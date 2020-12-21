NJC recommends compulsory retirement of 2 judges over age fraud

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has announced the recommendation for compulsory retirement of 2 judges over age falsification charges. The Judges are Grand Kadi of Yobe, Shu’aibu Talba, and Justice Abdulkareem Abdulrasaq, of the Osun High Court.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Soji Oye, the NJC Director of Information, on Sunday in Abuja, after the a decision was agreed at the 93rd meeting of the NJC which held on December 16.

The NJC also recommended that 69 persons be appointed as Judges to improve Nigeria’s Judicial institutions

The NJC said it was discovered that Judge Talba had falsified his age on 2 occasions after an investigative petition was filed against him by the Movement for Justice in Nigeria.

“Talba falsified his age on two occasions, i.e. from Feb. 1, 1955 to Aug. 27, 1955 and later to Dec. 30, 1959.

“Findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on Feb. 1, 2020 by virtue of his declared date of birth of Feb. 1, 1955.

“Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe,” they said.

Meanwhile. for Justice Abdulrasaq, the NJC said an investigative petition was filed by a Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, after discrepancies were noticed due to falsifying his date of birth from September 3, 1955 to September 3, 1957.

“The Council, therefore, recommended His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun with effect from September. 3, 2020.

“It also requested the Osun Government to deduct from His Lordship’s gratuity; salaries received by him from Sept. 3, 2020 and remit same to the NJC.”

The NJC also announced the suspension of both judges, while awaiting approval of the recommendations from the state Governors.