Cryptocurrency
Entity transfers $239 million worth of Bitcoin, as BTC drop to $31,000
An unknown BTC whale transferred 7,500 BTC worth $238,801,020 from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet.
A growing number of powerful investors have recently been increasing their transactional volume in Bitcoin’s market, triggering the flagship crypto to trade $31,000 price level.
What you must know: Data obtained from Whale Alert, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that an unknown BTC whale transferred 7,500 BTC worth $238,801,020 transferred from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 7,500 #BTC (238,801,020 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 4, 2021
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits amid fear of regulation coming from the world’s largest economy.
At press time, Bitcoin traded at $31,138.29 with a daily trading volume of $82,724,891,290 USD. Bitcoin is down 5.19% for the day.
Prevailing market conditions at the flagship crypto market reveal large crypto investors and traders are moving large stacks of Bitcoins which are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
- This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
Cryptocurrency
U.S Banks permitted to use Crypto for payments
The OCC has responded to questions regarding the application of stablecoin-related bank activities.
A powerful financial regulator through the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) recently clarified details on American national banks’ and federal savings associations’ authority in taking part in using stablecoins to conduct payment activities and other bank-permissible functions.
This was made known in a press release which also highlighted key areas on the use of stablecoin-based financial infrastructure;
READ: New crypto gains 1,633% in four days, catches Ethereum creator’s eyes
While governments in other countries have built real-time payments systems, the United States has relied on our innovation sector to deliver real-time payments technologies. Some of those technologies are built and managed by bank consortia and some are based on independent node verification networks such as blockchains,” said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian P. Brooks.
READ: OUSD: Stablecoin that pays you interests like a bank
“The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets recently articulated a strong framework for ushering in an era of stablecoin-based financial infrastructure, identifying important risks while allowing those risks to be managed in a technology-agnostic way.
READ: U.S regulator invites Banking and Crypto industry leaders for partnership
“Our letter removes any legal uncertainty about the authority of banks to connect to blockchains as validator nodes and thereby transact stablecoin payments on behalf of customers who are increasingly demanding the speed, efficiency, interoperability, and low cost associated with these products,” Brooks added.
Recall some months back the U.S banking regulator permitted U.S national banks to hold reserve currencies for stablecoins (Tether, Circle).
READ: CBN introduces “Special Bills” as part of efforts to control money supply in the economy
The letter which was released by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) responds to questions regarding the application of stablecoin-related bank activities. It concludes that national banks and federal savings associations may hold “reserves” on behalf of customers who issue stablecoins, in situations where the coins are held in hosted wallets.
Brooks said further, “National banks and federal savings associations currently engage in stable coin-related activities involving billions of dollars each day. This opinion provides greater regulatory certainty for banks within the federal banking system to provide those client services in a safe and sound manner.”
READ: Within 72 hours USDC Treasury transfers over 50,000,000 USDC to wallets
What are Stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies created to minimize the price swings that occur in a crypto asset. They are usually pegged to fiat currencies and often exchange-traded commodities.
- Stablecoins give owners a sense of security as users can store their assets whenever there is high volatility in the crypto-verse or other financial markets.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin, Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum suffer heavy losses over proposed regulations
Crypto service providers are kicking against FinCEN’s newly proposed regulation, saying it could create obstacles for regulators.
Leading crypto service providers are kicking against FinCEN’s proposed regulations that would force businesses operating within the crypto-verse in America to gather more details about non-customer counterparties.
Such reports didn’t go well with many traders and investors, as Bitcoin lost about 8% in value, while Ethereum, Litecoin, Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink dropped more than 9% in value at the time this report was drafted.
READ: Bitcoin could hit above $100,000 by August 2021
A January 4 letter from Jack Dorsey, CEO of financial services firm, Square warned against the proposal that imposed on such obligations “far beyond what is required for cash transactions,” and that Square would be expected to collect “unreliable data about people who have not opted into our service or signed up as our customers.”
- “Counterparty name and address collection/reporting should not be required for [virtual currency] CTRs or recordkeeping, as it’s not required for cash today,” Dorsey added.
READ: Only 2.43 million Bitcoins left for mining
Square also warned such a law would push crypto users toward unregulated and non-custodial crypto services outside America — thereby weakening America’s global competitiveness and creating further obstacles for regulators:
- “By adding hurdles that push more transactions away from regulated entities like Square into non-custodial wallets and foreign jurisdictions, FinCEN will actually have less visibility into the universe of cryptocurrency transactions than it has today.”
READ: List of Cryptos rich individuals are investing in
Another leading crypto exchange, Kraken warned of the deficiencies in a proposed U.S. government rulemaking. The press release said, in part,
- “Kraken believes the proposed rule would be bad for America and for the world. It would be a substantial departure from existing law. It would require the enormous ongoing expenditure of resources by exchanges.”
READ: Ethereum market value of $83.8 billion is now bigger than Nigerian Stock Exchange
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin suffers worst financial loss in minutes
This is one of the fastest 20% market correction seen in financial history.
Bitcoin just suffered one of the worst plunge seen in financial history as it lost about $7,000 in value, plunging from $34,000 to $27,000 in minutes.
This is one of the fastest 20% market correction seen in financial history.
READ: Bitcoin is defying all odds, jumps to $34,000
The result stunned so many traders and investors who overleveraged on the prevailing bullish trend in the Bitcoin market.
“$190,000,000 (in long positions) were liquidated on Binance within 10 minutes. Largest value to date,” Glassnode commented alongside a chart showing Binance liquidations.
READ: Bitcoin more valuable than any global bank
At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $30,996.19 with a daily trading volume of $82,311,674,405. Bitcoin is down 6.74% in the last 24 hours.
READ: Over 1 million people took loans from banks below 20% interest rate in 1 year- CBN