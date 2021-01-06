Nestle Nigeria must achieve consistency in its principal market segment

Blurb
The consequence of the pandemic on a company like Nestle Nigeria plc is that despite huge efforts to improve revenues, a higher rate of increase in key costs will erode earnings.
The consequence of the pandemic on a company like Nestle Nigeria plc is that despite huge efforts to improve revenues, a higher rate of increase in key costs will erode earnings.
Nestle is a worldwide brand with a distinct reputation and has been a strong pillar of growth for over 6 decades, producing a range of high-quality iconic brands including Milo, Maggi, Golden Morn, and Nescafé, amongst others.
The consumer goods giant has a presence in over 22 African countries and has operated with a customized strategy tailored to the locality they inhabit, depending on its peculiarities.
It uses local ingredients and other technologies that resonate with the local environment and gives autonomy to its local branches based in different countries to make pricing and distribution decisions.
This focused strategy has hitherto harvested results and steady improvements until 2020, at least not so much anyway.
Revenue grew by 3.3% y/y in Q3’20, thanks to improvements in the sales of Beverages – one of Nestle Nigeria’s operating segment, the other being Foods.
Beverage segment as at Q3’2020 improved 12.3% y/y from external revenues, whilst Food segment suffered a 6.4% decline within the same period.
Ironically, the Food segment (particularly Maggi) is dubbed Nestlé Nigeria’s frontier product and biggest market. However, this is where Nestle has faced its toughest competition in recent times from Unilever, Cadbury and many others.
Indeed, the consumer goods industry is one of Nigeria’s finest and competitive, where companies go toe-for-toe for market share and product. Unilever recorded a 25.1% Q-o-Q surge in turnover from its Food segment at the end of Q3’2020. Nestle Nigeria on the other hand, suffered 16.1% decline.
This data automatically confirms the conclusion that Unilever Nigeria Plc directly wrestled this market share primarily from Nestle and a little more from others.
Whilst this may be concerning, it doesn’t suggest any immediate doom for Nestle Nigeria. This is because in the last few years, Nestle Nigeria, to its own fault, has failed to nail down any sort of consistency in its Food segment.
Lose some percentage of market share today, gain some more next quarter and lose some again and just like that. Following this pattern, it is expected that by the release of Q4 results, Nestle may have recovered its 16%. It all depends on how successful the management strategy pans out and if their topsy-turvy progress pattern plays out again, we’ll just have to wait and see.
Nestle is an international brand, a Swiss multinational food and beverage company with over 447 factories across 194 countries and employs around 333,000 people. The company’s strategy has been to enter emerging markets early and strongly before its competitors, investing in people and structures to build a substantial customer base by selling products that suit the local population.
Nestle Nigeria plc in line with this vision, made increased investments in its personnel. This is observed in the 11.8% increase in salary and wages and other welfare and personnel expenses.
In terms of making further investments in structures, in this decade alone, Nestle established its Milo RTD (Ready to Drink) factory and made significant improvements to its ultra-modern distribution centre in Agbara, Ogun state – the Agbara Manufacturing Complex is one of Nestlé’s biggest factories in Africa.
The profit before tax for Nestle Nigeria plc in Q3 2020 was 4.5% less than its feat last year, even though it still closed the quarter with a strong profit position. The extra expenditure incurred on salary, wages and personnel haven’t done much to help its cause just yet.
However, this wasn’t what was solely responsible for their failure to translate improved revenue position to bottom-line growth. The increase in the cost of sales is a culprit.
Nestle allowed an 8.5% increase in its cost of sales position. Analysts have implied this increase resulted from Nigeria’s weakened currency and inflationary pressures. Whatever the case, what is not in doubt is that Nestle Nigeria Plc is well aware of the areas they need to scale up efforts and must immediately devise strategies to do that.
Bottom line
Maggi sales have, hitherto, been their oil-well. The consumer goods giants must ensure to reclaim market share in this segment and maintain consistency and dominance over time.
Furthermore, in Chile, the Philippines, Mexico and various countries where Nestle hold significant share of the market; there is this practise where, as the income level rises in each niche market, Nestlé introduces an upscale version of the same brand to increase its profit level.
This strategy could be borrowed by Nestle Nigeria if the Beverage segment continues its present super-impressive form. Finally, it goes without saying that costs must now be carefully monitored, especially in generating sales.
Okomu Oil Plc may have flattered to deceive with its sterling H1 performance
Okomu Oil Plc must return to the drawing board and check the excesses that may have triggered its deteriorating numbers.
Okomu Oil Plc started the opening two quarters of the year brilliantly, recording impressive profit positions in billions of Naira.
However, the company reported a meagre N991.69million as profit in Q3 2020, failing to hit the billion-mark seen in the previous quarters.
The lacklustre Q3 2020 performance eroded the accolades Okomu Oil Plc had garnered in the early stages of 2020. It makes you wonder if the company merely flattered to deceive with its stellar H1 performance.
Revenue dropped 27% from N6.98billion in Q3 2019 to N5.09billion in Q3 2020 and consequently, profit after tax suffered severely. This dip in revenue was partly sponsored by the company’s inability to generate substantial returns from its fixed deposit investments.
Growing concerns
A holistic review of the report, combining all concluded quarters so far this year, only captures improvements. But, could this be deceptive and is it sustainable?
For instance, revenue rose to N18.62billion for 2020 9M from N15.54billion in 2019 9M. However, the profit position declined in every single quarter of 2020.
In Q1 2020, Okomu Oil Plc made a profit of N2.03billion, higher than the N1.58billion in Q3 2019. In Q2, profit dropped to N1.98billion and took a major dip in Q3 to N991million.
Last year, performances improved with each passing quarter; whilst this year, it is the exact opposite.
There are growing concerns as to how bad and how long this deterioration will last. At this pace, it is not out of place to suspect a worsened position in Q4, if these concerns are not immediately addressed.
Rising costs
The unimpressive tale of the quarter-by-quarter reduction in profits this year is also witnessed in its costs of sales, which has worryingly continued to spike.
In Q3 alone, the cost of sales was up to N1.08billion, almost equalling the combined amount spent in Q1 (251.9million) and Q2 (830.9million) – N1.18billion.
So far this year, Okomu Oil has forked out N2.26billion in total to cover the cost of producing oil palms and rubber.
These huge costs have impacted on the cost of its goods in the local market, with palm oil and other agricultural food items priced as gold.
Bottom line
For Okomu Oil Plc to advance and maintain its growing and lofty reputation, it must return to the drawing board and check the excesses that may have triggered its deteriorating numbers.
By full-year 2020, their FY performance could play out to be a dour game of 2 halves, with the first being remarkable and the last, largely forgettable.
Covid-19: Nigeria is well into a Second Wave
Nigeria recorded a whopping 930 Covid-19 cases in a single day on Thursday, December 17, 2020
Nigeria recorded a whopping 930 Covid-19 cases in a single day on Thursday, December 17, 2020, confirming that we have entered the second wave of a pandemic that has gripped the world for much of 2020.
According to data tracked by Nairametrics, On the 16th of December 2020, 930 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,125 samples across the country. This tops the 796 confirmed cases reported on December 11, 2020. The highest number of deaths was recorded on June 16, 2020, with 31 deaths.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 16th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 75,062
- Total Number Discharged – 66,775
- Total Deaths – 1,200
- Total Tests Carried out – 859,357
To date, 75,062 cases have been confirmed, 66,775 cases have been discharged and 1,200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 859,357 tests have been carried out as of December 16th, 2020 compared to 848,194 tests a day earlier.
Globally, Covid-19 cases are also on a second wave across the globe with countries like the US, the UK hitting news highs in terms of caseloads and recorded deaths.
Second Wave
Considering the rising cases in the country, Nigeria appears to have also entered the second wave of the pandemic that has gripped much of the world already. This remains a major concern, as more Nigerians return home for the holiday from countries with high covid-19 cases.
- According to the Nairametrics Covid-19 tracker, caseloads dropped significantly between September and November 2020 leading the government to relax the lockdowns and open the economy. They also briefly closed the isolation center.
- However, due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centers in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
- Since the economy was reopened in September, Nigerians have relaxed on the usage of a facemask in public places such as markets, event centers, restaurants, and bars.
- In some of the locations visited by Nairametrics, while masks are issued by restaurant and bar owners upon entry, visitors to these locations yank them off preferring to go without one.
Social distancing, an important factor in the early days of the virus has also been jettisoned as more people congregate in public places without adhering to the health requirements.
Covid-19 Vaccines
Covid-19 Vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech have recently been approved by the United Kingdom and the United States and are now been administered to citizens in the country.
- The US is also likely to approve the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine on Thursday or Friday.
- The Chinese Sinovac and Russian Novavax vaccines respectively.
- However, these vaccines are unlikely to reach Nigeria and other frontier countries until the second half of 2020.
Increase in data, voice revenue in 2020 9M failed to impact profit of MTN Nigeria
Even though the telecoms sector was projected to post stellar profits due to increased use of data during the COVID-19, MTN seems to have faltered.
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, the largest telecommunications company on the NSE, posted a reduced profit of N144.24billion for 2020 9M (YoY), despite increased voice and data revenue.
The telecommunications sector was projected by analysts to post stellar profits due to the increased usage of data during the pandemic-induced lockdown, MTN faltered going by its 2020 9M results.
The profit posted indicates a 3.34% decline from the N149.22billion recorded in 2019 9M, failing to live up to its exploits last year.
A glance at the top-line, however, has placated furrowed brows and created optimism for a strong finish to 2020.
Generating a revenue of N975.76billion is always going to steal the headlines but the big question is how, despite this, did it fail to positively impact profit?
Voice, data revenues and impact of lockdown
The unprecedented Covid-19 disruptions revealed a lot about the telecommunication sector, with the lockdown-induced shift in the mode of operations for many businesses around the world.
Many organizations adopted a remote-work format, with meetings held virtually and deals concluded in the same fashion – a major boost to telecommunication giants like MTN Nigeria.
The contribution from voice revenue and data revenue to the total service revenue significantly increased this year, while SMS revenue dipped.
MTN Nigeria generated N241.6billion between January to September 2020 from Data alone. This is 24.7% of its total service revenue in 2020 9M and 48.9% of what it generated in 2019 9M.
It generated a voice revenue of N558.7billion in the period under view, which is 62.3% of its total service revenue in 2020 9M and 57.3% of the recorded value in 2019 9M.
Now, this is where it gets interesting. Remote work may have begun out of need, but not anymore. Companies and establishments have seen the benefits and are more open to the concept.
Several companies have capitalized on remote work as a cost-cutting strategy, with Amazon disclosing that it saved $1billion on travel during the lockdown.
Whether this decision was reached with safety risk in mind or merely as a cost reduction strategy still bodes well for companies like MTN Nigeria – it guarantees increased data and voice revenue.
The trend is projected to continue since internet-enabled channels allow for easier, faster and efficient communication – Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Telegram, Zoom, amongst others.
More individuals, even the aged, are starting to open up to and prefer communication via some of these new channels, as opposed to the old-fashioned short message sending SMS, which recorded a dip in revenue from N10.3billion to N8.3billion in 2020 9M.
Increasing costs gulps impressive revenue
MTN Nigeria’s ever-increasing costs are of serious concern this year. The rise in revenue can be classed as insignificant, since it bears no reflection on profit.
The double-digits (14%) increase in revenue from N856.55billion generated in 2019 YoY was swallowed completely by its cost, with recorded YoY increase in Finance costs (by 20%), Employee benefits (28%), Other operating expenses (26%), and Direct network operating costs (26%).
Need for improvement
This is clearly not the way to go for any company hoping to record improvements to the bottom line annually.
The uncertainty from the pandemic may have warranted decisions that induced some of these costs like the N1billion donation to CACOVID to cushion the impact of Covid-19 in Nigeria.
Still, this is clearly an area where marked improvement is not just necessary but paramount if MTN Nigeria entertains any hope of reaping the fruits from the growth in data by year-end and beyond.
Bottomline
MTN is everywhere you go in Nigeria. Virtually every Nigerian you meet from Ikeja, Lagos to Kafanchan, Kaduna has at least 1 active MTN sim card – some have 2 or more.
Such is the size and spread of the telecom giant in Nigeria and it is well-positioned to maximize the impact of the increased data and voice revenue on its profit as the year advances to a close.
