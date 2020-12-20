Stock Market
Dangote, Airtel Africa, Ecobank up W/W, investors gain N1.33 Trillion
The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 7.46% to close the week at 36,804.75 and N19.236 trillion respectively.
Nigerian Stocks were fired up at the last trading session of the week cumulatively.
- A total turnover of 1.893 billion shares worth N17.647 billion in 20,660 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.265 billion shares valued at N20.990 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,722 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.489 billion shares valued at N8.385 billion traded in 10,834 deals; thus contributing 78.65% and 47.52%to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 106.986 million shares worth N2.360 billion in 3,447 deals. The third place was the Services Industry, with a turnover of 74.754 million shares worth N191.833 million in 448 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely Jaiz Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, and Niger Insurance Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 761.866 million shares worth N1.468 billion in 1,395 deals, contributing 40.25% and 8.32% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- Fifty- three (53) equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than thirteen (13) equities in the previous week. Seventeen (17) equities depreciated in price, lower than forty-six (46) equities in the previous week, while ninety-one (91) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and two (102) recorded in the previous week.
Top gainers
- FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC up 40.91% to close at N0.62
- JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC up 36.00% to close at N0.34
- AIRTEL AFRICA PLC up 21.00% to close at N774.40
- AIICO INSURANCE PLC. up 19.05% to close at N1.25
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC up 15.38% to close at N0.30
- DANGOTE CEMENT PLC up 14.48 % to close at N209.50
- ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. up 14.29% to close at N
- ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED up 13.79% to close at N6.60
- MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC. up 12.50% to close at N0.27
- GUINNESS NIG PLC up 11.76% to close at N19.00
Top losers
- AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC down 60.00% to close at N1.38
- NEM INSURANCE PLC down 47.23% to close at N1.11
- OMATEK VENTURES PLC down 16.67% to close at N0.20
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. down 12.67% to close at N6.27
- LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC down 10.00% to close at N0.45
- GREIF NIGERIA PLC down 9.89 %to close at N8.20
- C & I LEASING PLC. down 9.83 % to close at N4.31
- NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC down 9.38% to close at N14.50
- JAIZ BANK PLC down 8.82% to close at N0.62
- ASSOCIATED BUS COMPANY PLC down 8.33% to close at N0.33
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks recorded an impressive trading session at last week’s trading session on the bias that there are fewer investment opportunities for high yields in other asset classes at Africa’s largest economy due to the prevailing surge in COVID-19 caseloads and a high inflation rate era.
- Buying pressure was significantly seen across leading NSE 30 Stocks that include MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement rallied close to their 52 weeks high not forgetting Airtel Africa trading at a lifetime high amid the prevailing bullish momentum.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying as the COVID-19 crisis seems to be getting out of hand in Nigeria’s key international markets, which includes Western Europe and the United States amid the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
Spotlight Stories
MTN Nigeria, Dangote, Oando up, Nigerian Stock Exchange gains 37% in 365 days
The market breadth closed positive as OANDO led 31 Gainers as against 7 Losers topped by CILEASING at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian Stock Exchange closed Friday’s trading session on a bullish note. The All Share Index gained by +1.56% to close at 36,804.75 index points as against +2.10% appreciation recorded on Thursday.
Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization now stands at N19.24 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +37.12%.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover at the last trading session for the week ticked up closes volume gained 24.07% as against 47.18% plunge recorded on Thursday. NIGERINS, GUARANTY, and MANSARD were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as OANDO led 31 Gainers as against 7 Losers topped by CILEASING at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- OANDO up 9.79% to close at N3.14
- ARDOVA up 7.92% to close at N14.3
- DANGCEM up 4.75% to close at N209.5
- MTNN up 3.23% to close at N160
- GUINNESS up 2.15% to close at N19
Top losers
- CILEASING down 9.83% to close at N4.31
- LASACO down 6.25% to close at N0.3
- LINKASSURE down 2.17% to close at N0.45
- UCAP down 1.27% to close at N4.65
- MAYBAKER down 1.03% to close at N3.85
Outlook
Stock Market
Accenture, Nike post an all-time high, big gains at World’s biggest stock market
At the close of the US stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 0.49% to print a new all-time high.
U.S. stocks continued their bullish trend at its most recent trading session, amid impressive gains recorded in Basic Materials, Consumer Goods, and Healthcare sectors thereby pushing U.S stocks to record high.
What we know
Shares in Accenture Plc gained an all-time high; up 6.87% to close at $264.44 and Shares in Nike Inc also rose to an all-time high; rising 1.55% to close at $140.48.
- At the close of the most liquid and biggest stock market in the world, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 0.49% to print a new all-time high, while the S&P 500 index climbed up by 0.58%, and the NASDAQ Composite index ticked up by 0.84%.
- The best performers of the session on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were Johnson & Johnson, which rose 2.69% or 4.03 points to trade at 153.70 at the close.
- Rising stocks outnumbered falling ones at the New York Stock Exchange by 2012 to 1080 and 80 ended unchanged. On the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1989 stocks gained and 999 fell, while 89 ended unchanged.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros pushing U.S stocks to record high amid an era of quantitative easing;
- “US equities were stronger overnight and were on track for fresh records. No stimulus breakthroughs, but no setbacks either, or as always, when it comes to Washington’s political morass, no news is being viewed as good news on that front. But in the case of bad news is good, the weak labour market data stoked optimism that Congressional leaders will finalize another round of stimulus before holiday wide lockdowns could shutter the ‘Last Chance Stimulus Saloon’ on Friday.”
What to expect
That said, U.S debt instruments are little changed despite the rally in U.S equities signalling the recent string of global central banks in the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union keeping a tight lid on key financial parameters to clear the way for more risky assets upsides, amid the 12-year-old bullish cycle presently in play.
Stock Market
Director acquires additional shares of NAHCO Plc worth N2.45 million
A Director on the Board of NAHCO has acquired 1,065,700 additional shares of the company, worth N2.45 million.
Mr. Tajudeen Shobayo, a Director on the Board of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO), has acquired 1,065,700 additional shares of the company, worth N2.45 million.
According to the notification issued today the 17th of December, 2020, by the company’s Secretary, Mr Bello Abdullahi, the Director purchased the shares at a price of N2.30 on the 8th of December, during trading hours on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Why this matters
- This disclosure is in compliance with the exchange policy on insider dealing to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
- The purchase of the shares of NAHCO sets Mr. Shobayo in the position of Directors of the company with substantial holdings.
- In line with the information contained in the financial statements of NAHCO Plc, as of 30th September 2020, Mr. Shobayo had a direct shareholding of 72,576 ordinary shares.
- Hence, with the 1,065,700 additional units acquired, his total shareholding now stands at 1,138,276 shares, which is worth N2.5 million at the current share price of N2.20, at the close of trading activities today.