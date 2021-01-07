Around the World
U.S Congress approves Biden’s presidential victory
The US Congress has approved the Electoral College votes required for Joe Biden to be sworn in as the next US President.
This was confirmed on Thursday morning in a report by Reuters, a few hours after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building which led to 4 deaths.
President Trump promised to ensure an orderly transition leading to Biden’s swearing-in.
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement
Vice President, Mike Pence said it “shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States.”
The U.S House of Representatives and Senate denied two objections to the election results and approved the final electoral vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232 votes.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that the Washington DC Police stated that 4 people were killed and 52 people arrested over the attempted storming of the Capitol building by Donald Trump supporters during the Congress hearing.
- Mike Pence said the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol would be persecuted, saying “To those who wreaked havoc in our capitol today, you did not win…Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s House.”
US Capitol storming: 4 people confirmed dead, Trump temporarily suspended on Twitter
4 Trump supporters have been confirmed dead and scores arrested over the attempted storming of the US Capitol building.
Social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, froze Trump’s accounts for 24 hours and 12 hours respectively.
This was confirmed by Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee and also reported by Reuters on Thursday morning.
“Four people died on the U.S. Capitol grounds Wednesday and 52 people have been arrested, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said,” Reuters quoted.
Twitter locked Trump’s account temporarily and threatened to maintain the lock if tweets are not removed, while Facebook says Trump’s account will remain locked for 24 hours due to policy violations.
What you should know
- A woman was initially reported to have been shot while trying to breach into the Capitol and was the first to be reported dead by the police. Eyewitnesses say she was one of the first to storm the building.
- World leaders from China to Russia expressed concern and shock over the storming of the US Capitol building.
President Donald Trump extends green card and visa ban due to pandemic
President Trump has extended the ban on issuing new green cards and work visas to large groups of applicants to March 31.
The United States on Thursday extended its ban on issuing new green cards and work visas to large groups of applicants to March 31, due to the coronavirus pandemic which has led to continued weakness in the US labour market.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the US President, Donald Trump, signed a proclamation that extends the immigration restrictions that took effect in April 2020 and subsequently renewed in the month of June 2020.
What the United States President is saying
Donald Trump said,
- “The effects of COVID-19 on the United States labour market and on the health of American communities is a matter of ongoing national concern, and the considerations present in the previous proclamations have not been eliminated.’’
What this means
This extension is consistent with Trump’s hard-line stance on immigration and passes on the decision over when and whether to lift bans to the President-elect, Joe Biden, who takes over office on January 20. The restrictions include a freeze on new H-1B and H-4 visas used by technology workers.
The extension to the month of March means the restrictions or ban, will be in place when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20, 2021.
Technology companies and the US Chamber of Commerce, the country’s biggest business lobbying organization, have been very critical of the bans, pointing out that it is damaging to the nation’s economy. The chamber and other trade groups have sued to block the restrictions.
The US unemployment rate in November was 6.7%, down from 14.7% in April at the peak of lockdown and shutdown of businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, but more than double the 3.5% rate in February. The jobless rate for December is expected to be released on January 8.
What you should know
- In April 2020, President Donald Trump imposed a ban on green cards issued abroad that largely targets family members of people already in the United States. After a surprisingly chilly reception from immigration hawks, the administration went much further in June by adding H-1B visas, which are widely used by American and Indian technology company workers and their families; H-2B visas for non-agricultural seasonal workers; J-1 visas for cultural exchanges; and L-1 visas for managers and other key employees of multinational corporations.
- Trump, while announcing the ban, said the measures would protect American jobs in a pandemic-wracked economy, while business groups said they would hamper a recovery.
US President-elect Biden appoints Nigerian Osaremen Okolo as COVID Policy Advisor
Biden appointed Osaremen Okolo, as COVID Policy Advisor and a member of the COVID-19 Response Team.
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have appointed Osaremen Okolo, 26, as COVID Policy Advisor and a member of the COVID-19 Response Team.
This was disclosed by the Biden-Harris Transition committee via a Press Statement shared on its Twitter handle.
Okolo serves on the Biden-Harris Transition domestic policy team and prior to joining the transition, Okolo served as Senior Health Policy Advisor to U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.
According to the statements, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced additional members of the White House COVID-19 Response team. These diverse accomplished and crisis-tested individuals will work to quickly implement a comprehensive, whole-of-government COVID-19 response strategy to contain the pandemic, restore public trust, and protect all Americans.
“The individuals in the team are deeply qualified and will restore public trust in the pandemic response by leading with facts, science, and integrity,” said President-elect Joe Biden.
What you should know about Okolo
Prior to joining the transition, Okolo served as Senior Health Policy Advisor to U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky of Illinois. Okolo drafted, negotiated, and managed the Congresswoman’s legislation, oversight, and policy across a comprehensive health care and public health agenda, most recently focusing almost exclusively on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously, Okolo served as Legislative Aide for Health Policy on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) for Ranking Member Patty Murray of Washington. A daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Okolo was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard College.