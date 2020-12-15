AU signs MoU with EU’s International Centre for Migration Policy Development

The African Union (AU) Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), to enhance existing cooperation on Migration, and Mobility Governance between the two organizations.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Mrs Amira Elfadil, Commissioner for Social Affairs on behalf of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mohamed; while Director General, Mr. Michael Spindelegger, signed on behalf of ICMPD.

The MoU is the result of continuous engagement, informed by the priorities and objectives of the AU in an effort to improve political stability, enhance safety and security, advance social development and economic prosperity.

Migration governance, particularly in the areas of the free movement of people, labour migration and mobility, trade, and remittances, amongst others is central to this effort.

The envisioned scope of the cooperation echoes the Union’s strategic priorities, as anchored in the Agenda 2063 and in the Migration Policy Framework for Africa, while leveraging opportunities of mutual benefit for countries of origin and of destination.

It will therefore serve as a catalyst for joint effort, bolstering cooperation at the continental level to complement bilateral and regional efforts, including between the African and European continents, as formalized recently in the framework of the AU-EU Continent-to-Continent Migration and Mobility Dialogue (C2CMMD).

What they are saying

Speaking during the virtual signing ceremony of the MoU, Commissioner Elfadil said:

“I am delighted to note with appreciation that this MoU captures and allows us to engage in most of the elements covered by our Migration Policy Framework for Africa and also elements under the Continent-to-Continent Migration and mobility Dialogue between Africa and Europe.’’

She added the existing cooperation between the AU Commission and the ICMPD would contribute to orderly, safe, and regular migration and mobility between the two Continents.

Speaking on behalf of ICMPD, Mr Spindelegger, stated that:

“Areas of cooperation envisioned by the MoU are in line with the Migration Policy Framework for Africa, encompassing migration governance, free movement, labour migration and mobility, remittances and diaspora engagement, migration and trade, border governance, irregular migration and information sharing, amongst other areas.”

He said that ICMPD is particularly convinced about the benefits of the AU Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons in Africa, and that its ratification and implementation will advance social development and economic prosperity on the African continent. ICMPD will endeavour to support the AUC in this crucial effort.

What you should know