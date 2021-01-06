How to choose the right Pension Fund Administrator (PFA)

Finance apps have become a thing in the fintech sector with the acceptance of technology. Technology has warmed its way into the heart of man’s every activity, making life easier. From ordering your favourite pizza to getting your choicest shoe from your dream store, from booking your travel ticket for vacation or baecation to hailing a taxi to chill with the geng, all you need is your smartphone. Boom! At the snap of the finger, it’s done.

In the same manner, technology has also crept into our finance sector giving us a buffet of services to financial freedom with diverse finance apps accessible on our smartphones and other gadgets. These finance apps allow for payment of bills and access to loan facilities, banking services, investment thereby saving us the stress and sweat of the traditional method.

Some of these finance apps have performed tremendously in Nigeria in 2020. And we really think they would perform even better in the coming year. Just in case your new year resolution is to gain financial freedom, here’s a list to help tend to your new pact; ease your finances and help in achieving your set out financial goals. In no particular order, here’s a list of top finance apps to watch out for in 2021.

Top Finance Apps in Nigeria To Watch Out For In 2021

One of the steps to gaining financial freedom is cultivating the saving habit. Many people plan to save but have no idea on how to go about it or how to save effectively; hence the creation of Piggyvest.

Piggyvest, formerly known as Piggybank, is an online savings platform that allows users to save judiciously and be disciplined with their savings. The finance app which started as a savings platform that allows users to save as low as a dollar and restrict withdrawals to promote discipline now doubles as an investment app. The new additions to the app not only allow customers to save but it also helps them make more money.

The Piggyvest app offers several savings and investment products on the app which includes

Piggybank: For strict short term savings with options of automated and manual deposits. It offers up to 8% p.a interest.

Flex naira: Flexible short term savings for emergencies with free transfers and withdrawals. Allows users to earn up to 8% p.a interest.

Safelock: This works like the regular fixed deposit account. It requires stashing away funds without having any access to it for a fixed period you set to avoid temptations. Offers up 13% upfront interest.

Target: This helps users to save with discipline towards a specific unique individual or group target or goal.

Investify: Allows users to invest in primary and secondary opportunities with up to 25% interest. These opportunities have been vetted and certified to be low and medium risk. Investments under PiggyVest are insured

Flex Dollar: This product allows users to save and invest in dollars with an interest rate of 7% per annum. It also allows for instant purchase of Dollars with Naira

With over 100,000 downloads and good ratings, Piggyvest is one reliable finance app you can trust on your financial journey in 2021.

One of the best things that have happened to the finance sector in 2020 is the increasing adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Whilst Nigerians are looking to hop on this new digital currency train, they need a reliable channel to fulfil their crypto desires.

Quidax has proven itself to be one of the best crypto exchanges in Nigeria with exceptional services and a mobile app that caters for users’ crypto cravings on the go.

Quidax is an African based crypto exchange established that aims to make remittances across and within Africa easier. As well as to enable users across Africa to access cryptocurrency via its mobile app (iOS and Android) and website.

The mobile app which is user-friendly makes it for users to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency with its instant buy/sell feature. The order book exchange feature permits trading with other people by matching orders.

In 2020 Quidax listed Dash and Tron (TRX) as part of its supported cryptocurrencies in a bid to serve their customers better. Quidax is rated highly for its relatively low charges, detailed FAQs and easy withdrawal/deposit methods.

You can currently buy, sell and store Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Ethereum, Tether (USDT), Litecoin (LTC), Tron (TRX) and Dash.

If you are looking forward to buying, selling or storing cryptocurrency, you should consider using Quidax.

Farmcrowdy is the first digital agricultural platform in Nigeria. It allows users to be part of the agricultural process without actually getting their hands dirty. It was created to increase food production and security in Africa by empowering farmers.

Farmcrowdy platform is one of the best investment opportunities in Nigeria. It makes access and investment in agricultural production easier from the comfort of your home with just a mobile phone.

Users get to make profits from sponsoring a farmer through the ‘farm shop’ feature and can also monitor the farm through periodic images, text and video updates.

The Farmcrowdy platform makes agriculture a win-win situation for both farmers and sponsors who earn good return for their investments. The farmer profits by selling his farm proceeds at a profitable price.

The vision is to empower over 50,000 farmers by 2022. As it stands now, the platform has recorded over 4,000 farm sponsors and over 80,000 farm sponsorships. Investments are also insured which makes it really safe.

Think investments? Think Trove. Trove is an investment platform that allows you to invest in local and international stocks and bonds with as low as ₦1,000. Heard about little drops that make an ocean?

Trove promotes the investment culture and gives opportunity to even low earners to invest in stocks like Google, Apple and Tesla. Trove has made investing locally and internationally very simple for Nigerians. You don’t need to have billions of Naira to leverage the opportunities in the global economy. You can invest in foreign and local stocks, Government bonds and ETFs through its mobile app with a little sum of money.

Digitalization is taking over and Trove has been able to harness this advantage for its millennial customers. Are you looking to invest with your smartphone? Are you interested in foreign stocks? Then Trove is your go-to app.

Who no like better thing? A platform that allows you to receive or send money to any Nigerian bank account from any part of the world at no cost instantly using Bitcoin definitely is a good thing.

It is also the perfect idea for sending money to family and friends who are in Nigeria or receiving money from clients who stay overseas as a freelancer, especially now when working remotely is on the high side.

The app generates a special Bitcoin wallet address for any Nigerian bank account automatically. All the sender needs to do is enter the recipient’s bank details and the amount to be sent in Dollars or Bitcoin. The app automatically converts and sends the equivalent of the amount in Naira. Whether or not the recipient has an idea of Bitcoin is not necessary.

The app allows customers to sell their Bitcoin at the best market rate they can get. While making free transfers on the app, users can also trade.

Carbon is an easy-to-use and entirely online lending platform that provides short-term loans to individuals and small businesses in Nigeria who need urgent cash or to help cover unexpected expenses.

With Paylater, you can access a loan of up to ₦500,000 with no collateral. Once your application is approved, funds are typically received within 1 – 3 business days.

Repaying your loan on time can help grant you access to higher credit limits for your next loan.