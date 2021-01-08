AMCON appoints Abdullahi Mahmood as Aero Contractors new CEO

The Management and Board of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc has named Yemisi Edun as Acting Managing Director, subject to regulatory approvals which will be subsequently announced in the coming days.

Her appointment has been reported by several online sites and widely circulated on social media. Nairametrics also confirmed this from a reliable source within the bank who pleaded anonymity as the news was yet to be made official by the bank.

According to a reliable source in the bank, the decision to appoint Yemisi Edun was taken in a bid to fill the void left by the former Managing Director, Adam Nuru, who proceeded on a voluntary leave to ensure sanctity in the bank’s investigation of charges against him.

It is unclear if her appointment means Adamu Nuru will no longer return as MD/CEO of the bank.

Until her recent appointment, Yemisi Edun was the immediate past Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, a role she held after serving in various capacities in the bank since joining in 2000.

She is a veteran in the financial space with experience spanning over three decades, joining the bank from Akintola Williams Deloitte. She is an alumna of OAU and University of Liverpool, UK where she bagged a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Chemistry and Accounting respectively.

The Bank is, however, yet to notify the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for full approval of the appointment.

Yemisi Edun will be the 4th female CEO of a commercial bank, following Fidelity Bank, Unity Bank, and Citi Bank



The appointment is yet to be published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which is typically the first place key executive management appointments for quoted companies are first made public.

This is a developing story….