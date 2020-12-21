Paid Content
Farm&Fortune | Helen Paul and Frank Donga Co-host exciting new variety show
Farm&Fortune TV Show seeks to promote good agricultural practices through a variety of formats, including documentaries, interviews with experts as well as games.
As the nation struggles to feed its people, we follow the key players who must innovate and change to mitigate the impact of increasing population and dwindling resources.
Powered by leading fertilizer manufacturer, OCP Africa, Farm&Fortune TV Show seeks to promote good agricultural practices through a variety of formats, including documentaries, interviews with experts as well as games, and sharing of simple tips and tricks viewers at home can learn in their farming and agribusiness journey.
Helen Paul and a guest of the show
Frank Donga
Frank Donga
Frank Donga and Helen Paul on set
Catch new episodes on NTA Network (DSTV 251, 369, and 419) every Monday from 5:30 PM – 6:00 PM prompt. Each episode will also be posted on the Farm&Fortune YouTube Channel every Tuesday for online viewers.
OCP Africa is a leading company in the global production and exportation of phosphate-based fertilizers, created in 2016 to contribute to the development of African agriculture through customised fertilizer solutions to local conditions and crop needs.
Follow @farmandfortune on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for exciting weekly content and quizzes for the opportunity to learn and win fantastic prizes!
StarTimes Basic vs GOtv Jolli: Which is better?
Each of these options provides equally entertaining channels and contents, but the big question is, at what cost?
The year has been a tough one, no doubt, and the months spent in lockdown mode has shown us one or two things about entertainment. The huge data cost and speed requirements of getting entertained online got many running back to the pay-TV option which is cheaper and provides an equally wide array of options.
As far as pay-TV entertainment is the topic of discussion in Nigeria, there are just two contenders, StarTimes and MultiChoice (with its DStv and GOtv variant offerings). Each of these options provides equally entertaining channels and contents, but the big question is, at what cost?
While they all stream good programmes, DStv presents the most expensive subscription plans, while giving a cheaper option in its GOtv plans. StarTimes on the other hand is targeted at providing quality content to the average Nigerian at affordable prices. For the purpose of this article, let us do a comparison of the GOtv Jolli bouquet and the StarTimes Basic bouquet.
Cost:
The GOtv Jolli offering comes at a cost of N2,460 monthly for 68+ channels, while StarTimes Basic bouquet is purchased at N1,700 monthly with almost 80 channels. StarTimes equally offers weekly and daily options for its subscribers so that with as little as N160, a subscriber can access all of the channels available on the basic bouquet in a day. As at yet, GOtv does not have any weekly or daily subscription plans that allow users to pay as they use.
Entertainment:
For entertainment, both packages have local and foreign movies and news channels for subscribers.
GOtv Jolli has 5 Africa Magic channels – Family, Epic, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa; and two ROK channels 2 and 3. There is however a downside to this. Most of the movies and series streamed on Africa magic channels to the GOtv Jolli subscribers have already been streamed weeks or months earlier on DStv higher bouquets, but this may not matter much to its subscribers.
StarTimes Basic package has AMC Movies, PBO TV, Area Ten, Wakaati TV; five Yoruba channels – ST Yoruba, Nigbati, Kaftan Yoruba, Orisun TV and NTA Yoruba; Isi Mbido (Igbo); and Hausa channels – Arewa 24, ST Dadinkowa, Farin Wata and NTA Hausa.
On the foreign scene, GOtv Jolli subscribers get Hollywood movie channels, TNT Africa and M-Net Movies 4; StarTimes Basic has ST Zone and TNT Africa.
Telenovelas:
Both have an almost equal amount of telenovela and Bollywood content. When it comes to Bollywood, both have StarLife channel; GOtv Jolli has Zee World and B4Umovies; while StarTimes Basic has Zee Cinema. The catch for StarTimes is that some of these content is dubbed in local languages like Waaris, an Indian series dubbed in Yoruba and Hausa. Having seen the wide acceptability of this, StarTimes recently added another Bollywood series, Razia Sultan, equally dubbed in Yoruba and Hausa.
News Channels:
Both have BBC News, NTA Parliament, Al Jazeera, TVC News, and NTA 24 News; Arise News and CNN are on GOtv Jolli while Stv News 24, CGTN and a current affairs channel, Human Rights TV (Brekete Family) are on StarTimes.
Kiddies:
Let’s go to kiddies’ content. Both brands have Nickelodeon and Jim Jam, but Jolli also has PBS Kids, Davinci Kids and Disney Junior, while StarTimes Basic has Toonami, ST Kids, Cbeebies, NTA Knowledge and Pineapple TV for children to enjoy. So GOtv Jolli has 5 kiddies’ channels while StarTimes Basic has 7.
Sports:
When it comes to sports, you can watch several Europa League matches, UEFA Nations League, The Emirates FA Cup and La Liga matches, and a dedicated channel for combat sports like Wrestling, Kick Boxing, MMA and Boxing. StarTimes Basic Bouquet also has ESPN that shows Basketball (NBA), EFL (The English Football League) and many other sports related content on StarTimes Basic Bouquet; on GOtv Jolli, you can watch GOtv Boxing, WWE, UEFA Nations League and few EPL matches.
Conclusions:
It is safe to say that despite paying less for the StarTimes Basic package, one would be getting more value for it, and a wide variant of programs and content suitable for all members of the family. Another plus for StarTimes is that it has the StarTimes ON app which can be used to watch programs on the go with your phone irrespective of location. Subscribers can successfully connect one decoder to three mobile devices and watch wherever they might be. GOtv is yet to have such an app which would help subscribers stream live, although DStv subscribers have the DStv NOW.
StarTimes also allows non-subscribers to stream from the app and without owning a decoder. For instance, sports lovers can watch all live matches showing on StarTimes on a weekly subscription of N400 only. While GOtv is taking its time to adopt this flexible option, StarTimes stays two steps ahead, giving customers flexibility and much more quality content on the go, for less.
Some features which MultiChoice has restricted to upper bouquets on DStv are available on StarTimes, and much more affordable too (E,g, streaming content online at no extra cost). With the current situation, probably not many Nigerian families are willing to spend too much on monthly pay-TV subscriptions even though they still want the best entertainment options and StarTimes makes this possible with its affordable plans, daily and weekly subscription options, and an app that allows you stream even without a decoder.
If you ask me to choose between GOtv Jolli and StarTimes Basic, it’s StarTimes Basic Bouquet for me. What about you?
Written by Bola Aina
Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors announces Nigeria Programme Director, Payments Director and Senior Advisor
3 distinguished individuals have been appointed by the Rockefeller Philanthropy to drive its objectives.
In support of efforts to increase financial inclusion of vulnerable communities in Nigeria, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) recently appointed three leaders to drive an effort to support an enabling regulatory environment: Henrietta Bankole-Olusina, Adedeji Oguntonade and Segilola Adeola.
Henrietta Bankole-Olusina, RPA’s Nigeria Programme Director, is focused on digital financial services for vulnerable populations. In this role, she will liaise with regulators to strengthen policies and regulations that will drive financial inclusion.
Prior to this appointment, Henrietta was Head of Corporate Transformation and the executive responsible for Information Technology at the Asset & Resource Management (ARM) Group, and Managing Director at ARM Financial Advisers. Prior to joining ARM, she was the Financial Services Management Consulting Lead and Head of Mobility and Payments at Accenture in Nigeria. She holds a B.Sc. in Biology from the University of Lagos, Nigeria and an MBA from the Maastricht School of Management, The Netherlands.
Adedeji Oguntonade assumes the role of Nigeria Payments Director, working to support a positive regulatory environment for digital financial services and financial inclusion within Nigeria. Specifically, he will work with relevant regulators on pricing, licenses, identification, distribution networks and financial services supply‐side mapping among other initiatives.
Prior to this appointment, Adedeji was the Fintech and Innovation Division Head at Guaranty Trust Bank. Before that, he was Group Head, Electronic Payments at the Bank. He holds a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos, Nigeria and an MBA from the Federal University of Technology, Nigeria.
Segilola Adeola assumes the role of Financial Inclusion Senior Advisor, working to support RPA’s work on various grants in Nigeria and across Africa. Prior to this appointment, Segilola worked as a consultant managing a number of workstreams in Nigeria and across the African continent for RPA. Before that, she was a Manager at Accenture working with Accenture Development Partnerships. She holds a B.Eng. in Electrical Engineering & Electronics from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, an MSc in Mobile and Satellite Communications from the University of Surrey, and an MBA from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.
About Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors
Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) is a non-profit organization that currently advises on and manages more than $400 million in annual giving by individuals, families, corporations and major foundations. Continuing the Rockefeller family’s legacy of thoughtful, effective philanthropy, RPA remains at the forefront of philanthropic growth and innovation, with a diverse team led by experienced grant-makers with significant depth of knowledge across the spectrum of issue areas. Founded in 2002, RPA has grown into one of the world’s largest philanthropic service organizations and, as a whole, has facilitated more than $3.5 billion in grant-making to nearly 70 countries. RPA serves as a fiscal sponsor for more than 85 projects, providing governance, management and operational infrastructure to support their charitable purposes. For more information, please go to www.rockpa.org. [email protected]
LABS by ARM wins Corporate Startup Stars Award 2020
LABS project by ARMHoldco has won the 2020 Corporate Startup Stars Awards
Asset & Resource Management Holding Company (ARMHoldco) has won the 2020 Corporate Startup Stars Awards in the midcap startup stars category for its work with LABS. An initiative of ARM, the LABS project was designed to assist post-MVP FinTech startups in advancing the growth of their companies and ensuring their investment-readiness.
Corporate Startup Stars Awards, now in its fifth year, aims at recognizing the world’s most active corporates in working with startups and identifying worldwide best practices in corporate-startup collaboration.
For the 2020 edition of the award, Mind the Bridge – a global organization with headquarters in San Francisco which provides innovation advisory services for corporates and government organizations in partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) worked with active corporates in open Innovation nominated by startups at a global level to handpick 50 companies worldwide in various nominated categories of the award. ARM is one of the 50 companies nominated.
Speaking about the award, John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce, said, “Innovation in challenging times is more vital than ever. While these pioneering companies play a leading role in their respective ecosystem, they are also having an impact internationally. Showcasing success stories and recognizing the best-in-class efforts through these awards contributes to a virtuous cycle of the positive influence that helps stimulate corporate-startup growth and collaboration globally.”
Appreciating the Award Sadiq Mohamed, Deputy Managing Director, ARM said,“ We are committed through Labs by ARM to helping startups in the Nigerian FinTech space who are hungry to provide laudable service to the general public through their innovative products. To be recognized on a global level for this initiative is humbling and encouraging. A lot of startups have benefitted from the Labs by ARM program, and we look forward to helping more FinTech startups.”
Labs by ARM was launched in 2019 to discover companies that are post-MVP and operating in the FinTech space in Nigeria. To qualify to partake in the Labs by ARM accelerator program, startups must be well-rounded with a complementary team for product vision, technology, and a solidified view of how to generate income to solve an important problem for a highly-engaged set of customers.
Selected startups are provided with financial investment, distribution, access to investors and mentors, amongst others, to kick start the growth of their enterprises.
Established in 1994, Asset & Resource Management Holding Company (ARMHoldco) is an asset management firm that offers wealth creation opportunities through a unique blend of traditional asset management and alternative investment services.