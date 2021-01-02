Bismarck Rewane resigns as a director from the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc

The Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the resignation of Mr Bismarck Jemide Rewane as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

This announcement was made in a notification issued by the Company Secretary, Mr. Rotimi Odusola.

According to Mr Odusola, the resignation of Mr Rewane as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc became effective on 31st December 2020.

Mr. Rewane was appointed to the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director in 2008. Until his resignation, he served as the Chairman of the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee of the Board.

However, it is important to note that as of 30th June 2020, he owns 36,384 ordinary shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc, worth N691,296.

The Board of Guinness Nigeria extended its appreciation to the outgoing Director, for his leadership, focus and commitment to the success of the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Mr Bismarck Rewane