Business
AU signs MoU with EU’s International Centre for Migration Policy Development
The AU has signed an MoU with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development.
The African Union (AU) Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), to enhance existing cooperation on Migration, and Mobility Governance between the two organizations.
The MoU was signed by H.E. Mrs Amira Elfadil, Commissioner for Social Affairs on behalf of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mohamed; while Director General, Mr. Michael Spindelegger, signed on behalf of ICMPD.
The MoU is the result of continuous engagement, informed by the priorities and objectives of the AU in an effort to improve political stability, enhance safety and security, advance social development and economic prosperity.
- Migration governance, particularly in the areas of the free movement of people, labour migration and mobility, trade, and remittances, amongst others is central to this effort.
- The envisioned scope of the cooperation echoes the Union’s strategic priorities, as anchored in the Agenda 2063 and in the Migration Policy Framework for Africa, while leveraging opportunities of mutual benefit for countries of origin and of destination.
- It will therefore serve as a catalyst for joint effort, bolstering cooperation at the continental level to complement bilateral and regional efforts, including between the African and European continents, as formalized recently in the framework of the AU-EU Continent-to-Continent Migration and Mobility Dialogue (C2CMMD).
What they are saying
Speaking during the virtual signing ceremony of the MoU, Commissioner Elfadil said:
“I am delighted to note with appreciation that this MoU captures and allows us to engage in most of the elements covered by our Migration Policy Framework for Africa and also elements under the Continent-to-Continent Migration and mobility Dialogue between Africa and Europe.’’
She added the existing cooperation between the AU Commission and the ICMPD would contribute to orderly, safe, and regular migration and mobility between the two Continents.
Speaking on behalf of ICMPD, Mr Spindelegger, stated that:
- “Areas of cooperation envisioned by the MoU are in line with the Migration Policy Framework for Africa, encompassing migration governance, free movement, labour migration and mobility, remittances and diaspora engagement, migration and trade, border governance, irregular migration and information sharing, amongst other areas.”
He said that ICMPD is particularly convinced about the benefits of the AU Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons in Africa, and that its ratification and implementation will advance social development and economic prosperity on the African continent. ICMPD will endeavour to support the AUC in this crucial effort.
What you should know
- AU spearheads Africa’s development and integration in close collaboration with African Union Member States, the Regional Economic Communities and African citizens.
- AU Vision is to accelerate progress towards an integrated, prosperous and inclusive Africa, at peace with itself, playing a dynamic role in the continental and global arena, effectively driven by an accountable, efficient and responsive Commission.
- The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) is an international organisation with 18 Member States and about 350 staff members.
- It is active in more than 90 countries worldwide.
- It takes a regional approach in its work to create efficient cooperation and partnerships along migration routes. Priority regions include Africa, Central and South Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
- Its three-pillar approach to migration management – structurally linking research, migration dialogues and capacity building – contributes to migration policy development worldwide.
- ICMPD receives funding from its Member States, the European Commission, the UN and other multilateral institutions, as well as bilateral donors.
Business
Honeywell seeks supreme court review over alleged N3.5 billion debt
Honeywell is seeking the Apex Court’s intervention following a judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal in its dispute with Ecobank.
Honeywell has disclosed that it will be seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention and review of the Court of Appeal judgement, to put an end to its protracted case with Ecobank, over their N3.5 billion debt dispute.
This disclosure was made by the Counsel to Honeywell Group, Mr Olabode Olanipekun (SAN), today, Monday 14th December 2020, in a reaction to the decision of the Court of Appeal.
This is borne out of dissatisfaction brewing from the judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal today the 14th of December, which reversed the judgement affirmed by the Federal High Court, Lagos delivered in May 2019, that operating companies of Honeywell Group were not in any way indebted to Ecobank.
Honeywell Group’s General Counsel, Olasumbo Abolaji, reacted to the judgement of the Court of Appeal. She said Honeywell is convinced that it has a compelling case and it is ready to appeal the judgement of the Court of Appeal.
She said:
- “Litigants can seek relief up to the Supreme Court. Consequently, the decision of the Court of Appeal is definitely not final on this matter.”
In the course of the court action, according to her, at least 10 decisions had been the subject of appeals both at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court stages, and that Honeywell largely recorded victories at those stages based on the strength of its arguments.
“We believe in the Nigerian Judicial System and we will take our case further to the Supreme Court,” she concluded.
What you should know
- Honeywell in 2015 approached the court to determine whether or not its three subsidiaries, Anchorage Leisures Ltd, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, and Siloam Global Limited, were still indebted to Ecobank after having reached an agreement to pay the sum of N3.5billion as full and final settlement of the companies’ indebtedness.
- However, according to a court statement by Honeywell Group’s Chief Finance Officer, Oluwakemi Owasanoye, told the court that, in line with an agreement reached at a meeting held on July 22, 2013, the bank agreed to merge the collective indebtedness of Honeywell’s three subsidiaries, which amounted to N3.5billion with the negotiations anchored by Honeywell Group Limited.
- According to her, part of the agreement reached with the bank was that N500million must be paid immediately, while the balance of N3billion would be paid before the exit of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) examiners from the bank, without any specific stipulation on number of tranches.
- According to her testimony, Honeywell complied with the terms of the agreement, and thereafter wrote to inform the bank of its compliance and the need for the bank to formally discharge the company of any further obligation.
- However, the bank in its reply to the letter did not raise any objections. She disclosed that the Group was however surprised when the bank proceeded to demand for further payments in respect of the debt which had been fully liquidated for over a year.
- Mrs. Owasanoye further stated in her testimony that when the dispute arose, the Company referred the matter to the Bankers’ Committee, which resolved the matter in favour of Honeywell.
- In view of Honeywell’s decision to appeal the Court of Appeal’s judgement, the legal tussle which began in 2015, will now continue at the Supreme Court.
Business
Lagos Govt. to close Breweries level crossing to facilitate rail modernization project
Lagos State Government has announced plans to temporarily close the Nigerian Breweries level crossing for construction work.
Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, has announced plans of the State Government to temporarily close the Nigerian Breweries level crossing.
The Commissioner made this disclosure in a statement issued via the official Twitter account of the Lagos State Government, which was seen by Nairametrics.
In line with this development, Dr. Oladeinde disclosed that the Breweries level crossing will be closed from 10:00 pm on Friday, 18th to 4:00 am on Monday, 21st of December, 2020, to allow contractors to continue construction works ongoing at the rail tracks.
Why this matters
According to the information contained in the statement, Dr. Oladeinde stated that the temporary closure of the Nigerian Breweries level crossing will pave way for the construction works ongoing at the rail tracks in continuation of the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project.
The closure would enable China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, the Construction Company in charge of the Modernization Project, to continue another round of construction work at the Breweries Level Crossing, as a follow up to the recent Gaskiya/Badia track laying work.
What you should know
- Dr. Oladeinde has implored motorists to utilize the Iganmu Bridge from Nigerian Breweries to connect Eric Moore inwards Abebe Village, through Eric Moore Junction during the period, to facilitate easy movement and traffic flow within the state.
- However, traffic management personnel as well as road signals, will be available to aid motorists’ movement and minimize inconveniences that may be experienced during the period.
- The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation reiterated the determination of the State government to provide a seamless multi-modal transportation system that will address the needs of the populace.
Business
Lagos begins the disinfection of 33 major live bird markets ahead of festivities
The disinfection and decontamination of 33 major live bird markets in Lagos State have commenced.
The Lagos State Government has commenced the disinfection and decontamination of 33 major live bird markets across the metropolis, ahead of festivities.
This disclosure was made by Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, according to a press release issued by the State Government.
READ: Lagos Government set to commission 252 affordable public housing units in Badagry
The Commissioner noted that the exercise is aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases, as residents prepare for the festive period when the demand for live birds will increase.
Ms. Olusanya urged members of the Live Bird Marketers Association of Nigeria and all stakeholders to cooperate with the Government in order to ensure the success of the exercise.
READ: Lagos to prioritize employment, food security and youth empowerment in 2021 budget
However, the President of Live Bird Marketers in Lagos State, Mrs. Olushola Osoba, who witnessed the commencement of the exercise at the Awolowo Live Bird Market, Mushin, commended the State Government for its continuous support to the Association.
According to her, the exercise was the fifth time the Government would disinfect and decontaminate live markets this year. She explained that this exercise had helped to mitigate against high mortality of birds, and reduce contagion with avian influenza.
- “The Lagos State Government is really doing well for us. This year, this is the fifth time the State Government will be disinfecting our market for us. Because of this, the mortality rate of our chickens has reduced.”
READ: Lagos orders removal of all unapproved street gates in the state to ease traffic
What you should know
- Olusanya listed the markets where the disinfection and decontamination would take place as Awolowo Live Bird Market, Mushin; Main Live Bird Market, Mushin; Cairo Live Bird Market, Oshodi; Bolade Live Bird Market, Arena; Olaleye Live Bird Market; Bariga Live Bird Market; Ketu Live Bird Market; Mile 12 Live Bird Market; Tejuosho Live Bird Market; Oyingbo Live Bird Market; Jankara Live Bird Market, Lagos Island and Pelewura Live Bird Market, Lagos Island.
- Others are Oja Oba Live Bird Market, Agege; Abattoir 1 & 2 Live Bird Markets; Idera Live Bird Market, New Garage; Isale Oja Live Bird Market, Agege; Ikotun Live Bird Market; Alayabiagba Live Bird Market; Alaba Suuru Live Bird Market; Agboju Live Bird Market and Festac Live Bird Market.
- Also, Ojo Cantonment Live Bird Market; Alaba Rago Live Bird Market; Okokomaiko Live Bird Market; Ejina Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Sabo Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Odogunyan Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Ajah Live Bird Market; Sangotedo Live Bird Market; Akodo Live Bird Market; Arasi Live Bird Market, Ibeju Lekki and Agbalata Live Bird Market, Badagry.
READ: 7 out of 10 bank loans given to Lagosians
Why this matters
This exercise will help to prevent the possible transmission of Avian Influenza or other highly contagious diseases. This will protect producers, dealers and consumers from biohazards at live-bird markets, and ensure that no biohazard in form of disease especially the Avian influenza viruses infiltrate the markets from infected birds, contaminated crates, personnel or vehicles.
However, other protective measures as issued by the Commissioner, coupled with this exercise would ensure that healthy birds are made available for consumption during the festive season.