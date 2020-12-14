Continental Reinsurance Plc appoints Ogadi Onwuaduegbo as Regional Director

Continental Reinsurance Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Ogadi Onwuaduegbo as its new Regional Director for English speaking (Anglophone) countries in West Africa, effective from January 2021.

The disclosure is contained in a notification signed by the aforementioned firm and seen by Nairametrics .

In lieu of this recent appointment, Mr Ogadi takes over the helm of affairs from Mr Shola Ajibade, whose 5-year employment contract will elapse by the end of December 2020.

Mr Ogadi is an insurance expert with more than ten years’ experience in Nigeria and the UK. He is also a Chartered Insurer, Insurance Institute of London. He has worked for reputable organizations including Marsh Limited, London and Afro-Asian Insurance Services, London where until most recently he held the role of Senior Broker and Business Producer for Nigeria.

In the same vein, Nairametrics gathered that Mr Nkwenti Njah has recently joined the Lagos team as Head of Life and Health Operations for Anglophone countries in West Africa. He replaced Mr Olaolu Omifare who retired after 24 years of active service to the company.

What they are saying

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Ogadi, the Group Managing Director of Continental Reinsurance Plc, Dr. Femi Oyetunji said: “We have selected Ogadi to accelerate our ongoing strategy for Anglophone, West Africa, the region of our corporate genesis. We still see significant growth opportunities that require an emphasis on advisory skills in underwriting and claims handling, risk assessment, and relationship management – all of which were factors that led to Ogadi’s selection.”

Accepting his appointment, Mr. Ogadi stated that: “I join Continental Re at an opportune moment in its journey. I am happy to pick up the pace in executing the current strategy in line with the Company’s value proposition for claims settlement excellence.’’

What you should know