MTN, NB keep Nigerian stocks up, investors gain N112 billion
Nigerian bourse extended its positive rally at Friday’s trading session, appreciating further by N112 billion, amid increased buying interest. Specifically, the market capitalization inched higher by 0.52% to close at N21.530 trillion from N21.418 trillion on Thursday.
In the same vein, the All-Share Index garnered 0.52% to close at 41,176.14 compared with 40,963.14 on Thursday.
Consequently, the market breadth remained positive with 42 gainers relative to 12 losers. UACN (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while ARDOVA (9.84%) was the top loser.
- Also, the total volume of shares transacted improved with an exchange of 666.60 million shares worth N6.39 billion in 6,980 deals.
- JAPAULGOLD was the most traded shares by volume with 115.8million units, while GUARANTY and ACCESS topped by value at N1.27b and N461 respectively.
Top Gainers
- UACN up 10.00% to close at N8.25
- FLOURMILL up 9.33% to close at N32.8
- NB up 3.36% to close at N60
- PRESCO up 2.78% to close at N74
- MTNN up 1.19% to close at N170
Top Losers
- ARDOVA down 9.84% to close at N19.7
- MAYBAKER down 5.71% to close at N3.63
- STERLNBANK down 1.96% to close at N2
- ZENITHBANK down 0.38% to close at N26.3
- UNILEVER down 0.37% to close at N13.45
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the trading session on an impressive note.
- The uptrend was driven by price appreciation in large capitalized stocks among which are; UACN, Flourmill, MTN Nigeria Communications, NB and PRESCO.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying as the COVID-19 crisis seems to be getting out of hand in Nigeria’s key international markets that include Western Europe and the United States.
Business
AfCFTA: President Buhari, 9 others receive award for contribution to agreement
AfCFTA has awarded President Buhari alongside other African leaders for their contributions to the success of the agreement.
President Muhammadu Buhari was awarded for his contributions to the start of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), alongside 9 other African leaders including Nigeria’s Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB).
The awards were presented by the African Union in a virtual event held at the Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Friday.
The African leaders that received awards include Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Felix Tshekedi of Congo, Ahmed Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, President Alpha Conde of Guinea, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Chairperson of the AU, and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.
King Mswati III, Ngwenyama of Eswatini and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia were also awarded alongside Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.
The awards were received by ambassadors on behalf of the leaders for their contributions to the African free trade deal.
Mrs Saratu Aliyu, President, Federation of West Africa Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (FEWACCI) thanked African leaders and private stakeholders for making the AfCFTA implementation possible and expressed hopes that the agreement would boost e-commerce and e-business infrastructure, and develop a roadmap for the development of a digital economy to support the growth in member states.
What you should know
- The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is expected to open up Nigerian businesses to a market of over 1.2 billion people and a GDP of $2.5 trillion.
- Nigeria was the 34th African country to fully ratify and submit its Instrument of Ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
- Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive of Financial Derivatives Company Limited said that the African Continental Free Trade Area would create the desired impetus to stimulate the economic growth of Nigeria in 2021.
- The full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will be a long journey as Africa needs the right equipment for customs authorities at the border to facilitate the fast and efficient trade which went into effect on January 1 according to Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat.
Market Views
Bitcoin, Gold, leading Stocks tumble on strong U.S dollar
The U.S dollar index gained 0.6% on the day to settle at 90.77.
The dollar was fired up at the last trading session of the week crushing its major currency rivals, Bitcoin, Gold, and leading global Stocks.
The U.S dollar retained its safe-haven status on the account of the U.S Dollar Index settled remarkably higher than a basket of six other global major currencies.
The U.S dollar index gained 0.6% on the day to settle at 90.77.
What this means
Investors are piling to the U.S dollar after receiving worrying U.S economic data. Retail sales in the world’s largest economy were off 0.7% last month, the third straight drop.
- Such upsides seen in the greenback’s value saw gold at the expense of a charging dollar whose strength astonished metal traders, saw gold futures losing as much as 1.16% to settle at 1,829.90/ounce
- Also at press time the flagship crypto asset, Bitcoin traded at $35,756.99 with a daily trading volume of $70 Billion.
- Bitcoin is down 7.38% for the day.
Also, the world’s biggest stock market by market volume and liquidity suffered heavy losses, as data showed the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 0.57% to settle at 30,814.26 index points, the S&P 500 lost about 0.72% to settle at 3,768.25 and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.87% to close at 12,998.50 index points.
The greenback was an outlier at the last trading session despite drops seen in U.S bond yields associated with the benchmark 10-year U.S. note, whose resurgence in the previous week had been the catalyst for the U.S dollar comeback.
What they are saying
Milan Cutkovic, Market Analyst at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, spoke on fundamentals supporting the rebound of the U.S dollar;
- “Many investors continue to stand on the side lines. President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan. There were no major surprises, and a lot of it was already priced in.
- “Investors are now focused on how quickly the Biden administration can implement their plans and support the ailing US economy. Although Biden will be inaugurated on Wednesday, the second impeachment of Donald Trump might overshadow the first few weeks of his term.
- “Investors are also increasingly confronted with the reality that the pandemic is still far from being under control, despite the significant progress that was made in the past few months, and several COVID-19 vaccines already on the market.”
Bottom line
Investors are also increasingly confronted with the reality that the pandemic is still far from being under control, thereby flocking back to the safe-haven currency despite the significant progress that was made in the past few months, and several COVID-19 vaccines already on the market.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Global deaths surpass 2 million
Global casualty record for the Covid-19 pandemic surpassed 2 million deaths on Friday.
The Global casualty record for the Covid-19 pandemic surpassed 2 million deaths on Friday, with the United States accounting for 1 in every 5 deaths, as it has recorded over 386,000 casualties so far.
This was disclosed in a report by Reuters in its Covid-19 tally reported on Friday evening.
After the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India and the U.K contribute nearly 50% of the combined casualties.
The report also disclosed that an average of 11,900 casualties are recorded per day in year 2021, despite the fact that it took 9 months for the world to record 1 million casualties.
United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said the 2 million death count was “a heart-wrenching milestone.”
- “Behind this staggering number are names and faces: the smile now only a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one,” he added.
The WHO warned that 2021 could be tougher due to the nature of new variants which transmit the disease faster.
- “We are going into a second year of this. It could even be tougher given the transmission dynamics and some of the issues that we are seeing,” WHO Chief, Mike Ryan, said.
Analysts expect the global death toll to surpass 3 million by April 2021.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the total number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria had surpassed the 100,000 mark on Sunday 10th January 2021, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
- The African Union stated that it secured 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for the continent from drug manufacturers to supplement the COVAX programme, a step towards the commencement of the complex task of vaccinating over 1.2 billion people with limited financial resources.
- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday 15th January 2021, announced that 1,867 new cases of the covid-19 virus were recorded across 24 states in the country. This represents the highest number of cases recorded in a single day.