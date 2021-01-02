Companies
Bismarck Rewane resigns as a director from the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc
The Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the resignation of Mr Bismarck Jemide Rewane.
Mr Bismarck Jemide Rewane as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
This announcement was made in a notification issued by the Company Secretary, Mr. Rotimi Odusola.
According to Mr Odusola, the resignation of Mr Rewane as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc became effective on 31st December 2020.
Mr. Rewane was appointed to the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director in 2008. Until his resignation, he served as the Chairman of the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee of the Board.
However, it is important to note that as of 30th June 2020, he owns 36,384 ordinary shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc, worth N691,296.
The Board of Guinness Nigeria extended its appreciation to the outgoing Director, for his leadership, focus and commitment to the success of the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.
About Mr Bismarck Rewane
- Bismarck Rewane was also with the First National Bank of Chicago, Barclays Bank of Nigeria and Barclays Bank International Plc, United Kingdom. An Associate of the Institute of Bankers, England and Wales.
- Mr. Rewane has served on the Board of several organisations, including Navgas (a Vitol Group subsidiary); NLNG Prize Award Foundation; UNIC Insurance Plc, Nigeria; Economic Summit Group; UBA Custodian Limited; Virgin Nigeria Airways Limited; Fidelity Bank Plc; First City Monument Bank Plc; and Top Feeds Nigeria Limited.
Livestock Feeds’ Non-Executive Director, Godwin Samuel resigns
Mr Godwin Abimbola Samuel has resigned as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Livestock Feeds Plc.
The Board of Livestock Feeds Plc has announced to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and the investing public the resignation of Mr. Godwin Abimbola Samuel as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company.
This announcement was made in a notification issued by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Rose Hamis.
According to Mrs Hamis, the resignation of Mr Samuel as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Livestock Feeds Plc became effective on 31st December 2020.
What you should know
- Mr Samuel was appointed to the Board of Livestock Feeds Plc on February 2013, and served in this position until his resignation.
- His resignation from Livestock Feeds Plc comes after his retirement from UAC of Nigeria, the Parent Company of Livestock Feeds Plc, which he represented on the Board of the Company.
- On 15th November, 2006, he was appointed Company Secretary/Legal Adviser of UAC of Nigeria Plc., a position he holds till date.
- He is also the Company Secretary of UACN Property Development Company Plc and Chemical & Allied Products Plc among others within the UACN group. He is a Non-Executive Director of UAC Registrars Limited.
Eterna Plc Board of Directors approve proposed shareholders divestment plan
Eternal Plc has announced plans of some of its shareholders to divest interest in the firm.
The Board of Directors of Eterna Plc, one of the leading independent oil and gas downstream operators in Nigeria has approved plans by some of its major shareholders to divest or sell their equity holdings in the firm to a new investor.
This is according to a notification, signed by the company’s Secretary, Bunmi Agagu, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
As at the time of reporting this, Nairametrics gathered that the company (Eternal Plc) is yet to have full details of the transactions, hence the reason for the anonymous status of the prospective new investor.
Nairametrics understands that the proposed new investor intends to undertake due diligence exercise on the company, as part of the process for the prospective sale/divestment. In lieu of this, the Board has reviewed and approved the request at its meeting held today.
Why it matters: The notification to the Exchange became imperative as part of the statutory guidelines required to effect the transaction.
What you should know
- Nairametrics gathered that Eterna Plc as at its last reported FY 2019 audited statements, have about 26,465 shareholders who hold about 1.3 billion.
- The firm has over 8 institutional investors, out of which only 4 hold more than 5% of the firm’s issued share capital.
- The four institutional investors who hold more than 5% of the issued share capital of Eterna Plc are; Lenux Integrated Resources Limited, Global Energy Engineering and Raw materials Limited, Radix Trustees Limited and Meristem Stockbrokers Limited.
Zenith USSD banking transaction value rises by 30.8% Y-o-Y to hit N497.29 billion
Zenith Bank has recorded 30.8% and 76.4% YoY rise in its USSD banking transaction value and volume respectively.
Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc has recorded an impressive 30.8% and 76.4% YoY rise in its USSD banking transaction value and volume respectively, for the year ended 2019.
This is according to the bank’s recent report tagged “Zenith Bank Plc – 2019 Sustainability Report,” made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.
- Based on the report, the bank’s USSD transaction value grew from N380.25 billion in 2018 to N497.29 billion, indicating a 30.8% rise.
- Also, its USSD transaction volume rose from 29.65 million in 2018 to 52.30 million in 2019, indicating an increase of 76.4% Y-o-Y.
Other financial inclusion highlights
- The bank deployed additional 118 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) from 1,817 in 2018 to 1,935 in 2019.
- The bank increased its physical branches by 76, from 529 branches in 2018 to 605 branches in 2019.
- It also increased its POS terminals by 95% from 16,425 in 2018 to 32,027 in 2019.
- The bank increased the number of its branches accessible to physically challenged persons from 30 in 2018 to 35 in 2019.
- In 2019, the bank facilitated financial literacy workshops in 35 schools across the country, impacting 13,418 students which comprises of 6,601 boys and 6,817 girls.
- Between 2018 and 2019, the bank recorded a positive growth in its retail accounts product by an additional 1,457,581 indicating an increase of 144.4% Y-o-Y.
What this means
The growth in the bank’s USSD transaction value and volume is a positive indicator of a surge in mobile banking and financial inclusion, especially for under-banked and unbanked individuals.
Corroborating this assertion is a part of the report which explicitly stated that the bank recorded a 36.87% increase in the number of unbanked individuals who received financial services from Zenith Bank in 2019. From 538,910 individuals in 2018 to 737, 628 in 2019, indicating a growth of 36.87% Y-o-Y.
What you should know
Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) allows users without a smartphone or data/internet connection to use mobile banking at a cost-effective rate.
It is similar to SMS (Short Messaging Service) – but unlike SMS, USSD transactions are effective when a particular code is dialed on the phone and instructions are promptly followed.