Primrose Investment purchases additional 20 million units of FCMB stock worth N66.6m
FCMB has disclosed that Primrose Investment Limited has purchased additional 20 million units of the bank’s stock.
Primrose Investment Limited, a real estate and property development company, has announced the purchase of additional 20 million units of FCMB Group Plc stock worth N66.6 million.
This is according to a recent disclosure, signed by the firm’s secretary, Olufunmilayo Adedibu, and forwarded to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
According to the disclosure, the transaction took place on 31st of December, 2020, with about 20 million stock purchased at N3.33 per share.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that FCMB founder, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun had splashed N15.35 million on the purchase of additional 5 million stocks of the company.
- As at the time of writing this, Nairametrics gathered that FCMB Group Plc’s share price trades at N3.13, from a closing price of N3.33, indicating a decline of –6.01%.
MTN CEO Designate, Karl Toriola acquires shares worth over N41 million
Karl Toriola acquired 253,982 ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc, worth over N41 million.
The CEO designate of Nigeria’s telecommunication behemoth, Karl Toriola , has acquired 253,982 ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc, worth over N41 million.
This information was made available today, 4 January 2021 in a Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders, issued and signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs Uto Ukpanah.
According to the information disclosed by Mrs. Ukpanah, the CEO designate of MTN Nigeria PLC acquired 253,982 ordinary shares of the largest telecommunication company in Africa on 31 December 2020.
The purchase of the shares was made over a spread of three deals/transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, at an average price pegged at N162.96, over the course of the transactions.
At this price, the total consideration for the 253,982 shares purchased by Mr. Toriola is put at N41,388,906.72
Why this matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
This is in compliance with the exchange policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
What this means
The purchase of the shares of MTN Nigeria Plc by Mr. Toriola shows the confidence the incoming CEO has in the fundamental strengths of the company, as well as the valuation of the company in 2021 and beyond, despite the stemming regulatory tensions spiked by the Federal Government, as the FG moves to profile all active mobile phone subscribers, which may affect the profit of the company which was pressured in 2020.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Management of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc announced the appointment of Mr Karl Toriola as the CEO designate.
- His appointment as the CEO will become effective 19 March 2021, providing enough time for an orderly handover by Mr Ferdinand Moolman, the current CEO.
Nigerian Stocks start-up 2021 on gains from GTBank, WAPCO, Zenith Bank
The equities market breadth closed positive as 33 stocks posted gains while 2 stocks posted declines.
Nigerian bourse started the year 2021 on a bullish note as it ended with 2.18% appreciation.
The local bourse opened the year on a positive note as the All-Share Index and market capitalization ascended by 2.18% to 41,147.39 index point and N21.51 trillion respectively.
- Market activity was low as volume and value traded declined. A total volume of 36.8 million units of shares, valued at N275.5million exchanged hands in 1,562 deals. AIICO was the most traded shares by volume with 87.5 million units, while WAPCO topped by value at N222.9million.
- The equities market breadth closed positive as 33 stocks posted gains while 2 stocks posted declines. BUACEM (+9.89%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while FCMB (-6.01%) closed the top loser.
- Sectors performance also improved – The Industrial and Insurance sectors recorded the largest gains as they appreciated by 4.66% and 4.39%.
- Likewise, the Banking, Consumer, and Industrial sectors also trailed, advancing by 3.68%, 1.41%, and 0.09% respectively.
Top gainers
- BUACEMENT up 9.89% to close at N85
- WAPCO up 9.03% to close at N22.95
- GUARANTY up 3.55% to close at N33.5
- FLOURMILL up 3.65% to close at N26.95
- ZENITHBANK up 3.63% to close at N25.7
Top losers
- FCMB down 6.01% to close at N3.13
- CAVERTON down 3.41% to close at N1.98
- MOBIL unchanged 0.00% to close at N228
- OMATEK unchanged 0.00% to close at N0.2
- UNHOMES unchanged 0.00% to close at N3.02
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks started the year 2021 on an impressive note.
- The gain in the All Share Index today was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which includes; BUACEMENT, WAPCO, ZENITHBANK and DANGSUGAR.
- However, Nairametrics envisage cautious buying amid rising COVID-19 caseloads in Nigeria’s key international markets.
Investors’ demand for Nigerian stocks climb, as portfolio investment gains N223.4 billion in 4 months
Latest report by the Nigerian Stock Exchange has shown an increase in total portfolio investment.
Investors’ demand for Nigerian Stocks has maintained an upward trend in the last four months, as total portfolio investments rose by N223.4 billion between August and November 2020.
This is according to a domestic and foreign investments report released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the report, the total portfolio investments rose by 236.5%, from N94.45billion recorded as at August 2020. The breakdown of the lump sum shows that domestic transactions contributed about 78.82% of the total portfolio transactions as atNovember 2020, while foreign transactions contributed 21.18% for the period under review.
Key highlights
- Total portfolio investment between January and November stood at N1.9 trillion
- Between August and November 2020, foreign transactions increased by N28.33 billion.
- Domestic transactions rose astronomically between the periods under review, from N55.47 billion to N250.50 billion, indicating a gain of 351.6%.
Compared to the months of October 2020, the performance of the current month indicates that total portfolio investments rose by N72.91 billion.
What you should know
- Nairametrics earlier reported that Nigerian Stocks was ranked World’s best-performing stock market in 2020, with a Year-to-Date return of 50%
- The report showed that over a thirteen (13) year period, domestic transactions decreased by 72.30% from N3.556trillion in 2007 to N985billion in 2019.
- On the other hand, the historical trend also revealed that foreign transactions increased by 53.08% from N616billion to N943billion over the same period.
- In 2019, total domestic transactions accounted for about 51% of the total transactions carried out, whilst foreign transactions accounted for about 49% of the total transactions in the same period.
Bottom Line
A long-run analysis of the Nigerian total portfolio investment demand showed that foreign transactions outgrew local transactions, indicating that Nigeria stocks are highly competitive and demanded more by foreign nationals, whereas a short-run analysis proved otherwise.
One key takeaway from the report is that the long-run trend is narrowing down especially in the last couple of months, as more Nigerian investors venture into the market.