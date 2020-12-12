Paid Content
Start your journey to a deal of a lifetime
Pitch your business ideas to Nigerians ready to invest in your business on Lion’s Den.
Have you got an idea to expand your business? Is the idea for the next big product or service to hit the Nigerian market or something akin to gold nesting in the back of your mind?
Well, now’s the time to bring your idea(s) to life by pitching them to willing investors on Lion’s Den; the world’s biggest business reality TV show, happening in Nigeria. Brought to you by Ultima Limited, the studio behind Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and Project Fame West Africa, Lion’s Den is the perfect opportunity to get that much-needed capital to take your business to the next level.
Lions’ Den gives budding entrepreneurs across Nigeria the chance to pitch their business to 5 successful Nigerian investors, referred to as Lions.
These Lions are looking to give back to the society and help Nigerian fulfil their dreams and ambitions. As such, if they see the potential in the entrepreneurs’ business, idea or products, they will invest in the business, in exchange for some equity in the business.
But even bigger than the cash investment, these Lions, who are business leaders in their own rights, will become the entrepreneurs' business partners and help them take their businesses to greater heights.
Registration for entrepreneurs with businesses to pitch is now open and the link can be found below:
https://ultima.ng/lionsden/apply
Got questions? Visit the FAQ page for more information!
*Registration closes on 31st December, 2020
Paid Content
Landwey at 4: A night with the stars
It was a night with the Stars as Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th year anniversary.
If there is one word to best describe the night of December 4th, 2020, the word would be magical.
Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th year anniversary last Friday, bringing its clients, realtors and employees together for “A Night with the Stars”.
It was indeed a memorable night with the stars as guests were serenaded by the sweet sounds from top musical talents, Precious Emmanuel and Banke Music.
The memorable night kicked off with keynote speeches from industry greats Mitchell Elegbe, Managing Director, Interswitch and Tara Fela-Durotoye, CEO, House of Tara International who also doubles as the Chair, Landwey Advisory Board.
A night of glitz and glam gradually graduated to a night of recognition and accolades as top-performing realtors and clients were awarded for their outstanding performances in a year some would tag as the year of the Covid-19 pandemic.
7 Realtors – Funke Kehinde, Confidence Achodo, Bayode Olusegun, Munachi Arinze, Olaide Okubena, Yetunde Salami, Babajide Olusegun – were recognised for their doggedness and top producing performance over the course of the year, with Madam Funke Kehinde emerging the highest-selling realtor of the year, walking away with a Landwey state-of-the-art Lavadia 2-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Urban Prime Estate.
Brand new SUVs, all-expense-paid trips and other awards were handed to other top producing realtors.
While presenting the awards, the Managing Director, Landwey Investment Limited, Mr. Wale Ayilara, in his speech graciously commended the tenacity of the stakeholders in surpassing and almost tripling the sales target for the year, despite the unpredictable nature of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Landwey Investment Ltd. offers you simplified, rewarding and secure real estate investment, through excellent practices, innovation and integrity that always put our customers first.
Landwey properties currently selling include The Milton, Urban Prime 3 & 4 Estates.
Visit www.landwey.ng for more offerings.
Paid Content
2 South African change makers on this week’s Glo-sponsored African Voices
This week’s African Voices Changemakers with spotlight Two reputable South Africans who are well talented in textile designs and style.
Two reputable South Africans who are well talented in textile designs and style will this week hug the klieg lights on African Voices Changemakers, a magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) sponsored by telecommunication services provider, Globacom.
Although both Sindiso Khumalo and Wendy Ntinezo hail from South Africa, the former, who is a specialist in women’s wear textile designs, lives and works in Hackney, East London.
Khumalo was shortlisted in 2012 for the Elle Magazine Rising Star Competition and showcased her debut SS13 collection at the Awards. In February 2013, her Aretha Dress was nominated for “Most Beautiful Object in South Africa” by the Design Indaba Cape Town. She works with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in various parts of Africa in developing new textiles for her collections.
Ntinezo, Johannesburg-based actress, stylist and mental wellness advocate is also the founder of Black Merge TV. She is regarded as a style icon who has a huge impact on the South African youth.
The 25-year-old is a content creator and producer who recently launched a television show, “Conversations We Never Had”, which harps on living, religion and spirituality.
African Voices Changemakers will be broadcast at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday on CNN on DSTV Channel 401. Repeat broadcasts come up on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.3.0 p.m. and on Monday at 5.30 a.m.
Paid Content
Why companies/firms need to pay staff in Bitcoin: using Patricia as a case study
Some employers now use bitcoin instead of using conventional fiat currencies to pay their workers.
“These days, there is a lot of buzz around the blockchain and cryptocurrency,” and many investors are hurrying into the crypto room with the rise of cryptocurrency millionaires in anticipation of a major payday. However, realistic blockchain implementations are more likely to have a lasting effect than the predictable rise in market interest in the assets themselves. For many years, and more recently people have used Bitcoin and other crypto tokens to pay for products online, One of Bitcoin’s practical applications is the implementation of a payment mechanism that enables workers to pay Bitcoin wages, bonuses and compensation. Cryptocurrency, like the infrastructure that it runs on the blockchain, is still a relatively recent phenomenon. Even so, uses like this are starting to get more prevalent.
Employers now use bitcoin instead of using conventional fiat currencies to pay their workers. A perfect way to reach the digital asset market without having to do any exchange is to earn at least partly paid with cryptocurrency. The introduction of bitcoin cash payrolls was recently announced by an international crypto-currency payroll and human resources service provider. This includes someone who works for the U.S., the EU or the U.K. By signing up for the program, employees will now earn a portion of their income at BCH. Companies may also sign up to finance BCH payrolls or to provide BCH to their workers and their employees and freelancers.
Employees and freelancers are trying to diversify their cryptocurrency portfolio as cryptocurrency becomes more common. The payment choice makes it easier for employees around the world to collect, by passive dollar-cost-averaging, their favorite cryptocurrency.
Advantages of Paying Employees with Cryptocurrency?
Before payments in cryptocurrency becomes commonplace, we would have to see wider acceptance of cryptocurrency as an asset, it is evident that there are many benefits.
- Simplified money transfer for global companies.
Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, since they can be used internationally and converted into almost any national currency, do not have the same territorial limitations as fiat currencies. For businesses that need to pay workers in different countries, this makes it very easy.
- Enhanced security.
We already know that blockchain is a highly secure way for information to be relayed. In fact, paying cryptocurrency to workers is safer than using conventional methods because all movements are registered on the ledger and because without proper permission, crypto wallets are almost impossible to access.
- Flexibility
Paying cryptocurrency to workers allows them the ability to invest, spend or convert crypto assets to their own national currency if they choose to. With Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency, being used as reward for labour over time could help your employees build up some crypto investments if they choose to do so. This also does not take away their right to liquidate it immediately after payment, the liquidity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Ripple makes it super easy to convert to fiat. But an employee with better understanding of safe haven assets will leverage this opportunity, and gradually build portfolio that could give incredible return on investment and possibly be a significant part of retirement plan.
Advantages of Crypto Payments for Employers and Companies:
- Simplified money transfer for global companies.
- Enhanced security.
- Flexibility.
In the crypto-currency market, paying or getting paid with digital coins is the standard. However, participants in many other sectors could also be tempted to take advantage of the advantages that decentralized currencies give. That implies quick, safe and low-cost transactions in the case of bitcoin cash (BCH). Some platforms make crypto transfers between businesses and their workers simpler, though peer-to-peer settlements still remain a viable alternative. It is likely that the establishment and advancement of other payroll service platforms would encourage many more companies especially those employing remote workers, to start paying cryptocurrency salaries.
This innovation serves the dual purpose of purchasing more by-participants with or without active trading in the blockchain/cryptocurrency industry, thereby raising the degree of acceptance and immediately increasing the likelihood of embracing Bitcoin as a legal tender. Ecommerce companies such as patricia.com.ng are operating tenuously in Nigeria and the neighboring countries, however and more or less the global economy, to build alternatives for bill payment, services and trouble-free banking. Such alternative banking provides various possibilities that are more likely to be used for better efficiency even by a business like patricia.com.ng.
The platform is securely built and the fact that it is user-friendly makes it a one-stop payment platform, workers can receive salary payment in form of cryptocurrency and choose to spend it without leaving Patricia. If you are willing to take advantage of dollar-cost average, you should consider paying your employees with Bitcoin through Patricia.