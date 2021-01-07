Corporate Press Releases
Youth need job-creating mentality not job-seeking minds – TEF
Youth need job-creating mentality and not a job-seeking mentality to create more jobs.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has called for the need to create a self-reliant Africa where the youth have a job-creating mentality and not a job seeking mentality, as that is the only thing that will ensure that enough jobs are created on the continent.
The call to action was given by the Chief Executive Officer, TEF, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, during a press conference.
According to her, the call to action is to development organisations, private sector, and the governments, as they are expected to trust the African Entrepreneur, train the African Entrepreneur and invest money directly in the African Entrepreneur.
She said, “We are leading the charge to ensure that African Entrepreneurs have not just the training, the funding, but also the enabling environment that they need to grow and thrive.
“The impact that we’ve seen from our entrepreneurs and their ability to create jobs, revenue and transform their communities, shows us the power of Entrepreneurship. It is critical to prioritise women because gender inclusivity in our African economy is very important because we know that women make up majority of the workforce in the small and medium enterprises.
“And that is why we partnered with the European Union, particularly the EU DEFCO to identify, train, fund and mentor an additional 2400 women across all 54 African countries in 2021
“We at the Tony Elumelu Foundation believe that funding and training are 2 sides of the same coin. The key to our partnerships is ensuring that funding is going directly into the hands of these entrepreneurs.”
She added that it was critical for the foundation to lead the charge for economic recovery post-COVID-19 pandemic and “that is why this year’s Application drive for the Tony Elumelu Foundation 2021 Entrepreneurship Programme is particularly important.
“We need to begin to change the narrative and I think that the Tony Elumelu Foundation is leading the new narrative in how to engage in Africa.”
What you should know
The Tony Elumelu Foundation is currently accepting applications to the 2021 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme. All young African men and women with business ideas or start-ups that are less than 5 years old are expected to apply on tefconnect.com.
Corporate Press Releases
Dominica’s Secret Bay sees 2020 spike in enquiries from African families seeking second citizenship
With CBI programmes like this, Africans now have access to the luxury of a Golden Passport or Plan B.
The Residences at Secret Bay, the six-star all-villa resort in Dominica, the Caribbean’s “Nature Island,” is reporting 27% of their Citizenship by Investment (CBI) transactions in 2020 came from Africa. With Nigeria being the fastest growing market within Africa, that number is expected to rise to 35% in 2021 from those seeking second citizenship.
Obtaining citizenship through investment in approved real estate, like The Residences at Secret Bay, is an increasingly popular path to dual citizenship as it’s attractive to African buyers who, in addition to obtaining a second passport for their entire family, gain an ownership interest in a luxury property that can serve both as a place to escape to and an astute investment. With CBI programmes, like that of Dominica, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 140 countries, Africans now have access to the luxury of a Golden Passport or Plan B. Additionally, a CBI investment in Dominica is incredibly stable: Dominica’s currency is pegged to the US Dollar, and has been for the past 50 years. Dominica is also rapidly expanding its consulate service presence worldwide with its most recent consulate in Abu Dhabi, and consulate offices being considered for Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa to meet its citizens’ needs.
“We’ve seen immense interest from the African market this year, particularly from buyers who want future mobility,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and Chairman and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “In addition to being granted citizenship, our buyers are investing in Dominica’s only Citizenship by Investment opportunity with completed villas, proven financial performance and a competitive exit strategy with a robust market for resale, so they have great confidence in their investment.”
Dominica’s CBI Programme was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year as the ‘World’s Best Country for Second Citizenship’ by the Financial Times and has been applauded by both Dominica’s Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Honourable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit and Ambassador Emmaneul Nathan, Head of Dominica’s CBI unit.
“We’ve seen an increased positive interest coming from Africa and in particular Nigeria,” said Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit. “…there are shared cultural circumstances between ourselves and Africa.”
Ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan, Head of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Unit, recently said: “Dominica offers a unique opportunity to Nigerians where they can invest in a country that is very solid. Our Brothers and Sisters in Nigeria are beginning to understand the process, understand what is on offer, and they are taking advantage of that now. And we welcome them with open arms.”
The Residences recently reached near sell-out of Phase 1 built product and launched Phase 2, which includes four new Hillside Ti-Fèy Villas. Designed to complement, not compromise, the land, the newest phase of Nassief’s vision to create a first-of-its-kind boutique and six-star serviced vacation home experience in the Caribbean.
The awarding-winning Green Globe certified resort and residences, which was recently named the #1 Resort Hotel in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas and #6 Hotel in the World in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards, has also recently been recognised by such global publications as Architectural Digest, CNN, Fortune, National Geographic, Outside, the cover of Travel + Leisure, and The Telegraph.
The Residences at Secret Bay is the only government-approved real estate project in Dominica offering purchase options to both vacation home buyers and citizenship investors. With strong demand for ownership by vacation home buyers, The Residences at Secret Bay grants citizenship investors unmatched access to the vacation home market for resale.
To learn more about Citizenship by Investment in The Residences at Secret Bay, visit: https://secretbay.dm/cbi/. For a consultation, please email [email protected].
Corporate Press Releases
BUA Cement Plc successfully completes its N115 billion Series 1, Corporate Bond Issue
BUA offers the largest corporate bond ever issued in the history of Nigeria’s Debt Capital Markets.
BUA Cement PLC, one of Africa’s largest cement companies, has announced that it has successfully concluded its N115billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond Issue (the “Bond or Issue”) under its maiden N200billion Bond Issuance Programme. With this development, BUA Cement’s Series 1 Bond becomes the largest ever Corporate Bond issued in the Nigerian Debt Capital Markets and signposts growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s second largest cement company. According to the company, an application will be made to dual-list the Bonds on the relevant exchanges upon receipt of the necessary approvals.
BUA Cement’s N100billion Series 1, 7-years Issue priced at a competitive fixed rate of 7.5% and was oversubscribed to the tune of N137.82billion just as the company announced that it will only utilize N115billion in line with regulatory guidelines.
Speaking on the significance and success of the Series 1 Issue, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Cement said, “This is the largest corporate bond offering in the history of Nigeria’s Debt Capital Markets. Last year, we made a strategic decision as a proudly Nigerian company to list BUA Cement on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. This was in line with our core strategy to continue seeking out viable investment and growth opportunities within Nigeria. This bond issuance – a first by BUA Cement, demonstrates our confidence in Nigeria’s debt capital markets as well as continued investor confidence in the BUA Cement business model, our management team, and long-term strategy, all supported by strong credit ratings. We remain committed to unlocking opportunities within the industry for Nigeria.”
In his comments, Engr. Yusuf Binji, Chief Executive Officer, BUA Cement said that the success of the first series in the BUA Cement Bond Issuance Programme underscored the strength of the BUA Cement brand. “The transaction, being the largest Corporate Bond issuance in the history of Nigeria’s debt capital markets, reiterates the strength and acceptance of the BUA Cement brand and the trust placed by stakeholders in the Company’s strong cash generation capacity, credit profile and strategy driven by a well-experienced management team. Diversifying and extending the duration of our funding sources with the inclusion of this Bond, at a competitive rate, will further enable us to achieve our strategic objectives and vision.”
The BUA Cement Series 1 Bond, which has a 3-year moratorium period and to be amortised evenly from year 4, is embedded with a call option, exercisable only after 48 months from the issue date.
In another development, BUA recently announced its intention to increase its production capacity to 20million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2022. In addition, its newest 3million mtpa plant in Sokoto currently undergoing construction is expected to be ready in 2021.
NOTES TO THE EDITORS
- ISSUING HOUSES: StanbicIBTC Capital Limited acted as Lead Issuing House/Bookrunner, with UCML Capital Limited and Tiddo Securities Limited, as Joint Issuing Houses/Bookrunners.
- ISSUE SUBSCRIPTION: The N100billion Series 1, 7-years 7.5% Fixed Rate Bond, due in 2027 was subscribed to the tune of N82billion; and in accordance with Rule 323(21) of the SEC Rules and Regulations, 2013, the Board approved the absorption of excess funds, not exceeding 15% of the offer of N100 billion, which translates to N15billion and N115billion in its entirety.
- RATINGS: The Issuer and the Issue were both assigned “A” rating (stable) by Agusto and “AA-” (stable) by DataPro, based on a stable, qualified, and experienced management team, strong industry potential, strategic market position, low exposure to credit risk, excellent business, and liquidity profile.
- LISTING: An application will be made to dual-list the bond on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (the “NSE”) and FMDQ Securities Exchange (”FMDQ”).
Corporate Press Releases
Zinox debunks claims of police indictment of Leo Stan Ekeh
Zinox Technologies has denied reports that its boss, Leo Stan Ekeh has been indicted by the Police, EFCC, or any court in Nigeria.
The management of Zinox Technologies, Nigeria’s leading integrated Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, has debunked allegations of its Chairman, Leo Stan Ekeh, being indicted by the Nigerian Police.
This was contained in a detailed statement released to the media on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
READ: Ekeh, Zinox boss, may retire in 2021
‘‘Firstly, Zinox Technologies makes bold to state categorically that neither its Chairman, Ekeh, nor any of its staff or the staff of Technology Distributions Limited, including Chris Eze Ozims, Shade Oyebode, Charles Adigwe and Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, were indicted by any investigative agency or facing any criminal trial in any court in Nigeria. Anyone with contrary position should please make it public. The crux of the matter is that Benjamin Joseph and his partner Princess Kama had domiciled an FIRS computer supplies transaction worth N170m funded by Technology Distributions Ltd., the biggest HP authorised distributors (and not Zinox Technologies), with a promise to pay immediately they received payment from the FIRS, with additional guarantee from Princess Kama’s uncle, Chief Onny Igbokwe as Citadel Oracle Concepts Ltd was not qualified to enjoy credit from Technology Distributions. When FIRS paid, Mr. Benjamin Joseph tried to divert the fund but his partner, Princess Kama refused and paid Technology Distributions the pre-agreed invoice sum of the laptops supplied on credit. Mr. Joseph took offence and started writing all sort of fake petitions. We are aware that Mr. Joseph has kept petitioning every Police station he comes across to invite Mr. Ekeh over a matter that he (Joseph) is currently standing a criminal trial for.’’
Zinox, which disclosed that the allegations were being propelled by some news media, especially Premium Times, allegedly at the instigation of Mr. Joseph of Citadel Oracle Concepts Limited, urged members of the public to pay no heed to the unsubstantiated claims, which it refuted in details.
READ: Zinox expands assembly plant, to deploy robotics
‘‘Knowing the consequence of the intended mischief set out by these nefarious media, the management of Zinox deems it expedient to set the records straight with information and facts that can be independently verified by anyone. Indeed, we would not have paid any attention to the latest piece of sponsored fake news from Premium Times, were it not for the essential need to ensure that right-thinking Nigerians are not misled by the antics of an unscrupulous group of people who are bent on tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of Mr. Ekeh.’’
Further, the statement revealed that Mr. Joseph is currently facing a criminal trial on the same allegations he claims the Zinox Chairman was indicted for, thereby rendering his claims incredulous and without substance.
READ: Why Capital Hotels paid over N500 million as damages to an ex guest
‘‘Joseph had lodged a complaint with the Nigerian Police Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi, Lagos, claiming that his board resolution and other corporate documents were forged to execute the FIRS contract of about N170million. However, the SFU in their investigation did not only find out that he indeed authorized the contract by giving a letter of authority to his staff, Princess Kama, and who along with Chief Igbokwe, executed the contract, but that the board resolutions and other documents were indeed signed by him. This follows a forensic report dated 12th March 2014, by the Commissioner of Police (Forensic Science Lab) D’ Dept (Force CID) Nigeria Police with reference no. AR:4150/X/FCD/Vol.4/11.
READ: Ekeh, Zinox boss, intervenes in Imo State with N1 billion
‘‘It was on the basis of the findings above that the said documents were not forged and that the laptops, in question, were indeed supplied to the FIRS, that the then-Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase charged Benjamin Joseph for false information in Charge No. CR/216/2016 (Inspector General of Police vs. Benjamin Joseph) on the same set of facts/allegations which he now claims Mr. Ekeh was indicted for. How can Mr. Ekeh be indicted by the Police in 2015 when the same Benjamin Joseph is currently being tried by the same Police for false information before Honourable Justice Peter Kekemeke of the FCT High Court Abuja for same allegations?
READ: Zinox is now first local OEM to attain Intel platinum status
‘‘It is instructive to note that the Attorney-General of the Federation through the Federal Director of Public Prosecutions had twice given legal advice to the Inspector of General of Police to prosecute the said Benjamin Joseph to a logical conclusion for giving false information. The legal advice was dispatched in two letters dated 10th February 2017 (ref no. DPPA/PET/397/16) and 7th May 2018 (ref. no. DPPA/ADV:1009/14). Consequently, the Inspector General of Police had acted on the legal advice vide a letter dated 16th February 2017 (ref. no. CB:3560/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol88/560) to the COP (Legal Dept, Force headquarters) to implement the legal directive of the Attorney General of the Federation.
READ: Start-up owners must believe in Nigeria to scale, says Ekeh, Zinox Boss
‘‘It is, therefore, mischievous and deceitful for anyone to report that the Chairman of Zinox or its staff were indicted in 2015 by a report by one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). We state here that we are reading about the so-called 2015 report for the first time through the news media. The staff of Zinox or Technology Distributions were neither invited by the said ACP nor were they made to write any statements. Otherwise, let them produce any statements that were made to the so-called Police Investigation Board. How can you conduct an ‘investigation’ and make a report indicting certain individuals without hearing from them on their own side of the story? How can the so-called report of an ACP in 2015 override the subsequent unequivocal legal advice of the Attorney General of the Federal and the Inspector General of Police?’’
READ: Konga’s Sale – A Classic Case of “Death is Better than Mockery”
In addition, Zinox accused Premium Times of bias, even as it disclosed that the medium is currently being sued for defamation before an Abuja High Court.
‘‘It is also instructive to note that the said Benjamin Joseph had petitioned the Vice President of Nigeria on the same allegation, of which the EFCC was mandated to investigate. At the end of the investigations, the EFCC absolved Technology Distributions Limited and its staff. The EFCC rather charged the staff/representatives of Citadel Oracle Concept Limited (due to their own internal issues) in Charge no. CR/244/2018. None of the staff of Zinox or Technology Distributions were charged. The case is before Honourable Justice Senchi of the FCT High Court, Abuja, and can be verified independently.
READ: Businessman who alleges fraud in a N170 million FIRS contract, creates scene in court
‘‘All the documents above have been tendered in evidence in the ongoing criminal charge against Benjamin Joseph in the said Charge no. CR/216/2016, and can be verified by anyone. These facts and information are well known to Premium Times but they would rather hide them from their reportage. Of course, the biased and mischievous reporting stems from the fact that Zinox Technologies took out a N2billion libel case against them at the FCT High Court, Abuja, over these fake publications. Hence, it is important for the reading public to understand that Premium Times writes from the perspective of a disgruntled and aggrieved medium, due to the case Zinox has against them.
‘‘Also, neither Zinox or Mr. Ekeh has transacted any business with Mr. Joseph. He had been unqualified to enjoy credit from Technology Distributions Limited, another company affiliated with Mr. Ekeh and when he was aided by his business partner who approached TD Africa on his behalf, he had attempted to criminally corner the proceeds without paying for the items supplied on credit. Failure to achieve this aim had seen him turn around to claim that the items were not supplied to the FIRS and later, that he was not aware of the contract and that his signature was forged to execute the contract. He has since resorted to relying on some of our competitors who are funding him to continue his campaign of calumny against Zinox and Mr. Ekeh.
‘‘We make bold to say that Mr. Ekeh is a globally respected corporate citizen who has been in business for over 35 years with local and internationally reputed partners and without a single shred of scandal, fraud or underhand practices to his name.
‘‘Once again, we urge all Nigerians, our partners and other well-meaning people to ignore his antics, even as we await the speedy dispensation of justice in the suit involving him (Joseph) and Premium Times before the courts,’’ the statement concluded.