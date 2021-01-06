Connect with us
ikeja electric
Esetech
CCI traders
Ecobank
Patricia
IZIKJON
Fidelity ads
first bank
Stallion ads
financial calculator
deals book
app

Top 10 stockbroking firms traded stocks worth N1.17 trillion in 2020

The top ten stockbroking firms on the NSE traded a sum of N1.17 trillion worth of shares between January and December 2020.

12 hours ago

Top 10 stockbroking firms trade N1.35 trillion on stocks in 2019

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended 2020 on a bullish note as the All-Share index posted a gain of 50.03%, moving from 26,842.07 points recorded as of December 2019 to 40,270.72 points. 

The top ten stockbroking firms on the NSE traded a sum of N1.17 trillion worth of shares between January and December 2020. This is according to the Broker Performance Report for the year ended December 2020. 

According to the report, the top ten stockbroking firms on the stock exchange accounted for 53.87% of the total value of stocks traded in the year. 

Stockbrokers by value 

  • Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers is top on the list with trades worth N218.14 billion, representing 10.04% of the total value of traded stocks in The Exchange. 
  • EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited followed with trade of stocks worth N208.86 billion, accounting for 9.61% of the total value. 
  • Rencap Securities also traded stocks worth N188.66 billion during the period. It accounted for 8.45% of the total value traded. 
  • Cardinalstone Securities Limited traded stocks valued at N126.6 billion between January and December 2020, representing 5.83% of the total traded stocks in the year. 
  • CSL Stockbrokers Limited recorded trades worth N96 billion. This represents 4.42% of the total traded stocks on the bourse. 
  • Others on the list include; Chapel Hill Denham (N88 billion), Cordros Securities (N69.3 billion), Meristem Stockbrokers (N67.7 billion), FBN Quest Securities (N61.6 billion), and ABSA Securities (N50.4 billion). 

Stockbrokers by volume 

The top ten stockbrokers by volume traded in 94.53 billion units of shares, representing 48.75% of the total volume of stocks traded in the year. 

  • Inter State Securities traded in 19.29 billion stocks during the year, representing 9.95% of the total volume of traded stocks. 
  • Cardinalstone Securities followed closely with trades in 14.01 billion shares, accounting for 7.22% of the total traded stocks. 
  • EFG Hermes traded in 10.87 billion units of stocks. This accounted for 5.61% of the total shares traded in the Stock Market. 
  • Morgan Capital Securities came fourth on the list with trades in 10.31 billion units of stocks, representing 5.32% of the total traded stocks. 
  • While Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers traded in 8.15 billion units of shares. This accounted for 4.2% of the total traded stocks. 
  • Others include; Rencap Securities (7.26 billion), Meristem Stockbrokers (7.08 billion), Chapel Hill Denham Securities (6.7 billion), CSL Stockbrokers (5.92 billion), and Apel Asset Limited (4.92 billion). 

 Overall market performance in 2020 

The Nigerian Stock Exchange posted significant gains in 2020, growing its all-share index by 50.03% to close at 40,270.72 points despite the downturn caused by the Corona Virus pandemic. 

  • Also, the equities market capitalisation closed at N21.06 trillion as of 31st December 2020. Indicating a growth of 62.4% compared to N12.97 trillion recorded as of the corresponding period of 2019. 
  • The best-performing stocks in the year include; Neimeth (+260%), FTN Cocoa (+230%), Japaul Oil (+210%), Airtel Africa (185%), and Livestock Feeds with 178% positive growth. 
  • The NSE-Main Board Index grew by 49.84% in the year, while the NSE 30 Index recorded a 39.25% positive growth. 
  • Notably, the NSE Premium Index grew by 64.01%, the Consumer Goods index (+12.25%), while the Banking Index recorded a positive growth of 10.14%. 

UBA, Zenith Bank keep Nigerian Stocks fired up, investors gain N36 billion

The Market breadth closed positive as BOCGAS led 22 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by ETERNA.

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 6, 2021

By

Value of shares traded by top 10 stockbrokers up 133% despite COVID-19, investors, Raging Bulls lift Brent Crude price by 10%

Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a positive note. The All Share Index gained by +0.17% to close at 40,465.15 index points as against the 1.83% plunge recorded yesterday. Nigerian Stock Exchange market value stands at N21.15 trillion.

Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +0.48%. Investors gained N36.08 billion

  • Nigerian bourse trading turnover ended bearish at Wednesday’s trading session as volume dipped by 46.41% as against +119.73% uptick recorded on Tuesday. JAPAULOIL, ACCESS, and MANSARD were the most active to boost market turnover.
  • The Market breadth closed positive as BOCGAS led 22 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by ETERNA at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

Top Gainers

  1. BOCGAS up 9.52% to be close at N11.5
  2. FLOURMILL up 3.45% to be close at N27
  3. VITAFOAM up 2.86% to be close at N8.75
  4. UBA up 2.38% to be close at N8.6
    ZENITHBANK up 2.03% to be close at N25.1

Top Losers

  1. ETERNA down 8.17% to be close at N5.28
  2. HONYFLOUR down 6.25% to be close at N1.2
  3. NEIMETH down 5.09% to be close at N2.05
  4. PZ down 2.83% to be close at N5.15
  5. AFRIPRUD down 1.48% to be close at N6.65

Outlook

Nigerian Stocks recorded impressive gains at the fourth trading session of the week, as investors increased their buying pressure on medium capitalized stocks.

  • Nigerian’s crude, at the time of writing, sold at $54/barrel, its highest price level since Feb 2020.
  • However, Nairametrics, envisages cautious buying, as stringent capital controls set in place by Nigeria’s Apex bank could trigger lower Foreign Portfolio participation.

Coronavirus

Covid-19: WHO team to probe origin of Coronavirus refused entry by China

WHO has disclosed that a team probing the origin of the Coronavirus pandemic was denied entry into China.

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 6, 2021

By

WHO is concerned that vaccine hoarding could prolong pandemic, COVID 19: Facebook provides free Ads to help WHO combat Misinformation, COVID 19: Facebook supports WHO, provides free Ads to combat Misinformation, Coronavirus: WHO says Nigeria is among countries with highest cases, WHO warns countries against rushing to lift coronavirus restrictions, Covid-19: WHO lists conditions for relaxing restrictions

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that China has denied entry into the country, a team probing the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic, thereby throwing the expert mission into disarray at the last minute, despite months of negotiations.

According to a report from CNN, this disclosure was made by the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a rare criticism by the UN health agency on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

READ: COVID-19: Experts say change in weather and lowering of guard responsible for second wave

The WHO boss said 2 scientists on the United Nations team had already left their home countries for Wuhan, China, when they were informed that Chinese officials had not approved the necessary permissions to enter the country after arrangements had been jointly agreed with China in advance.

A number of experts were due to arrive in China this week for the delicate, much-expected inquiry into establishing how and where the virus got transmitted from animals to humans.

READ: President Donald Trump extends green card and visa ban due to pandemic

What the WHO Director-General is saying

Tedros in a news conference in Geneva said, “I am very disappointed with this news. I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials and I have once again made clear that the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team.”

He said, ‘’WHO was eager to get the mission underway as soon as possible” and that he had been given assurances that Beijing was speeding up the internal procedure for “the earliest possible deployment.”

READ: China’s economy bounces back from COVID-19 slump, with a growth of 4.9% in Q3 2020

On his part, the Executive Director of WHO’s health emergencies program, Dr Michael Ryan, said there was an issue with visas and one team member had already returned home. The other was waiting in transit in a third country.

It is widely believed that China is determined to control the origin story of the virus, which has recorded over 1.8 million casualties around the world and devastated global economies, as they have so far resisted pressure for an independent investigation.

READ: EIB provides €50 million support for African pharmaceutical products

The spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, in a press briefing on Wednesday said that China had always held an open, transparent and responsible attitude on tracing the origin of the virus.

Hua pointed out that China had previously welcomed WHO experts into the country and said that the UN investigation team and Chinese experts have maintained frequent interactions which include 4 video meetings between October and December.

Hua said, “In order to ensure that the international expert group that comes to China can work smoothly, it is needed to fulfil the necessary procedures and make relevant specific arrangements. The two sides are still negotiating about this.’’

READ: China to overtake United States as the world’s biggest economy in 2028

What you should know

  • It can be recalled that the first cases of the coronavirus identified in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, prompting criticisms of the uncoordinated, secretive handling by Chinese authorities which led to its spread outside China.
  • The United States and Australia were at the forefront of China’s handling of the initial stages of the pandemic, accusing Beijing of downplaying its severity and preventing an effective response until it became too late.
  • US President Donald Trump, who called the pandemic China virus, has repeatedly blamed China for the global pandemic and announced that the US would terminate its relationship with WHO, over allegations of conspiracy with the Chinese authorities to mislead the world.
  • In May 2020, the WHO agreed to hold an inquiry into the global response to the pandemic after more than 100 countries signed a resolution calling for an independent probe.
  • The visit by WHO-led experts was seen as a very critical way to resolve this dilemma and seek clear answers on how the virus started.
  • As countries around the world are now struggling to deal with the outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, China appears to be rebounding, last month reporting positive economic growth for the second quarter in a row.

Appointments

Onyema emerges Nigerian Exchange Group Plc GCEO, Popoola becomes Exchange Limited’s boss

Oscar Onyema has been appointed Nigerian Exchange Group Plc GCEO.

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 6, 2021

By

onyema, Market data, CEO NSE, NSE lifts suspension on Omatek Ventures’ shares, NSE launches Comic Book to boost financial literacy, NSE goes public with 2.5 billion ordinary shares in unanimous vote by the members, NSE commemorates 2020 International Women’s Day and rings the bell for gender equality, COVID-19: NSE extends time for submission of financial statements, NSE PUBLISHES GUIDANCE TO FACILITATE EFFECTIVE VIRTUAL MEETINGS FOR STAKEHOLDERS AMIDST COVID-19, NSE Hosts First-Ever Digital Closing Gong Ceremony, NSE set to host financial leaders at upcoming webinar, NSE commemorates world investor week 2020

Oscar Onyema has been appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, as Temi Popoola and Tinuade Awe emerge CEOs of Nigerian Exchange limited and NGX Regulation limited respectively.

The appointments, which is in line with the demutualisation plan of the Exchange, are still subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

READ: MTN appoints Ralph Mupita as new Group CEO

This was disclosed by a reliable source in the Exchange.

What you should know

The demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group plc (NGX Group) has been created.

READ: With “trading stories”, AFEX introduces the market to its education platform

The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group.

All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”).

