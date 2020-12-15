Paid Content
HotForex wins the 2020 “forex trading platform of the year” award at the Businessday 8th annual BAFI awards
Established in 2010, HotForex is a registered brand name of the HF MarketsGroup of companies.
Speaking on the award, the Country Director of HotForex in Nigeria, Ope Abiola, said “winning the award is a testament that HotForex is a Leader in Financial Trading. We dedicate this award to our loyal clients and partners who place their trust in us. This award will only spur us on to continue to provide the best possible trading environment to our clients”
HotForex has already joined the ranks of the World Finance Top 100; a great honor earned for excellence in offering innovative products, outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions. In just ten years, it already
boasts:
- Over 2,500,000 live accounts
- 45+ industry awards
HotForex clients enjoy an award-winning client-centric experience. They can diversify their portfolios with CFDs on Forex, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, Commodities, ETFs, DMA Stocks, Bonds or Crypto currencies. In addition, a wide range of account types, trading tools and educational resources are available for traders of all levels of experience.
In ten years in the business, HotForex has displayed a continuous commitment to its core values of Honesty, Openness and Transparency, which are reflected through multiple regulations and licenses under the unified brand name HF Markets Group.
Speaking further on the advantages of trading with HotForex, Mr Abiola stated that HotForex is far ahead in the following areas:
- Transparency
- Low Spreads and Flexible Leverage
- Fast and Responsive Client Support
- Multiple-Regulation and Fund Security
- Faster Deposits and Withdrawals
- Multiple Platforms and Assets
- Bonus Offerings and Trading Contests
- Quality Trading Education
- Lucrative and Highly Rewarding Affiliate Program
Some of the other awards won by HotForex in 2020 include – “Best Client Fund Security Africa 2020” and “Best Trading Experience Africa 2020” given by the International Business Magazine.
To learn more about the products and services offered by HotForex, visit www.hotforex.com
Paid Content
Get up to 1.5 million Naira in the Geely pre-sales offer
For the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND 7 you get #400,000 computation at your purchase point.
The all-new GEELY EMGRAND 7; a car that combines a smooth aerodynamic design, comfort, safety and intuitive control, is finally up for grasp.
Make a refundable commitment of #200,000 only for the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND 7 and get #400,000 computation at your purchase point.
HURRY NOW!
The first 100 cars sales come with additional:
- 3 year free service contract worth #350,000
- 3 year free comprehensive insurance worth #750,000
For more information, please visit https://geely.ng/presales
You can also call 08082935810 or send an email to [email protected]
Paid Content
How the world’s largest gospel concert used technology and a global volunteer machinery to drive engagement & participation
The success of The Experience this year is not just one for the record books but should be studied in business schools as a case study…
Year after year, the world’s largest gospel concert, The Experience which is hosted by the senior pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Pastors Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin grows in leaps and bounds. The exponential progression of number of attendees owes thanks to proliferation of praises lauded to the unique experience by attendees and also the leveraging of a massive number of global volunteers in getting word out about the concert.
For the 2020 event which was wholly virtual, the organizers knew they had to do something different and take a unique approach. To this end, volunteers were assembled in a group on the massively popular social media platform, Telegram. Tagged The #TE15Army, the group has grown to about six thousand active members who worked and continue to work massively and tirelessly to get the public engaged for the 15th edition of The Experience concert which was held yesterday night virtually from 9pm till the morning of 12th December.
And the facts speak for themselves, a record number participated in the concert this year, streaming live on various digital media platforms including the official website of the experience. For example, on the organizers YouTube, Facebook and Website pages alone, the concert has been watched by over 1.7 Million people in the last 10 hours as at the time of this report, and the number is sure to keep growing exponentially. If we include the numbers from other streaming platforms and cable services DSTV and GOTV who are set to air the concert continuously to its millions of viewers over 50 countries across Africa, the numbers will be hugely impressive.
The success of The Experience this year is not just one for the record books but should be studied in business schools as a case study in how to leverage the power of volunteers and technology in driving engagement. Moving information from the content bank on the telegram platform, volunteers from all over the world utilized social media channels where lots of posts with the hashtag #TE15 was used to notify the public about the oncoming concert. This got the hashtag trending in different countries before the concert, during and even after the concert.
The playbook used by the conveners of the concert is one that should be studied not only by other promoters of gospel music concerts but all types of music concerts and events worldwide. The power of volunteers, their belief in the value and message of the concert itself and consequent implementation cannot be overstated in the success of The Experience concert in a challenging year such as 2020 where most global events and festivals like Coachella, Wireless Festival and more were cancelled. This is a trend that is bound to continue in the coming years.
Written by Anibogun Julian
Paid Content
Africa Prudential bags ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management
PCEB confirms high quality and information security
Africa Prudential is certified according to ISO 27001. The leading registrar and technology provider thus confirms its quality and performance capability and the effectiveness of its information security management system. The certification was carried out by the independent certification body, which is accredited by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB).
ISO 27001 is a globally recognized information security management standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets being held by the company.
In less than three (3) years, Africa Prudential has repositioned itself and created a new corporate organization that efficiently matches its information technology and business processes with the requirements of the ISO standards . The result is now reflected in the successful initial certification according to ISO 27001.
By obtaining this certification, Africa Prudential has proven its ability to manage the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data and other information assets of the company and stakeholders, including personal and financial information, intellectual property amongst others. This demonstrates Africa Prudential’s high-quality standard of process and client’s complete assurance of optimum delivery.
Commenting on this laudable feat, the Managing Director, Africa Prudential, Obong Idiong said, “As a technology solutions provider, we set ourselves apart by delivering quality outcomes for all stakeholders. Our ISO 27001:2013 accreditation is a confirmation of our demonstrated ongoing commitment to dependability, quality assurance, and security”.
The Information Security Management System (ISMS) has been implemented for all the business units, in accordance with the Statement of Applicability (SoA), Ver. 1.0 dated November 12th, 2020. Obong Idiong adds, “We are delighted to have been awarded the ISO 27001:2013 certification. This is the first International Certification for the organization and underscores our desire to continually strengthen our value offerings for our esteemed stakeholders and guaranteeing the safety, security, and integrity of our clients’ data.” This achievement recognizes our ongoing commitment to the strict information security management protocols we have in place.
This marks a novel entrance by Africa Prudential, into the league of organizations embracing excellence in standards.
Africa Prudential’s ISO 27001:2013 was issued by Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB). The ISO/IEC 27001:2005 standard is the international code of practice for Information Security Management System (ISMS). It formally specifies a management system that is intended to bring information security under explicit management control. Organizations that claim to have adopted ISO/IEC 27001 are formally audited and certified compliant with the standard.