HotForex wins the 2020 “forex trading platform of the year” award at the Businessday 8th annual BAFI awards

HotForex has emerged as the 2020 “Forex Trading Platform of the Year” at the BusinessDay 8th Annual Banks & Other Financial Institutions Awards.

Established in 2010, HotForex is a registered brand name of the HF MarketsGroup of companies.

Speaking on the award, the Country Director of HotForex in Nigeria, Ope Abiola, said “winning the award is a testament that HotForex is a Leader in Financial Trading. We dedicate this award to our loyal clients and partners who place their trust in us. This award will only spur us on to continue to provide the best possible trading environment to our clients”

HotForex has already joined the ranks of the World Finance Top 100; a great honor earned for excellence in offering innovative products, outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions. In just ten years, it already

boasts:

Over 2,500,000 live accounts

45+ industry awards

HotForex clients enjoy an award-winning client-centric experience. They can diversify their portfolios with CFDs on Forex, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, Commodities, ETFs, DMA Stocks, Bonds or Crypto currencies. In addition, a wide range of account types, trading tools and educational resources are available for traders of all levels of experience.

In ten years in the business, HotForex has displayed a continuous commitment to its core values of Honesty, Openness and Transparency, which are reflected through multiple regulations and licenses under the unified brand name HF Markets Group.

Speaking further on the advantages of trading with HotForex, Mr Abiola stated that HotForex is far ahead in the following areas:

Transparency

Low Spreads and Flexible Leverage

Fast and Responsive Client Support

Multiple-Regulation and Fund Security

Faster Deposits and Withdrawals

Multiple Platforms and Assets

Bonus Offerings and Trading Contests

Quality Trading Education

Lucrative and Highly Rewarding Affiliate Program

Some of the other awards won by HotForex in 2020 include – “Best Client Fund Security Africa 2020” and “Best Trading Experience Africa 2020” given by the International Business Magazine.

To learn more about the products and services offered by HotForex, visit www.hotforex.com