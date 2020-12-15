Commodities
Oil prices slump on prevailing lockdowns in Europe
U.S. WTI crude futures dropped 0.6%, to trade at $46.63 a barrel while Brent crude slumped by 0.68%, to $49.96 a barrel.
Crude Oil prices dropped at the second trading session of the week.
The slump in oil prices is largely attributed to prevailing lockdowns in Europe and a forecast for a slower recovery in demand next year. In addition, is the relief from COVID-19 vaccination rollouts and concerns about a flare-up of tension in the Middle East.
What you should know
- At the time of writing this report, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 0.6%, to trade at $46.63 a barrel.
- While, Brent crude slumped by 0.68% to $49.96 a barrel, thereby erasing yesterday’s gain.
Leading European countries like the United Kingdom, have stepped up restrictions requiring bars and restaurants to close, as COVID-19 infection rates continued to rise sharply, which will dent fuel demand in the near term.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key insights on the prevailing fundamentals keeping oil prices relatively up in the long term. He also hinted at geopolitical situation happening in the Middle East;
- “Oil markets are being viewed as an overall bellwether to the market reopening sentiment, as this year’s negative year-on-year base effect will most certainly give way to Q1 exuberance. But even oil still had a bit of a bumpy ride overnight, pressured from lockdown sieges on both sides of the pond and some less optimistic demand forecasts from OPEC and the company. Hopes of more vaccination rollouts, the possibility of a coronavirus stimulus being agreed in the US, and possible tensions in the Middle East due to a terrorist attack on a tanker in the Saudi port of Jeddah all brought support to prices.”
What to expect: Signs of rally fatigue are setting in as buy volumes show less of an appetite above Brent $50, suggesting the market is nearing both sentiment and actual supply and demand equilibrium, where oil price reality has quickly caught up with emotion.
Commodities
Oil prices rally for 6 weeks, longest streak since June
Oil prices have rallied for six consecutive weeks, their longest streak of gains since June.
Oil prices kept their cool at the start of trading for the week. Crude oil prices are back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of COVID-19 vaccines would support global energy demand.
- At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures were up by 0.2%, to trade at $50.05 a barrel.
- While, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 0.1%, to trade at $46.61 a barrel.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the critical fundamentals keeping oil prices supported at least for the near term, and most importantly, on how COVID-19 vaccines had triggered the recent rally prevailing in the crude oil market.
- “Last week was a significant inflexion point for oil markets. Brent breaks $50 for the first time since early March, reflecting continued momentum as the market was adjusting for this past weekend’s FDA emergency vaccine approval and the demand recovery into 2021. The oil markets are trading up this morning as the FDA approves the vaccine’s emergency rollout; Brexit discussions endure suggesting no immediate global risk reset, and it appears vaccine supply constraints will be overcome quickly.”
What this means: Oil prices are staying on course on the bias that the world’s largest economy has begun the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, buoying hopes that pandemic restrictions could end soon and lift demand at the world’s largest oil consumer.
What to expect: The crude oil market had been well supported by crude oil bulls when it dropped at its trading session lows. Still, oil bears line up as we near Brent $51, perhaps banking on year-end volatility as the JMMC becomes increasingly in the market’s focus, where oil price support may hinge on an OPEC + decision on whether or not to open up oil spigots a bit more freely.
Commodities
Gold prices up amid poor U.S Jobs data report
At about 6.30 am, WAT (West African Time) Gold Futures traded at $1,841/ounce showing a gain of 0.20%.
Gold prices ticked up at the last trading session of the week.
The gains prevailing at the precious metal market are coming on reports pointing jobs data prevailing in the world’s largest economy hinting a lot still needed to be done coupled with high uncertainty over the latest U.S. stimulus measures long-awaited by traders.
At about 6.30 am, WAT (West African Time) Gold Futures traded at $1,841/ounce showing a gain of 0.20%. The U.S dollar, which usually moves inversely to the precious metal, was down at the early hours of trading in London.
What this means: The recent American jobs data revealed 853,000 jobless claims were filed last week more than the 725,000 in forecast as such data suggests that the number of Jobless claims increased as more companies shut down due to ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases prevailing at the world’s largest economy.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing circumstances affecting the precious metal market;
“As we move into 2021, I would expect gold will simply become an inverse reaction function of the US dollar, which prevailed from 2010-2018. If you think the EURUSD goes to 1.25, you unequivocally need to own gold.
“In the meantime, the lack of progress on the US fiscal deal the next and possibly more powerful knockdown to gold and silver could come from growing optimism over the vaccine.
“There is enough positive vaccine feel good to keep gold and silver pressured, near-term. The FDA approval could come as soon as Friday or Saturday, with the first US injections happening on Sunday or Monday, according to the chief adviser to the Trump administration on vaccine development,” Innes said.
What to expect; Investors, however, anticipate news from COVID-19 vaccines might continue to undermine gold and silver’s “safe-haven” demand in the mid-term as it is rolled out.
Commodities
Oil prices hit $50/barrel for the first time since March
Brent Crude traded ay $50.16/Barrel showing a gain of over 2%, while the WTI futures traded at $46.87/Barrel.
Crude oil prices showed remarkable resilience at the close of Thursday’s trading session in London.
Brent crude prices were trading at $50/barrel touching the highest price area since March amid positive macros coming from COVID-19 vaccines.
At the time of writing this report, Brent Crude traded ay $50.34/Barrel showing a gain of over 3%, and the U.S oil-based contract, West Texas Intermediate futures traded at $46.96/Barrel.
Fears over an attack on an Iraqi oilfield also lent boosted oil prices north.
Crude oil prices interestingly gain came a day after the U.S. government reported a massive surge in domestic crude oil inventories for last week. U.S. crude stockpiles gained by 15.2 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 4, the Energy Information Administration said, versus oil experts expectations for a 1.42 million-barrel drawdown instead.