Dangote, Airtel Africa, Ecobank up W/W, investors gain N1.33 Trillion

Nigerian Stocks were fired up at the last trading session of the week cumulatively.

The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 7.46% to close the week at 36,804.75 and N19.236 trillion respectively. Investors gained N1.33 trillion.

A total turnover of 1.893 billion shares worth N17.647 billion in 20,660 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.265 billion shares valued at N20.990 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,722 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.489 billion shares valued at N8.385 billion traded in 10,834 deals; thus contributing 78.65% and 47.52%to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 106.986 million shares worth N2.360 billion in 3,447 deals. The third place was the Services Industry, with a turnover of 74.754 million shares worth N191.833 million in 448 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Jaiz Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, and Niger Insurance Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 761.866 million shares worth N1.468 billion in 1,395 deals, contributing 40.25% and 8.32% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Fifty- three (53) equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than thirteen (13) equities in the previous week. Seventeen (17) equities depreciated in price, lower than forty-six (46) equities in the previous week, while ninety-one (91) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and two (102) recorded in the previous week.

Top gainers

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC up 40.91% to close at N0.62 JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC up 36.00% to close at N0.34 AIRTEL AFRICA PLC up 21.00% to close at N774.40 AIICO INSURANCE PLC. up 19.05% to close at N1.25 CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC up 15.38% to close at N0.30 DANGOTE CEMENT PLC up 14.48 % to close at N209.50 ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. up 14.29% to close at N ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED up 13.79% to close at N6.60 MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC. up 12.50% to close at N0.27 GUINNESS NIG PLC up 11.76% to close at N19.00

Top losers

AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC down 60.00% to close at N1.38 NEM INSURANCE PLC down 47.23% to close at N1.11 OMATEK VENTURES PLC down 16.67% to close at N0.20 INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. down 12.67% to close at N6.27 LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC down 10.00% to close at N0.45 GREIF NIGERIA PLC down 9.89 %to close at N8.20 C & I LEASING PLC. down 9.83 % to close at N4.31 NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC down 9.38% to close at N14.50 JAIZ BANK PLC down 8.82% to close at N0.62 ASSOCIATED BUS COMPANY PLC down 8.33% to close at N0.33

Outlook

Nigerian Stocks recorded an impressive trading session at last week’s trading session on the bias that there are fewer investment opportunities for high yields in other asset classes at Africa’s largest economy due to the prevailing surge in COVID-19 caseloads and a high inflation rate era.