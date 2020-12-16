Appointments
PZ Cussons announces the appointment of Gbenga Oyebode as new Chairman
Gbenga Oyebode has been announced by PZ Cussons Nigeria as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board.
The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Gbenga Oyebode as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, effective from 11th December 2020.
The Board also announced the retirement of Alhaji Lawal Tukur Batagarawa as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, effective 11th December 2020.
These announcements were made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Listing Rules.
What you should know
- Mr. Oyebode is the Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode (Barristers & Solicitors), one of the largest integrated law firms in Nigeria. Gbenga was conferred with Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “MFR” and Belgium’s Royal Honour of ‘Knight of the Order of Leopold in 2001 and 2007 respectively.
- Gbenga is the Chairman of Teach for Nigeria, Director Teach for All, New York, Member of the Global Advisory Council of the Africa Leadership Academy, Johannesburg, Director Jazz at the Lincoln Centre, New York and Director African Philanthropy Forum. Member Board of Trustees Carnegie Hall, New York. Member, Board of Trustees Ford Foundation, New York.
- He received INSEAD’s inaugural International Directors Network (IDN) Recognition Award in 2020. He was Chairman, Access Bank Plc (2005-2015), Director MTN Nigeria Plc (2001-2019), Chairman of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc and serves on the Boards of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc (all listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange), Socfinaf S.A (listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange) and he is the Chairman of CFAO Nigeria Plc.
Lafarge announces the appointment of Virginie Darbo as Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Virginie Darbo has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Lafarge Africa PLC.
The Board of Directors of Lafarge Africa PLC has announced the appointment of Mrs. Virginie Darbo as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company.
The Board also announced the resignation of Mr. Olivier Guitton as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc, with effect from the 10th of December 2020.
These announcements were made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Adewunmi Alode, today, the 14th of December, 2020, in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Listing Rules.
According to the notification, Mrs. Virginie Darbo will replace Mr. Olivier Guitton, as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company, effective from the 11th of December, 2020.
Mr. Olivier Guitto, however, was appointed to the Board of the Company on the 8th of April 2020 as a Non-Executive Director, until his resignation from the Board.
What you should know about the incoming Non-Executive Director
- Mrs. Virginie Darbo is currently the Head of Finance, Middle East & Africa at the LafargeHolcim Group. She is a high calibre CFO, with 24 years of international experience, dealing with complex environments in various finance positions.
- Virginie has worked with the LafargeHolcim Group for a period of 17 years, during which she led five strategic assignments across France, China, Russia, and Algeria. She had occupied various positions as Chief Financial Officer, Algeria; Chief Financial Officer, Russia; Project Controller, Russia; Internal Control Director, China and Asia among others.
- She has extended experience in crisis management and a change agent, greatly contributing to digital and commercial transformation.
Continental Reinsurance Plc appoints Ogadi Onwuaduegbo as Regional Director
Ogadi Onwuaduegbo has been appointed by Continental Reinsurance Plc as Regional Director for Anglophone West Africa.
Continental Reinsurance Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Ogadi Onwuaduegbo as its new Regional Director for English speaking (Anglophone) countries in West Africa, effective from January 2021.
The disclosure is contained in a notification signed by the aforementioned firm and seen by Nairametrics .
In lieu of this recent appointment, Mr Ogadi takes over the helm of affairs from Mr Shola Ajibade, whose 5-year employment contract will elapse by the end of December 2020.
Mr Ogadi is an insurance expert with more than ten years’ experience in Nigeria and the UK. He is also a Chartered Insurer, Insurance Institute of London. He has worked for reputable organizations including Marsh Limited, London and Afro-Asian Insurance Services, London where until most recently he held the role of Senior Broker and Business Producer for Nigeria.
In the same vein, Nairametrics gathered that Mr Nkwenti Njah has recently joined the Lagos team as Head of Life and Health Operations for Anglophone countries in West Africa. He replaced Mr Olaolu Omifare who retired after 24 years of active service to the company.
What they are saying
Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Ogadi, the Group Managing Director of Continental Reinsurance Plc, Dr. Femi Oyetunji said: “We have selected Ogadi to accelerate our ongoing strategy for Anglophone, West Africa, the region of our corporate genesis. We still see significant growth opportunities that require an emphasis on advisory skills in underwriting and claims handling, risk assessment, and relationship management – all of which were factors that led to Ogadi’s selection.”
Accepting his appointment, Mr. Ogadi stated that: “I join Continental Re at an opportune moment in its journey. I am happy to pick up the pace in executing the current strategy in line with the Company’s value proposition for claims settlement excellence.’’
What you should know
- Continental Reinsurance Plc was established on the 24th of July, 1985 as a private reinsurance company.
- It changed to its present status of being a composite reinsurer in 1990.
- In line with its goal of becoming a recognized leading insurance company in Africa, it converted to a public limited liability company in 2000, and recapitalised to N10 billion in 2007.
- It subsequently got listed on the Nigerian stock Exchange in the same year (2007).
- In 2019, the firm restructured and its 100% stake was acquired by the parent company, CRe African Investment Limited, leading to its delisting from the NSE.
Hamilton and George announces the appointment of Lekan Olatoke as Group Head Institutional Sales
Mr. Lekan Olatoke has been appointed by Hamilton and George as its new Group Head Institutional Sales.
Frontline Investment and Advisory Firm Hamilton and George have announced the appointment of Mr Lekan Olatoke as its Group Head Institutional Sales.
While making the announcement, Mr Joseph Edgar co-Founder and lead strategist at Hamilton and George stated that with the immense potentials currently being underutilized especially in the area of capital placement and distribution the need for H&G to strengthen its capacity has more than ever before become imperative.
According to Mr Edgar, the Firm in the coming new year would redirect its efforts towards working assiduously in the SME space leveraging its expertise to better advise the same as they seek to build enduring businesses.
It is in this regard that Mr. Olatoke’s appointment signposts this resolve.
Lekan currently leads the Institutional Sales subdivision of Corporate Finance and Advisory business of Hamilton and George Advisers Ltd(“H&G”). He joined the firm as a Senior Associate in the Corporate Finance & Advisory Division, where he has participated in various deals and transactions, including debt capital market issues, Structured financing, capital restructuring and capital raise via private placement.
He is an astute development finance expert and together with his team, has advised on corporate and Structured financing of companies in Energy, Infrastructure and Real Estate Development, Alternative Investments, Agriculture value chain, Micro-finance and Fintech space.
He combines his financial advisory background in capital restructuring, Financial analysis, Financial modeling and valuation, and capital markets to guide the overall delivery of business advisory mandates to achieve clients’ ultimate objectives.
Lekan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Ilorin, an MBA in Finance, and Post Graduate Diploma in Economics both from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
He is currently pursuing a Master of Philosophy in Development Finance (M.Phil. Dev.) at University of Stellenbosch Business(USB) School, South Africa and also a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) at Swiss School of Business and Management, Switzerland, with a special interest in specialized financing of Alternative Investments, Agriculture value chain and Sustainable Development of Infrastructure, Energy, Natural & Environmental Resources.
Before H&G, he worked, among others, in the corporate finance & Advisory unit of Kedari Capital, Lagos, Nigeria.