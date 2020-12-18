Coronavirus
Up to 80% of Africans willing to take Covid-19 vaccine
A survey conducted by the Africa CDC and other partners has shown that a predominant majority of respondents in Africa approve of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Africa CDC Director, Dr. John Nkengasong, revealed that more than 116,000 new cases of coronavirus and 2,387 deaths were reported over the past weeks across the continent.
He said this during CDC’s weekly Covid-19 briefing on Thursday and stated that the numbers represent a 17% increase in cases and 8.7% increase in deaths.
From August to December, more than 15,000 adults across 15 African countries – Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, SA, Sudan, Tunisia, and Uganda – were surveyed about their willingness to take a Covid-19 vaccine.
Nearly 80% of adults surveyed in 15 African countries said they would take a Covid-19 vaccine if it were safe and effective, scientists reported on Thursday as new infections and deaths rose steeply across the continent.
Older adults, those who knew someone with Covid-19 and those who live in rural areas were more likely to accept a vaccine than younger people in urban areas, who did not know people affected by the virus.
Prof Heidi Larson, Study co-Lead and Director of The Vaccine Confidence Project at London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, joined him to share the results of the Covid-19 vaccine survey.
What they are saying
Prof Heidi Larson submitted that:
- “The willingness to take a protective Covid-19 vaccine varied across countries and regions, from 94% and 93% in Ethiopia and Niger respectively, to 65% and 59% in Senegal and the DRC respectively. The unwillingness to take a vaccine, expressed by about one in five respondents, related more to the influence of its safety than belief in conspiracy theories or misinformation about vaccines.
- “On average, 18% of respondents believed that vaccines generally were not safe and 25% believed that a Covid-19 vaccine would be unsafe.
- “There are a number of people who are uncertain and that’s quite reasonable in this time of uncertainty with Covid-19 itself but also given the newness of the vaccine.
- “The key reasons for resistance to taking the Covid-19 vaccine is related to mistrust about who was providing it, including governments, and also denialism about the existence of coronavirus and its risks. Globally, there has been a decline in vaccine acceptability and uptake because of doubts about their efficacy, safety and the spread of misinformation.”
Nkengasong described the survey results as an “eye-opener that provides critical scientific evidence” to guide the Africa CDC, member states and partners in their optimization of Covid-19 vaccine uptake. He stated that:
- “There should be no doubt that the second wave is here and that it is threatening to be even more aggressive than the first wave… but we are better prepared than we were 11 months ago to fight this.
- “Covid-safe festivity end of the year season should be the theme for the December holidays.
- “The Africa CDC was working hard behind the scenes to make sure the continent is not left behind when it comes to vaccines. We are doing our best to be assured that the continent gets vaccines in 2021 and in large amounts, because if we only get to 60% after three or four years, the consequences would be horrendous.
- “Look at what countries are going through now with the second wave and lockdowns, schools are closing, beaches are closing down. The President of SA just announced series of lockdown measures. We can’t live like that (indefinitely).”
Key highlights from the CDC Coid-19 briefing
- All vaccines be pre-qualified by the World Health Organisation.
- Pharmaceutical companies should be approached to consider selling the vaccines to African countries at discounted rates.
- Local manufacturing and production are supported.
- Partnership is built with the private sector, particularly on logistics.
Of the five African countries reporting most new cases in the past week (7-13 December), SA had the most at 46,399, followed by Morocco (19,952), Tunisia (7,429), Uganda (4,566), and Libya (4,260).
Most new cases per million population per day reported were:
- Botswana (135)
- SA (114)
- Libya (92)
- Tunisia (90)
- Namibia (80)
- Morocco (78).
- New cases reported in Africa over the past month to December 13 have increased on average by 6%, with the highest average increase in Southern Africa at 35%.
- Central and West Africa saw increases of 28% and 27% respectively, while East Africa was under 1% and North Africa had a 9% drop in new cases on average.
- Only the DRC had a higher average increase than SA, at 45% compared to 37% over the past month.
- The DRC also reported an average increase of 109% for new deaths, followed by Nigeria at 38% and SA at 28%, over the past month.
What you should know
- Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a specialized technical institution of the African Union established to support public health initiatives of Member States and strengthen the capacity of their public health institutions to detect, prevent, control and respond quickly and effectively to disease threats.
- Africa CDC supports African Union Member States in providing coordinated and integrated solutions to the inadequacies in their public health infrastructure, human resource capacity, disease surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, and preparedness and response to health emergencies and disasters.
Coronavirus
FG deeply concerned over rising Covid-19 cases, urges strict social distancing measures
FG has resolved to ensure rigorous and strict enforcement of certain interventions following recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The National Economic Council said it is concerned over the rising cases of coronavirus in Nigeria and has resolved for stricter enforcements of social distancing implementations.
This was disclosed by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, in a statement on Friday morning.
- “At the just concluded National Economic Council meeting, we expressed concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 and have resolved to ensure rigorous and strict enforcement of certain interventions.”
These interventions are listed below. We urge our dear citizens to take this seriously, wear a mask and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/YcQ6CNVDKs
— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) December 18, 2020
NEC resolutions
- Stop all physical gatherings and instead opt for virtual meetings, whenever possible, “if physical meeting must be held, ensure adequate ventilation of room, limit number of attendees, wear face mask.”
- Temperature checks must be carried out on all employees and customers entering offices and business premises.
- No Mask, no entry, no service.
- All office and business premises must have a handwashing station with water and soap or hand sanitizer.
- Office, shops and business premises must be well ventilated and cleaned regularly throughout the day.
- An occupational health and infectious diseases preparedness plan must be in place.
The Vice President said the administration will continue to work hard at protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians at all times.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Thursday, 17th December 2020, recorded the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak. 1,145 new confirmed covid-19 cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 76,207 confirmed cases and 1,201 deaths, year to date.
Coronavirus
Nigeria records 1,145 new cases of Covid-19, highest daily surge
This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Thursday, 17th December 2020 announced that 1,145 new confirmed covid-19 cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 76,207 confirmed cases and 1,201 deaths, year to date.
This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak. A 23.1% increase compared to the initial record highest 930 cases recorded yesterday.
READ: NNPC to declare dividend in 2020 despite Covid-19 pandemic
The second wave of the pandemic
The recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and a call for immediate action. So far in December, the average monthly cases jumped by 224.6% from an average of 157 cases recorded in November to stand at 509 cases in December
- Compared to an average of 129 cases recorded in October, it has grown by over 294% in December.
- Nairametrics had reported in October, that the spike in new cases suggested a looming second wave of the pandemic. However, it is clear that Nigeria has slipped into the second wave of the pandemic.
- In the past 17 days, Nigeria has recorded 8,652 new cases of the disease, which is 84% higher than the total 4,704 cases recorded in the month of November.
READ: Second wave of Coronavirus pandemic imminent in Europe, Germany and France tighten rules
What you should know
- A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians have abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing practices as they go about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Recall, that the Nigerian government closed some isolation centres across the country due to the lack of patients and a significant decline in the number of cases.
- The continuous surge in the number of daily cases has prompted the federal government to begin reopening of isolation centres as the number of cases in admission has grown from 3,102 as of 30th December to 7,896 on Thursday, representing 154.5% increase in 17 days.
- The discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine has seen many take the pandemic as a mere sickness that can be easily treated, which has reduced the fear of disease nationwide.
- Stories of reputable footballers and world leaders recovering from the disease has also caused most Nigerians to show laxity towards the precautionary measures against the disease, hence flouting health directives.
READ: Covid-19: POS transaction value drops by N96 billion due to lock down in April
READ: Davido cancels label’s live concert due to surge in coronavirus cases
What the data says
Nigeria currently stands 9th on the list of African Countries with the highest cases of Covid-19 with South Africa leading at 892,813 cases year to date.
- One would think that Nigeria is lucky from the outrage of the pandemic. However, information gathered by Nairalytics research showed that Nigeria’s number of tests in relation to our population is below expectation.
- According to the NCDC, the total tests carried out in Nigeria is 864,104 as of 17th December 2020, standing sixth on the African list behind Kenya (991.4 thousand) and Egypt (1 million).
- Notably, in terms of tests per 1 million population, Nigeria stands at 44th position with just an average of 4,145 tests nationwide.
- This is a clear indication of inadequacies in the number of tests carried out in the country, which could affect the Nation from seeing the clear picture.
READ: Over 50 million entities own Ethereum, as it trades around $600
What this Covid-19 surge means
A second wave of the pandemic could push Nigeria into another round of lockdown, which would propel a range of chain reactions.
- Affecting the nation’s recovery process from the economic recession
- An already escalated inflation rate at 14.89% could only get worse.
- Fear and unrest, amongst the Nigerian populace, leading to chaos.
READ: Nigeria signs technology transfer agreement with Czech Republic
Upshot
The only way to fight against the pandemic is for every member of the Nigerian community to see it as an immediate threat that requires immediate and continuous action, by taking adequate precautions and practice good health hygiene.
Get stock trading guidance via our SSN Newsletter
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Osun shuts private, public schools indefinitely
Osun State has ordered all primary and secondary schools to proceed on break without stating resumption date.
The Osun State Government has ordered all primary and secondary schools in the state to go on Christmas and New Year break without stating a resumption date. The break is expected to commence on Friday, December 18, 2020.
This was disclosed by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Education, K. Olaniyan, via a statement issued on Thursday.
According to him, the decision to shut down both private and public schools was for safety reasons.
READ: DisCos seek CBN funding for massive roll-out of meters to consumers
Why it matters
He said, “There have been safety concerns over the rising cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state. The Government of the State of Osun has directed that all primary and secondary schools (private and public) should proceed on Christmas and New year break tomorrow – December 18, 2020.
READ: Developing countries cautioned from increasing their public debts – WEF report
“The government places a high premium on the safety of our citizens generally and students in particular hence this proactive preventive measure.”
He added that the resumption date would be communicated as soon as it was safe to resume in the new year.
READ: Lagos launches N5 billion support fund for 2,000 low-cost private schools