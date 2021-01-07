U.S Congress approves Biden’s presidential victory

The American Congress has approved the Electoral College votes required for Joe Biden to be sworn in as the next US President on the 20th of January.

This was confirmed on Thursday morning in a report by Reuters, a few hours after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building which led to 4 deaths.

President Trump promised to ensure an orderly transition leading to Biden’s swearing-in.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement

Vice President, Mike Pence said it “shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States.”

The U.S House of Representatives and Senate denied two objections to the election results and approved the final electoral vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232 votes.

What you should know