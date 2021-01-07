Cryptocurrency
Breaking: Bitcoin dumps $3,000
The world’s most popular crypto dropped over $3,000 after reaching a lifetime high of $40,100
In addition, it’s key to note that the widely used crypto exchange, Coinbase is down at the time of writing this report.
What this means: After hitting a new all-time high of $40,100 a few hours ago, the price of the world’s most popular crypto sunk to approximately $36,500 at press time, a decline of nearly 7%.
- While some crypto analysts are saying that markets will shrug it off, others seem to believe that the end of the current Bitcoin rally is nigh (or indeed, that it is already here).
XRP defying all barriers, up by 43%
XRP is now the fourth most valuable crypto asset, as it displaced Litecoin in terms of market value,
The leading crypto asset among retail traders has rebounded strongly amid high buying pressure.
XRP at the time of drafting this report traded at $0.335370 with a daily trading volume of $154 Billion.
XRP is up 43.05% for the day.
- It is now the fourth most valuable crypto asset, as it displaced Litecoin in terms of market value.
- It is now worth $15,227,144,531.
Bitcoin breaks above $38,000, shows no sign of slowing down
Bitcoin traded at $38,049.23 with a daily trading volume of $80.3 billion, moving up 8.95% for the day.
Bitcoin is definitely on steroids, as it broke through another record high a few mins ago.
What you should know
- At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $38,049.23 with a daily trading volume of $80.3 billion.
- Bitcoin is up 8.95% for the day.
- The world’s most popular crypto now has a market cap of $707 billion.
The price of the world’s flagship crypto set a new all-time high of $38,500, before settling down to $34,200, up 8.59% at the time this report was updated.
- Just yesterday, bitcoin surged from $36,000 and $37,000 for the first time and still showed no signs of slowing down.
- Six days into 2021, the most popular crypto asset has gained about 28.3%, or about $9,000 this year alone amid strong buying pressure from the leading financial brands across the world.
Cardano flying to space, up 89% in 7 days
Over the past week, Cardano has seen a surge in its market value gaining as much as 89.11%.
The sixth most valuable crypto asset by market value is witnessing high buying pressure amongst crypto investors lately.
Over the past week, Cardano has seen a surge in its market value gaining as much as 89.11%. The volume of Cardano traded for the day to press time stood at $6.7 Billion or 3.97% of the total volume of all crypto assets.
What you must know
At the time of writing this report, Cardano traded at $0.339646; for today, it’s up by 20.31%.
- It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday.
- Cardano (ADA) lately has been tipped by Nairametrics to outperform on the bias that it’s headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano by this time 2021.
- This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
About Cardano
- Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds.
- ADA coin is the name of the cryptocurrency.
- It uses the Cardano blockchain and it also allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum.