FCMB: Braving the odds to deliver value
The bank’s management is not letting the asset quality strain to impede the impressive growth record of the bottom line.
Owing to the rising default in loan repayment forced by the Covid-19 pandemic and the declining economy that affected borrowers’ revenue inflow, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) faced an upsurge in credit loss expenses in the third quarter but its management waded through the strain and maintained the elevated profit performance it demonstrated at half-year. The situation which affected lenders globally also forced the bank’s net loan impairment expenses to rise to N5.6 billion quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter ended in September 2020. This pushed up the year-to-date loan loss expenses to more than N13 billion, jerking up the year-on-year rise from 41 per cent at half-year to over 70 per cent at the end of the period.
The resumption of new lending in 2019 after two years of break, occasioned by the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), appears to be fueling the rising asset losses. Last year, the bank grew the customer credit portfolio by 13 per cent and further growth of close to 11 per cent had happened at the end of the third quarter to N793 billion. The bank’s management is not letting the asset quality strain to impede the impressive growth record of the bottom line. Instead, it gained speed on profit growth from the half-year position to 30 per cent year-on-year at the end of the third quarter. FCMB is maintaining the path of growing profit for the third consecutive year though it has remained well below the peak profit figure of N22 billion attained as far back as 2014.
The bank maintained its earnings growth levers on the upbeat, spurred by a step up in interest earnings from 8 per cent growth at half year to 10 per cent increase year-on-year to N112 billion at the end of the third quarter. This was punctured by non-interest income, which shrank from 13 per cent increase at half-year to close flat at N34 billion at the end of September 2020.
Nevertheless, FCMB is still seeing the highest growth rate in revenue in four years in the current financial year. Interest income is growing at the highest rate in for the bank since 2014. At over N146 billion at the end of the third quarter, gross earnings improved by 7.8 per cent year-on-year, slowing down from over 9 per cent improvement at half-year. This remains the best revenue growth record for the bank in four years against a slight decline in 2019.
Interest cost extended its benign behaviour in the third quarter with a year-on-year decline stepping up from 3 per cent at half-year to roughly 4 per cent to close at N44 billion at the end of the third quarter. Improving interest income with declining in interest expenses are the favourable combination for FCMB in 2020. The share of interest income devoted to interest expenses went down from 45 per cent to 39 per cent over the review period. The positive effect is a top record growth of 21 per cent in net interest income to N66 billion at the end of the third quarter compared to less than 5 per cent improvement at the end of 2019.
The major increase in impairment loss on financial assets however did not let all the increase in net interest income get down into profit. Net loan impairment expenses rose by 70 per cent to over N13 billion at the end of September 2020. The expenses claimed nearly 20 per cent of net interest income against 14 per cent in the same period last year.
With the strength of improving revenue and declining interest expenses, FCMB was able to dilute the impact of rising credit loss expenses and still add some momentum to the bottom line. The bank closed the third quarter with an after-tax profit of roughly N14 billion, which is a year-on-year growth of 30 per cent – stepping up from 29 per cent record at half-year. Profit is accelerating this year from 16 per cent growth the bank recorded at the end of 2019. The ability to grow profit more than three times ahead of revenue underscores a gain in profit margin this year. Net profit margin improved from 7.9 per cent in the same period last year to 9.5 per cent at the end of the third quarter. This is the highest net profit margin the bank has seen since 2015. The strength came from cost saving from interest expenses and a moderated operating cost during the review period.
The improvement in interest income reflects the expansion of earning assets with loans and advances growing by N77 billion over the 2019 closing figure of N715 billion and investments rising by N64 billion to over N303 billion over the same period. Over the nine months of the year, it has grown the size of the balance sheet by N369 billion or 22 per cent to close at over N2 trillion – the strongest growth since 2012. Earnings per share amounted to 70 kobo at the end of the third quarter operations, improving from 54 kobo per share in the same period last year.
The Bank remains on track with our full-year expectation that it would retain the key strengths of growing revenue, moderating interest expenses and improving profit margin and stay the course of rebuilding profit for the third straight year in 2020.
Finance apps in Nigeria to watch out for in 2021
In no particular order, here’s a list of top finance apps to watch out for in 2021.
Finance apps have become a thing in the fintech sector with the acceptance of technology. Technology has warmed its way into the heart of man’s every activity, making life easier. From ordering your favourite pizza to getting your choicest shoe from your dream store, from booking your travel ticket for vacation or baecation to hailing a taxi to chill with the geng, all you need is your smartphone. Boom! At the snap of the finger, it’s done.
In the same manner, technology has also crept into our finance sector giving us a buffet of services to financial freedom with diverse finance apps accessible on our smartphones and other gadgets. These finance apps allow for payment of bills and access to loan facilities, banking services, investment thereby saving us the stress and sweat of the traditional method.
Some of these finance apps have performed tremendously in Nigeria in 2020. And we really think they would perform even better in the coming year. Just in case your new year resolution is to gain financial freedom, here’s a list to help tend to your new pact; ease your finances and help in achieving your set out financial goals. In no particular order, here’s a list of top finance apps to watch out for in 2021.
Top Finance Apps in Nigeria To Watch Out For In 2021
Piggyvest
One of the steps to gaining financial freedom is cultivating the saving habit. Many people plan to save but have no idea on how to go about it or how to save effectively; hence the creation of Piggyvest.
Piggyvest, formerly known as Piggybank, is an online savings platform that allows users to save judiciously and be disciplined with their savings. The finance app which started as a savings platform that allows users to save as low as a dollar and restrict withdrawals to promote discipline now doubles as an investment app. The new additions to the app not only allow customers to save but it also helps them make more money.
The Piggyvest app offers several savings and investment products on the app which includes
- Piggybank: For strict short term savings with options of automated and manual deposits. It offers up to 8% p.a interest.
- Flex naira: Flexible short term savings for emergencies with free transfers and withdrawals. Allows users to earn up to 8% p.a interest.
- Safelock: This works like the regular fixed deposit account. It requires stashing away funds without having any access to it for a fixed period you set to avoid temptations. Offers up 13% upfront interest.
- Target: This helps users to save with discipline towards a specific unique individual or group target or goal.
- Investify: Allows users to invest in primary and secondary opportunities with up to 25% interest. These opportunities have been vetted and certified to be low and medium risk. Investments under PiggyVest are insured
- Flex Dollar: This product allows users to save and invest in dollars with an interest rate of 7% per annum. It also allows for instant purchase of Dollars with Naira
With over 100,000 downloads and good ratings, Piggyvest is one reliable finance app you can trust on your financial journey in 2021.
Quidax
One of the best things that have happened to the finance sector in 2020 is the increasing adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Whilst Nigerians are looking to hop on this new digital currency train, they need a reliable channel to fulfil their crypto desires.
Quidax has proven itself to be one of the best crypto exchanges in Nigeria with exceptional services and a mobile app that caters for users’ crypto cravings on the go.
Quidax is an African based crypto exchange established that aims to make remittances across and within Africa easier. As well as to enable users across Africa to access cryptocurrency via its mobile app (iOS and Android) and website.
The mobile app which is user-friendly makes it for users to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency with its instant buy/sell feature. The order book exchange feature permits trading with other people by matching orders.
In 2020 Quidax listed Dash and Tron (TRX) as part of its supported cryptocurrencies in a bid to serve their customers better. Quidax is rated highly for its relatively low charges, detailed FAQs and easy withdrawal/deposit methods.
You can currently buy, sell and store Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Ethereum, Tether (USDT), Litecoin (LTC), Tron (TRX) and Dash.
If you are looking forward to buying, selling or storing cryptocurrency, you should consider using Quidax.
FarmCrowdy
Farmcrowdy is the first digital agricultural platform in Nigeria. It allows users to be part of the agricultural process without actually getting their hands dirty. It was created to increase food production and security in Africa by empowering farmers.
Farmcrowdy platform is one of the best investment opportunities in Nigeria. It makes access and investment in agricultural production easier from the comfort of your home with just a mobile phone.
Users get to make profits from sponsoring a farmer through the ‘farm shop’ feature and can also monitor the farm through periodic images, text and video updates.
The Farmcrowdy platform makes agriculture a win-win situation for both farmers and sponsors who earn good return for their investments. The farmer profits by selling his farm proceeds at a profitable price.
The vision is to empower over 50,000 farmers by 2022. As it stands now, the platform has recorded over 4,000 farm sponsors and over 80,000 farm sponsorships. Investments are also insured which makes it really safe.
Trove
Think investments? Think Trove. Trove is an investment platform that allows you to invest in local and international stocks and bonds with as low as ₦1,000. Heard about little drops that make an ocean?
Trove promotes the investment culture and gives opportunity to even low earners to invest in stocks like Google, Apple and Tesla. Trove has made investing locally and internationally very simple for Nigerians. You don’t need to have billions of Naira to leverage the opportunities in the global economy. You can invest in foreign and local stocks, Government bonds and ETFs through its mobile app with a little sum of money.
Digitalization is taking over and Trove has been able to harness this advantage for its millennial customers. Are you looking to invest with your smartphone? Are you interested in foreign stocks? Then Trove is your go-to app.
RapidPay
Who no like better thing? A platform that allows you to receive or send money to any Nigerian bank account from any part of the world at no cost instantly using Bitcoin definitely is a good thing.
It is also the perfect idea for sending money to family and friends who are in Nigeria or receiving money from clients who stay overseas as a freelancer, especially now when working remotely is on the high side.
The app generates a special Bitcoin wallet address for any Nigerian bank account automatically. All the sender needs to do is enter the recipient’s bank details and the amount to be sent in Dollars or Bitcoin. The app automatically converts and sends the equivalent of the amount in Naira. Whether or not the recipient has an idea of Bitcoin is not necessary.
The app allows customers to sell their Bitcoin at the best market rate they can get. While making free transfers on the app, users can also trade.
Carbon
Carbon is an easy-to-use and entirely online lending platform that provides short-term loans to individuals and small businesses in Nigeria who need urgent cash or to help cover unexpected expenses.
With Paylater, you can access a loan of up to ₦500,000 with no collateral. Once your application is approved, funds are typically received within 1 – 3 business days.
Repaying your loan on time can help grant you access to higher credit limits for your next loan.
KPMG names Ecobank Nigeria among 2020 Customer Experience Leaders
Ecobank Nigeria is among top three in customer service support to SMEs – KPMG Report.
Leading audit and professional services company, KPMG Nigeria, has ranked Ecobank Nigeria among the top three banks with good customer experience in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment. KPMG’s Nigeria banking industry customer experience survey measures the performance of lenders in the country in terms of their relationship with their account holders and other users of financial services. The 2020 survey covered 15,056 retail customers, 1,856 SMEs and 332 commercial/corporate organisations. Respondents were selected from customers who have interacted with their bank in the last six months.
According to the report in the SME category, Sterling Bank, Union Bank and Ecobank were top three. They were trailed by Zenith Bank and FCMB. Specifically, the report stated that respondents were impressed with the interaction between Ecobank and its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, stressing that the bank was able to provide personalized service to its respective customer segments. “The remote working arrangements resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have further constrained banks from catering to this stated need. While many banks struggled with providing dedicated relationship managers to SMEs, other banks quickly adapted by developing “how-to” guides for their relationship managers to navigate client relations during the pandemic. Ecobank, FCMB and Union Bank are rated as the top banks in the delivery of personalised experiences,” the report stated.
Commenting, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan stated the bank’s unwavering commitment to support and sustain the development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in all sectors of the economy. He reiterated that Ecobank had invested in a robust technology-based model which positioned it to cope with current and future challenges including provision of convenient digital banking services to customers in a seamless manner, adding that the bank will continue to harness and explore the various intervention schemes, funding and trade opportunities for small businesses.
“We are delighted with this recognition from KPMG. It underscores our commitment to customer-centricity and putting the customer first in all that we do. We provide access to finance and markets to our customers and are the natural choice for ease of payments, trade and distribution within Africa on a real time, 24/7 basis. Our well trained personnel leverage the financial products and services we offer to support SMEs at all times through about 20,000 agency banking locations across the country and our digital platforms namely Ecobank Omnilite, Ecobankmobile, Ecobankpay, EcobankOmniplus, Rapid Transfer amongst others. By utilising these digital offerings, our customers can easily access their bank accounts, make payments, transfer funds, process salaries, have access to credit and carry out other ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of their homes and offices,” Mr Akinwuntan stated.
The KPMG 2020 Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey tagged: The customer in a new reality is the 14th edition. Banks are usually rated in three categories – Retail, SME and Wholesale. The researchers asked customers across financial market segments about their experience with their banks based on six pillars of personification, integrity, expectations, time and effort, resolution and empathy.
FCMB deepens financial inclusion, opens ultra-modern cash centre at Ikorodu, Lagos
This is in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace to deepen financial inclusion.
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has again proved its mettle as a customer-centric financial institution that cares for the comfort of its customers by opening a world-class Cash Centre at Ikorodu, Lagos.
The ultra-modern Cash Centre, located at Oluwarotimi Adeola Street, Ori Okuta Junction, Off Isawo Road, Ajaguro-Owutu, Ikorodu, takes into consideration the convenience of residents and businesses present within Owutu and its environs, including the popular Ikorodu garage, Agric Junction and Haruna areas. The development, which is coming two weeks after the Bank opened another Cash Centre at Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho local government in Lagos, is in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace to deepen financial inclusion, especially in densely populated areas like Ikorodu where a large number of people desire excellent banking services.
The Cash Centre, which commenced operations on December 21, 2020, is powered by solar energy, and equipped with latest traditional and digital banking infrastructure that ensures convenient and secured financial transactions for customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment. This is in addition to the team of highly experienced staff deployed to attend to the needs of existing and potential customers of the Bank.
Speaking on the opening of the FCMB Cash Centre at Owutu, Ikorodu, the Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru, reaffirmed the commitment of the Bank to grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base across segments.
According to him, “this is another turning point in our commitment to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the very best of Banking experience from FCMB. We consider our presence at Owutu, Ikorodu as another great opportunity to further cement our relationship with Lagos and in turn, drive development in this part of the state. Ikorodu is one the fastest growing residential and business hubs in Lagos. As an inclusive lender, we recognise that the only way we can succeed is when we engage and support our customers to succeed.’’
Also commenting, the Divisional Head, Service Management of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said, “having a second physical outlet in Ikorodu to support our long existing Branch in the town reinforces our customer-centric approach. We assure that individuals and businesses at Owutu and its environs will enjoy the valued-added offerings which FCMB has been known for since its establishment 37 years ago. We will also use the opportunity to further optimise our strategic digital transformation drive by deploying channels that would promote rapid growth in the area. We urge existing and potential customers to take advantage of the benefits which the Cash Centre offers by banking with FCMB.”
FCMB, as a foremost financial institution in Nigeria, has continued to wax stronger by re-engineering its processes and leveraging on emerging technologies to offer seamless customer experience at all channels. This is in line with its values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC)”. With its more than 6 million customer base, over 200 branches spread across Nigeria and upward growth in overall performance, the Bank has consistently proved its mettle as a resilient and dominant player in the Nigerian financial services industry.
These strides have earned the Bank several accolades and awards. The Bank recently emerged as winner of the prestigious award of Best SME Bank in Africa at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards. In 2019, the lender was conferred with the award of “Most Business-Friendly Bank” at the BusinesDay Banking and Finance Awards. It equally bagged the award of “Excellence in Customer Experience” at the Finnovex Award held last year. In addition, FCMB was rated as the number one Bank for SMEs in Nigeria, courtesy of the Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey report by KPMG.
With a clear understanding of its market and environment, FCMB is well positioned to continue to create value by delivering exceptional services, while enhancing the growth and achievement of the personal and business aspirations of its customers.
For more information about FCMB and it’s wide range of financial services, please visit www.fcmb.com