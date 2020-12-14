Hamilton and George announces the appointment of Lekan Olatoke as Group Head Institutional Sales

Frontline Investment and Advisory Firm Hamilton and George have announced the appointment of Mr Lekan Olatoke as its Group Head Institutional Sales.

While making the announcement, Mr Joseph Edgar co-Founder and lead strategist at Hamilton and George stated that with the immense potentials currently being underutilized especially in the area of capital placement and distribution the need for H&G to strengthen its capacity has more than ever before become imperative.

According to Mr Edgar, the Firm in the coming new year would redirect its efforts towards working assiduously in the SME space leveraging its expertise to better advise the same as they seek to build enduring businesses.

It is in this regard that Mr. Olatoke’s appointment signposts this resolve.

Lekan currently leads the Institutional Sales subdivision of Corporate Finance and Advisory business of Hamilton and George Advisers Ltd(“H&G”). He joined the firm as a Senior Associate in the Corporate Finance & Advisory Division, where he has participated in various deals and transactions, including debt capital market issues, Structured financing, capital restructuring and capital raise via private placement.

He is an astute development finance expert and together with his team, has advised on corporate and Structured financing of companies in Energy, Infrastructure and Real Estate Development, Alternative Investments, Agriculture value chain, Micro-finance and Fintech space.

He combines his financial advisory background in capital restructuring, Financial analysis, Financial modeling and valuation, and capital markets to guide the overall delivery of business advisory mandates to achieve clients’ ultimate objectives.

Lekan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Ilorin, an MBA in Finance, and Post Graduate Diploma in Economics both from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He is currently pursuing a Master of Philosophy in Development Finance (M.Phil. Dev.) at University of Stellenbosch Business(USB) School, South Africa and also a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) at Swiss School of Business and Management, Switzerland, with a special interest in specialized financing of Alternative Investments, Agriculture value chain and Sustainable Development of Infrastructure, Energy, Natural & Environmental Resources.

Before H&G, he worked, among others, in the corporate finance & Advisory unit of Kedari Capital, Lagos, Nigeria.