Buyer’s Remorse: An insight on how to prevent it and guarantee repeat patronage

As a business owner who understands the importance of continued customer patronage, you must do everything within your power to make sure that a shopper feels good about their purchase and will think of you first whenever they need a product or service that you offer.

But sometimes, even when it seems someone left your store happy with what they paid for, they don’t return. Instead, they go to other sellers. Why does that happen?

In a previous article, we discussed the meaning of buyer’s remorse and how consumers can avoid it. Today, we will be looking at what businesses can do to prevent it in their customers, ensuring a long-lasting relationship.

People will not only come back to you, but they also can easily become strong advocates, bringing new customers to your door and giving your business a boost that you never expected.

1. Be honest and open with information

In a bid to make a quick sale, some businesses provide incomplete or misleading information to customers. Avoid that at all costs. It dramatically increases the likelihood of after-purchase regret.

When you provide accurate and complete information, people will sense that you have their interest at heart and they will feel reassured. Even if they find an issue with your product or service afterward, they already have the opinion that you are on their side. They would still prefer to return to you next time.

2. Present yourself as an expert

Consumers need information that will help them make good purchase decisions. When you can provide such information, they will see you as an expert in your field and will have faith in whatever you have to offer them.

They will recognize your products and services as a solution to their problems. They will feel like they are gaining from you instead of the other way round. Customers don’t want to be taken advantage of, rather they want to take advantage.

In this digital age, information is power. Having social media accounts and, probably, a website, should not be just an opportunity to display your goods/services and contact details – No! it must be an avenue to influence people by being the place they visit to gain knowledge and find answers to pressing questions.

3. Sell value, not stuff

When marketing your products, focus on the associated experience not the product itself. Big brands recognize the benefit of this tactic. For instance, Coca Cola won’t sell you their product as just a drink; instead, they sell it as “a fun way to spend time with friends.” Once consumers relate your product to an emotional experience, buyer’s remorse will be kept at bay.

4. Exceed expectations

It is easy to make promises that you probably won’t be able to deliver. Afterall, your goal is to capture customers, so you’d do anything to achieve that. But, not delivering on promises sheds a bad light on your business.

It is, therefore, good practice to under-promise and over-deliver. It leads to greater customer satisfaction since they get more than they expected. You will rarely have customers that experience buyer’s remorse.

5. Always be available

Customers don’t want to feel abandoned after a deal is closed. A sure way to save them from experiencing buyer’s remorse is to keep the line of communication open. Let them know that they can always reach you if ever they need assistance.

Furthermore, some businesses, after making a sale, turn hostile to customers that come back with a complaint. If you want to enjoy the benefits of continued patronage, be willing to make compromises.

6. Send a ‘Thank You Note’

Nothing makes a buyer feel more appreciated than a personalized thank you note. It shows that you value their patronage. Such a gesture could be all they need to affirm that their purchase was worth the spend.

Conclusion

The impact of buyer’s remorse should not be taken lightly. It is enough to make any business lose valuable patronage that could be worth a lot of money in the long-run. But, once you are able to prioritize customer satisfaction, you will easily do things that make customers happy and nip buyer’s remorse in the bud.