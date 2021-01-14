Tech News
Flutterwave makes Y Combinator’s list of top companies by valuation, ranks 115th
Flutterwave is the only African startup featured on the list of top Y Combinator companies by valuation and top exits as of January 2021.
Y Combinator, a US startup accelerator that offers seed funding to a wide range of startups, released the list of its top companies by valuation as of January 2021.
The list was put together to help potential employees, partners and late-stage investors get to know a wider set of YC companies.
Flutterwave, valued at $150 million, is the only African startup featured on the list and as Y Combinator’s most valuable startup in Africa.
Over the years, we have seen more Nigerian startups like Paystack, Buycoins, Cowrywise amongst others get into the accelerator program.
- Since launching in 2005, YC has invested in more than 2,000 startups around the world – investing between $125k-$150k for a 7% equity.
- The accelerator now has more than 125 companies valued at $150M+ and more than 25 at $1B+
- The number of global startups on YC’s list is 134 and Flutterwave ranked 115 with Airbnb, DoorDash, and Stripe being top of the list.
According to Y Combinator,
- “Valuation is the most commonly available metric to compare companies in the startup world. Other metrics, like revenue, are more often kept private. It’s worth noting that we have several impressive companies who would appear on the list or rank even higher if we counted other metrics.”
Another Nigerian fintech missing from the list is Paystack. Despite getting acquired by fellow Y Combinator alumni, Stripe, for $200million – a figure higher than Flutterwave’s $150million.
Y Combinator added,
- “For top exits, we counted only the money that went to the cap table at the time of acquisition. We did not include retention bonuses or the value founders and investors received from an acquiring company’s stock post-liquidation event.”
The accelerator also noted that this is not an exhaustive list as it allowed some alumni startups to opt out of being listed for any reason. This might be the case for the six-year-old startup, Paystack.
What to expect
As more African startups backed by YC raise funding this year, the YC list will likely feature more than 1 African startup next year.
CES 2021: LG Transparent Smart Bed TV and other key gadgets showcased
Smart Bed TV, smart glasses were some of the innovative gadgets showcased at this year’s edition of the world’s most influential tech event.
CES 2021, the most influential tech event in the world, which provides a platform for emerging technologies came to a close yesterday, showcasing innovative gadgets like LG Transparent Smart Bed TV, amongst others.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s edition was held virtually between 11-14 January and featured live-stream keynotes from leaders of tech giants like Verizon, Microsoft, as well as General Motors, Mastercard, amongst others.
Highlights of some of the gadgets
Lenovo’s New ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses
- This is a new pair of smart glasses that uses augmented reality to project up to five virtual desktops right in front of your eyes. These smart glasses are suitable for people working from home because it depicts the perfect multi-monitor setup ever. You can position and resize this virtual monitor however you like. They also fit perfectly in front of prescription glasses.
- According to Jon Pershke, Lenovo Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business, “The A3 is a next-generation augmented reality solution — light, powerful and versatile, whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers’ abilities to do more wherever they are.”
- The A3 glasses also include a 1080p 8-megapixel camera, which Lenovo imagines you could use for “remote expert use cases.” Bundled in are dual fish-eye cameras for room-scale tracking.
LG Transparent Smart Bed TV
- LG showcased a 55-inch Oled transparent TV that can roll up from the foot of a bed. The company stated that it had achieved 40% transparency on this TV as opposed to the 10% transparency over the years. The TV comes with a set of built-in speakers that are embedded in the transparent frames despite the small panel.
- Jong-sun Park, LG Display’s Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Business said: “Transparent OLED is a technology that maximizes the advantages of OLED and can be used in various places in our daily lives, from stores, shopping malls, and architectural interiors to autonomous vehicles, subway trains, and aircraft. It will grow into a next-generation display that can change the existing display paradigm.”
Razer Project Hazel Smart Mask
- Razer made a high-tech face mask that filters air and amplifies your voice. It qualifies as a surgical N95 respirator, and it also features a silicone seal on the top that glasses wearers will rejoice over.
- The face mask also comes with a nifty case, which both charges it and keeps it clean thanks to the UV sterilization inside.
Petpuls A.I-powered Dog Collar
- There is also something for dog lovers. This dog collar is one of the intriguing pet-specific gadgets. It uses voice recognition technology to detect and track five different emotional states. It analyses the tone and pitch of your dog’s bark to tell you whether your pup feels happy, anxious, angry, sad, or relaxed.
- It pairs through Wi-Fi with an iOS or Android app to give you a readout of what your pet is ‘saying’.
- In addition to tracking mood, Petpuls includes an accelerometer to track your dog’s activity and better manage diet. Think of it as a FitBit for your dog. The range is only around 15 feet, but your phone will pair whenever you come back in range.
Razer Project Brooklyn Gaming Chair
- The new gaming chair by Razer aims to change your gaming experience. It is stylish and designed with ergonomics in mind. It can serve as a desk-side chair for PC gaming. It comes with a clever trick that allows it to transform into an immersive gaming experience.
- Unlike traditional monitor mounts that use multiple flat gaming displays or a larger curved screen, Project Brooklyn uses a roll-able OLED panel, which provides a bigger radius curvature to place you in the middle of the on-screen action.
Others are…
- Brink Bionics Impulse Neuro Controller.
- Cadillac eVTOL flying taxi concept.
- Panasonic Automotive AR HUD.
- Kohler Stillness Bath.
- Samsung’s Micro-LED TV’s come home.
- Rollable smartphone by LG.
- Nobi Smart Lamp, amongst others.
What to expect: Most of the amazing gadgets displayed at CES 2021 will be available for sale by the middle of the year.
Suspending Trump was the right decision but sets dangerous precedent – Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has reacted to the permanent suspension of Donald Trump from the social network site.
Jack Dorsey, the CEO and founder of Twitter, said that the decision to ban Donald Trump from the social network was the right decision, but one that sets a dangerous precedent.
Jack Dorsey disclosed this in a statement on Thursday morning.
He said:
- “I do not celebrate or feel pride in having to ban Donald Trump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct?”
- “Banning Trump was the right decision as Twitter faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all.”
He disclosed that banning an influential account has significant ramifications, citing it as a failure of Twitter to promote healthy conversation and a time to reflect on its operations.
He added that taking actions to limit influential people like Trump fragments public conversation, limits the potential for clarification, redemption, learning, and sets a precedent I feel is dangerous – the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation.
He disclosed that Internet companies engaging in censorship can and over the long term, be destructive to the noble purpose and ideals of the open internet.
- “A company making a business decision to moderate itself is different from a government removing access, yet can feel much the same. I believe the internet and global public conversation is our best and most relevant method of achieving this. I also recognize it does not feel that way today. Everything we learn in this moment will better our effort, and push us to be what we are: one humanity working together.”
What you should know
YouTube suspends President Trump’s account
President Donald Trump’s YouTube channel has been suspended by the video uploading website.
YouTube, a video uploading website, has suspended President Donald Trump’s channel and removed new content uploaded by Trump’s campaign, citing potential threats of violence.
This was disclosed in a social media statement by YouTube on Wednesday.
Youtube said:
- “After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike and is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum of 7 days. We will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, citing safety concerns found in the comments section.”
What you should know
- The American tech giant has implemented a series of censorships to reduce potential damage since the attack on the Capitol.
- Nairametrics reported earlier that Social Media Network, Twitter, permanently suspended U.S President, Donald Trump, citing the risk of further incitement of violence.
