Airtel, BOCGAS, BUACEMENT lift Nigerian Stocks value to N20.3 trillion

United Capital Plc has disclosed that Emmanuel Nnorom/Vine Foods Limited 2 has purchased a cumulative of 1.755 million shares in 2 days, worth a combined monetary value of N7.99 million.

The disclosure is contained in a notification signed by the company’s Secretary, Leo Okafor, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Nairametrics gathered that the transactions occurred in two tranches on the 21st and 22nd of December, 2020.

What you should know

The first tranche purchased on 21st of December 2020 is 255,000 additional shares at N4.70, worth N1,198,500.

The second tranche purchased on 22nd of December 2020 is 1,500,000 additional shares at N4.53, worth N6,795,000.

A total of additional 1,755,000 units were purchased was purchased and worth N7,993,500 for both transactions.

The latest disclosure is in line with NSE’s policy on insider dealing aimed at ensuring transparency.