/oz.
“Naturally, stop-loss selling on the way down as buying interest from the real money community has lacked in any meaningful way this year which runs counter to seasonal norms.”
READ: Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump
Bottom line: The sell set-up from a technical and fundamental perspective hit gold like a ton of bricks at its last trading session when the yellow metal sliced like a hot knife through butter at the $1900 support level.