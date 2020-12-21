Dangote, WAPCO, PZ surge, investors gain N334 billion

Tesla stock price hit a lifetime high in anticipation of the leading car company’s addition to the S&P 500 index in the coming week.

What you must know: Electric-car maker, Tesla Inc’s share value rose as high as $695 at the close of its trading session. Tesla will become on Monday, the most valuable company to ever be added to Wall Street’s main benchmark index.

“You’re already seeing significant levels of volume in Tesla stock today, moving a lot higher as a lot of these different ETFs and mutual funds position ahead of the change to get us close to the price as possible for tracking error purposes,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest.

Now worth $659 billion, Tesla will increase the concentration of heavyweight companies within the S&P 500.

What this means: Tesla’s market capitalization is far higher than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of any African countries; Nigeria – $448.1billion, South Africa – $351.4billion, Egypt – $303.2billion, Algeria – $169.98billion, Morocco – $118.7billion, Ethiopia – $96.12billion, Kenya – $95.5 billion, Angola – $94.6 billion, Ghana – $66.9 billion, Tanzania – $63.2 billion.