AMCON appoints Abdullahi Mahmood as Aero Contractors new CEO
The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) has appointed the former Director of Flight Operations of Arik Air, Captain Abdullahi Mahmood, as the Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors.
This followed the step down of Captain Ado Sanusi on December 31, 2020, as the CEO of the airline.
This was disclosed by the Head of Corporate Communications, AMCON, Jude Nwuzor, on Thursday.
What you should know
- Mahmood joined Arik Air in 2007 as a flight officer and rose to become a captain before he became Director of Flight Operations.
- As a flight officer, he operated the Bombardier CRJ-900 and later started flying the Boeing B737-NG and Airbus A330. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been notified of his new appointment.
- Sanusi was instrumental in the turning around of the over 50year -old Aero Contractors into a capable Maintenance Repair Organisation (MRO) rolling out some of its previously unserviceable aircraft in 2018 and 2019.
- Under Sanusi’s leadership, the airline sought for and gained third party maintenance approval and is already making in-roads into West and Central Africa in Ghana and Congo precisely. Also, set the process to upgrade the airline’s MRO, as well as sign various other agreements to help the airline maintain a semblance breaking even.
- AMCON took over the management of Arik Air in February 2017 when the airline had 26 aircraft, though only few are in use while the rest are in storage.
Fidson Healthcare announces appointment of three new Directors to its Board
The Board of Directors of Fidson Healthcare Plc has announced the appointment of three new Directors.
This announcement was made in a notification signed and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange by the Company Secretary, J. A. Adebanjo.
According to the notification, Mr. Adebanjo revealed that these announcements were in line with the resolutions made by the Directors of the Company at the Board meeting which held on the 9th of December 2020.
In line with this, the Board announced the appointment of Dr. Vincent Ahonkha, Mr. Ekwunife Okoli and Ola Ijimakin as Independent Non-Executive Directors with effect from the 1st of January 2021.
About the appointed Directors
- Dr. Vincent Ahonkhai, is an expert in Global Health and biopharmaceutical Research and Development. He is currently an independent Consultant and Principal at Gwynedd Consultancy, LLC in FIDSON. Pennsylvania, the USA from where he consults for organisations like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation amongst others. He will bring to the board, experience in Research & Development which is crucial to the development of the pharmaceutical industry. He was appointed an Independent NonExecutive Director.
- Mr. Ekwunife Okoli, is versatile in the field of Sales and Marketing, having worked for many years in the FMCG industry. He was an Executive Director, Marketing at Diageo Plc. He was also Managing Director of the same company in Cameroun and Ghana and Managing Director for Africa and Regional Markets. He is an experienced Non-Executive Director who sits on the Board of Cornerstone Insurance Plc. He is married to Mrs. Unoma Okoli and blessed with four children. He is expected to enrich the expertise in the Sales and Marketing department. He was appointed an Independent Non-Executive Director.
- Ola Ijimakin, joined the organization (Fidson Healthcare Ltd) in July 2002 as Regional Manager in the North-eastern region. He graduated from the University of Jos in 1994 where he was awarded a Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) degree. He won the prize for the best graduating student in Pharmacy among other prestigious awards. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Business School Netherlands, Buren (2014) where he finished with a distinction.
FCMB appoints Yemisi Edun as Acting Managing Director
The Management and Board of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc has named Yemisi Edun as Acting Managing Director, subject to regulatory approvals which will be subsequently announced in the coming days.
Her appointment has been reported by several online sites and widely circulated on social media. Nairametrics also confirmed this from a reliable source within the bank who pleaded anonymity as the news was yet to be made official by the bank.
According to a reliable source in the bank, the decision to appoint Yemisi Edun was taken in a bid to fill the void left by the former Managing Director, Adam Nuru, who proceeded on a voluntary leave to ensure sanctity in the bank’s investigation of charges against him.
It is unclear if her appointment means Adamu Nuru will no longer return as MD/CEO of the bank.
- Until her recent appointment, Yemisi Edun was the immediate past Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, a role she held after serving in various capacities in the bank since joining in 2000.
- She is a veteran in the financial space with experience spanning over three decades, joining the bank from Akintola Williams Deloitte. She is an alumna of OAU and University of Liverpool, UK where she bagged a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Chemistry and Accounting respectively.
- The Bank is, however, yet to notify the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for full approval of the appointment.
- Yemisi Edun will be the 4th female CEO of a commercial bank, following Fidelity Bank, Unity Bank, and Citi Bank
The appointment is yet to be published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which is typically the first place key executive management appointments for quoted companies are first made public.
This is a developing story….
Onyema emerges Nigerian Exchange Group Plc GCEO, Popoola becomes Exchange Limited’s boss
Oscar Onyema has been appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, as Temi Popoola and Tinuade Awe emerge CEOs of Nigerian Exchange limited and NGX Regulation limited respectively.
The appointments, which is in line with the demutualisation plan of the Exchange, are still subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
This was disclosed by a reliable source in the Exchange.
What you should know
The demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group plc (NGX Group) has been created.
The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group.
All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”).