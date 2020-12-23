Stock Market
Airtel, BOCGAS, BUACEMENT lift Nigerian Stocks value to N20.3 trillion
The Nigerian Stock market was all fired up at Wednesday’s trading session.
The All Share index gained 2.40% to close at 38,803.74 index points as against +1.20% appreciation recorded on Tuesday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +44.56%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market value now stands at N20.281 trillion.
- Nigerian trading turnover ended also on an impressive note as volume ticked up by 238.56% as against +3.55% uptick recorded on Tuesday. ACCESS, VERITASKAP, and FLOURMILL were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The Market breadth closed positive as AIRTELAFRI led 24 Gainers as against 7 Losers topped by FCMB at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- OMATEK leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- AIRTELAFRI up 9.99% to close at N851.8
- BOCGAS up 9.85% to close at N8.7
- BUACEMENT up 9.09% to close at N60
- VITAFOAM up 7.14% to close at N7.5
- NB up1.82% to close at N56
Top losers
- FCMB down 3.97% to close at N2.9
- PZ down 3.64% to close at N5.3
- MANSARD down 3.00% to close at N0.97
- MAYBAKER down 0.79% to close at N3.75
- AFRIPRUD down 0.49% to close at N6.12
Outlook
Nigerian stocks recorded a hat-trick of gains this week amid, the high inflow of funds seen by Airtel, BUA Cement, Nigerian Breweries in recording their session highs despite the prevailing situation in the Nigerian currency market and the surging COVID-19 caseloads in Nigeria’s vital international markets.
- However, in spite of the recent bullish run, Nairametrics remain concerned about the relatively low amount of gains seen in the insignificant amount of medium and low capitalized stocks, as institutional investors rather prefer to buy more often into blue-chip stocks.
Vine Foods Limited purchases additional 1.76million shares of United Capital Plc
Emmanuel Nnorom/Vine Foods Limited has purchased a combined 1.76 million units of United Capital shares at N7.99 million.
United Capital Plc has disclosed that Emmanuel Nnorom/Vine Foods Limited 2 has purchased a cumulative of 1.755 million shares in 2 days, worth a combined monetary value of N7.99 million.
The disclosure is contained in a notification signed by the company’s Secretary, Leo Okafor, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Nairametrics gathered that the transactions occurred in two tranches on the 21st and 22nd of December, 2020.
What you should know
- The first tranche purchased on 21st of December 2020 is 255,000 additional shares at N4.70, worth N1,198,500.
- The second tranche purchased on 22nd of December 2020 is 1,500,000 additional shares at N4.53, worth N6,795,000.
- A total of additional 1,755,000 units were purchased was purchased and worth N7,993,500 for both transactions.
The latest disclosure is in line with NSE’s policy on insider dealing aimed at ensuring transparency.
NSE launches X-PO, first end-to-end public offering subscription platform in Africa
NSE has launched a technology-driven platform, X-PO to engender sustainable business operations.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the launching of X-PO, an online platform for the subscription of Public Offerings, in a bid to engender eco-friendly and sustainable business operations.
According to a disclosure made available by the NSE and seen by Nairametrics, the launching is sequel to a ‘No Objection’ approval obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria.
Nairametrics gathered that the technology-driven platform is the first of its kind in Africa and is designed to provide a smarter and efficient way to manage public offers in the Nigerian capital market, improving users experience in the public offerings value chain.
What you should know
- X-PO is a self-service portal that allows investors to conveniently subscribe and make payments for public offers through the web and mobile (USSD), avoiding the hassle of physical completion and submission of public offering applications forms and visiting the bank for payment.
- It is useful to players within the capital market such as investors, registrars, brokers, issuing houses, etc.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, noted that,
- “The launch of the X-PO platform reinforces the Exchange’s commitment to revolutionize stakeholders’ experience in the Nigerian capital market, leveraging technology. The X-PO has been designed to enhance the efficiency of PO subscription process and operational workflow to support Issuers in raising capital and enhancing the reach of POs, while promoting financial inclusion and retail investors’ participation in the market.
- “Furthermore, X-PO will accelerate the reconciliation and allotment process for POs, as well as reduce the incidence of unclaimed dividends, thereby boosting investor’s confidence in the capital market.
- “The launch of the X-PO is particularly timely, given the new normal occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform’s sustainable approach affirms NSE’s commitment to deploying environmentally friendly business practices and promoting paperless public offer subscriptions.
- “We have also taken into consideration the vital need for privacy and data protection, deploying the highest levels of security to ensure that stakeholders can enjoy a safe and secure digital public offering experience.”
U.S. approves New York Stock Exchange listing plan to cut off investment banks
Global businesses can now raise funds on the biggest and most liquid stock exchange in the world, through direct listings
Global businesses can now raise funds on the biggest and most liquid stock exchange in the world, the New York Stock Exchange, through direct listings, without going through investment banks, known for often charging hefty fees.
In a statement released on its website yesterday, the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission approved the NYSE’s “direct” listing plan. Such a move is seen in many quarters as a major change in overhauling the U.S. initial public offering market, by allowing aspiring public firms to sell shares directly to intended investors.
Investment banks have for decades organized Initial Public Offers, marketed them to institutions, and supported the company’s stock via their trading desks.
The report further said:
- U.S SEC recognizes that a primary direct listing may not feature all of the services we have come to associate with traditional underwriting. This is certainly a change.
- However, we must keep in mind that these are still registered offerings, the anti-manipulation provisions of the federal securities laws will still apply, and there will be a variety of participants involved in the initial offering who will all be performing important gatekeeper functions, including an issuer’s financial adviser, which in the direct listings to date have been the same investment banking firms that are also involved in traditional initial public offerings (“IPOs”).
- In addition, as a company that chooses to utilize a primary direct listing would sell its shares directly on the exchange in an auction, investors would be able to participate in a single on-exchange transaction that would match buyers and sellers in a transparent manner.
- While this represents a different price discovery method compared to traditional IPOs, the proposed auction mechanism is designed to provide fair and efficient pricing for participating investors. Utilizing such an auction may have the additional benefit of increasing opportunities for investors.
The recent update in such rules followed by months of lobbying will help curb what investment experts call outrageous underwriter fees, a major barrier to a business looking to go public. Investor groups, however, warned that it could curb their protections, as investment banks perform due diligence on businesses going public.