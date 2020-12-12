Columnists
Christmas and budgeting: How to control your spending during this festive season
As you begin to shop for the festive season, these few tips might just help you minimize and control your spending.
Wow!!! it is December!!!, I vividly remember how we were all saying happy new year at the beginning of this year. Everybody was setting goals and getting on with new year resolutions.
We were so enthusiastic about the beautiful things the year 2020 will have for us. Sadly, our joy was cut short as the year did not turn out as we anticipated because of the novel COVID-19 and other unprecedented events that took place this year. Nevertheless, it is still a year to be grateful, if not for anything but for the gift of life.
The end of the year is usually a season of yuletide, and we all know that the yuletide season is a period where most people spend more because of the nature of the period, that is, from buying gifts for friends and family to organizing get-together and hangouts. In as much as most countries of the world are either still in recession or just finding their foot economically because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fact remains that people still need to celebrate with their loved ones this season.
A lot of people are ready to unwind and spend some of the money they have worked so hard for. However, no one is telling you not to spend on yourself or on your loved ones, but when you are spending, it is important to spend with caution to enable you set a financial plan for the first quarter of the year 2021. Do not spend to impress and suppress people, rather, spend wisely to avoid going bankrupt because January does exist.
Here are a few tips to minimize and control your spending this period
- The first thing to do is to decide a budget for you and your household before the festivities commence. The budget has to do with travelling expenses, food, entertainment costs, shopping, and gifts you want to give out. Allocating a budget will help you cut down on overspending and enables you to avoid impulse buying.
- After deciding your budget, it is crucial to buy things ahead. Despite the economic recession, it is normal in Nigeria that prices of commodities rise steeply during the festive period especially when it is about a few days to Christmas. Buying whatever you need ahead will help you get things at a cheaper rate than waiting for the last minutes to get them.
- The next thing to do when purchasing what you need for the festive season is to track your expenses. When going for your festive shopping, it is imperative that you go with your budget list to avoid overshooting your budget. Making use of your budget list will enable you to track your expenses from the funds you have allotted for the season.
- Furthermore, try to cultivate the act of bargaining when buying things as it will aid you in paying less of what you initially budgeted for, as some sellers deliberately hike the prices of their goods just for their selfish interest. Do not jump to every price given to you. If you are not convinced about the price, it is advisable to try another shop.
- Lastly, while shopping, carrying your money in credit or debit cards helps to lower the risk of being robbed, reduces weight of carrying bulk money and makes the transaction more comfortable. However, for anybody that wants to cut down on expenses, it is advisable to stick to cash and leave your credit card at home, as using cash for your shopping will enable you to monitor your spending. The good thing about shopping with cash is that once the bundle’s size reduces, the mind becomes more cautious in making decisions to prevent debts and avoid being stranded.
In conclusion, it takes discipline to stick to the budget that you have made. The first instincts are always right. If it is not on your list the first time, it most likely is not too important. So, it is always important to separate your needs from your wants. Remember, while we are all anticipating the joy of the festive season, it is also the perfect time to modify our financial plan and keep track of our financial goals for the coming year, 2021
I hope you find this article helpful.
Quick tips to build a thriving business overseas
Here are some tips that can help you build a business overseas successfully.
For a business focused on growth, building a business overseas could be the avenue for long-term growth. The world is rapidly becoming interconnected, providing opportunities for businesses to serve customers from different countries. This has raised the need to take operations to other regions in a bid to serve these customers better. Of course, this comes with other benefits such as increased investment opportunities, exposure to larger talent pools, and increased brand recognition among others.
However, thriving in a foreign land takes more than just establishing an entity and placing your products there. If you are to succeed in overseas markets, you need to have a sure proof strategy. Here are some tips that can help you build a business overseas successfully.
1. Study the market
The main reason why you decided to build a business overseas could be that you realized a good market for your offering. However, your study of the market shouldn’t stop at establishing whether you have a ready market for your products. You need to analyze the competition that you will likely face in the new market. Look at the challenges that the existing businesses are facing. This way, you will have a clear picture of what you are getting into. Most importantly, you will be able to come up with a strategy on how to navigate the market.
2. Set up a local team
For all the projects that you are going to handle, you need an able team behind you. These are the people who will help you execute your dream in that country. In this case, you want individuals who are ready to run with you no matter what. However, you need to put it into consideration that most people find it easy to do business with people who speak their language. It is very important that you recruit from the locality.
You also need to ensure that you are hiring them compliantly. Nevertheless, you can save yourself from understanding the labor laws jargon by leaving the hiring to a PEO provider, such as Global PEO, or other providers, that has been helping companies expand internationally by offering reliable PEO, payroll, and recruitment services.
3. Understand the local culture
Cultures differ from one place to another. You need not assume that how people do things at home is the same as in the country where you are starting a business. Otherwise, you might end up offending the people, making them shy away from your business.
Take your time to study the local culture, taking note of cultural nuances that seem okay to you but offending to the people. Of course, your local team will help you in that area. However, you need to understand it yourself for when you have to host visitors and local investors.
4. Localize your business
Most people want to associate with a business that they can relate to. They resonate better with businesses that offer them unique and personalized experiences. In this case, you need to localize every aspect of your business to reflect the way of life of the locals.
This includes adopting accepted packaging, product designs, and payment methods. If you have a website, you need to translate the text into the local language. In addition, ensure that the colors and images that you are using for your branding and on your website are culturally accepted in the country.
Localizing your business will help penetrate the market much easier and build a positive brand image.
5. Know the locals
Every business needs a good strategy in order to succeed. Moreover, a good strategy starts with understanding the target customer. In this case, you need to immerse yourself with the people on the ground. Get up and get communing and socializing with them. This will help you understand their likes and preferences, the local trends, and their spending habits. You can then use these valuable insights to adjust your business strategy accordingly.
Conclusion
Building a thriving business overseas starts by understanding the ground that you are venturing into. This means understanding the local business environment and the people and then adjusting to how things are done in that country. However, you also need to ensure that you are complying with the laws and regulations of the land in order to avoid legal tussles that can easily drag you down.
How to scale as a small business on a budget
Here are a few simple tips you can follow that will aid you greatly in your endeavor to scale your business.
Scaling can be an exciting proposition. It can be nerve-wracking, too. If you don’t have experience with launching new product lines, scaling your team, or researching a new market.
Scaling your business doesn’t have to be too hard, though. There are a few simple tips you can follow that will aid you greatly in your endeavor to scale your business. Scaling any business requires walking the fine line between runaway expenses and stalling progress.
When businesses are scaling they should always consider every option before proceeding down any one path. There are a number of ways to climb a mountain, but only one peak.
Research your options
Sometimes you need to expand operations. You might think you need to scale just like the giant corporations do. You read over Harvard Business Review, research a few case studies, and try to reproduce previous success.
Source: Pixabay
While there’s nothing intrinsically wrong with this method, it may not be the best idea to copy corporations. While they are certainly successful, large companies have different strategies that they leverage for their specific set of circumstances.
Small businesses should research all of their options. Look at what people are doing in your local market, how SMEs are scaling, and how startups scale one employee to a dozen.
Review hiring alternatives
Researching what all kinds of businesses are doing can help you come up with successful strategies. In addition, you might want to look at alternative working arrangements and hiring options.
While you may think you might have to break the bank to hire the best people for your team, that’s actually far from the truth.
Remote work is exploding. Over a third of Americans have telecommuted in some capacity and the number continues to rise. Hiring remote workers can save you a deal on administrative and operational costs. Indeed, freelance remote professionals can be a great option for smaller businesses looking for flexible and affordable talent.
Consider hiring an experienced product manager
One of the biggest mistakes startups and small businesses make: assembling an amazing team without an amazing product manager at the helm. While you might want to recruit a band of the best lead guitarists, you’re going to have a lot of talent but not a whole lot of actual music.
The same is true for your team. You need to hire a product manager acting as the bandleader. Again, hiring an experienced and respected manager doesn’t mean you have to bankrupt yourself. There are plenty of experienced consultants, freelancers, and remote managers available. However, to make sure that you find the most suitable candidate that will bring you success, consider a product manager hiring guide that will make the process more effective. You will know how to screen your candidates, what questions to ask and what other important things to consider.
Businesses, luckily, have many options now when expanding to scale. Some businesses make the mistake of trying to match the big names in the industry rather than their competition. Instead of trying to top Apple in a quarter, businesses must adjust their scale to fit their level.
A great option for scaling is freelance or remote work. Freelancing and remote work offers extensive benefits to both employees and employees. Flexible schedules and contracts make them great assets when building up as a small business. Many freelance and remote workers will also be willing to convert to full time if the need arises. This makes hiring freelance and remote talent a very attractive scaling solution for small businesses.
If things aren’t adding up or you don’t know how to proceed, then it might be time to hire an experienced manager. Hiring an experienced manager can make all the difference for a small business looking to grow. An experienced manager will be able to enter a scaling situation with a small business and direct where things should be and when. They can help the upper management strategize for the future and navigate the scaling.
Source: Pixabay
All of that said, it is best if a company still tries to maintain its budget. Many businesses try to out-scale their competition to disastrous results. Instead, create an incremental scaling plan that will financially scale with the business.
A critical step for any scaling business is to seek out mentors who can show where to go and what to avoid. Scaling a small business can be made a simple procedure by hiring intelligently and seeking out experienced leaders.
Young women and lifestyle inflation: Tips to get your financial life on track
As a young woman, it is important to be aware of your needs and make sure you spend only to fulfil them.
“Lifestyle inflation is a common spending trap that can stand in the way of building wealth for young women.” – Anonymous
Lifestyle inflation refers to an increase in spending when an individual’s income goes up. It causes people to get stuck in a cycle of just having enough money to pay their bills every month with no plan for wealth creation.
Peer pressure has a lot to do with lifestyle inflation. Increased income is seen as an opportunity to live life like the affluent. The same can have a disastrous effect on wealth creation in the long run.
Thus, as a young woman, it is important to be aware of your needs and make sure you spend only to fulfil them. Giving in to pressure to replicate someone else’s lifestyle can bite you hard. So, be sure about your needs and spend accordingly. Here is an example of what lifestyle inflation means;
A young lady who is through with her NYSC was opportune to get a job; few years later, she got promoted, which automatically leads to a salary raise. Just because her salary was increased, her consumption also increased to meet her income. She starts to upgrade her wardrobe and even moved to the Island, without a plan for her financial future. The question she should ask herself is, what if she losses her job, will she be able to maintain the kind of lifestyle she is living now? And does she have a savings or an investment to fall back on.
Some young women’s aim is about earning, which they spend immediately without thinking about investing or saving. As a young woman, you need to get to a point where you are consistently building asset & finding a balance between living the lifestyle that you want.
What young women can do differently to get their finances on track
1. Cut down on expenses – Getting along on a shoestring
For a young woman climbing the ladder of professional career, which usually comes with a salary increase, there is every possibility that a hike in expenses will erupt and can get worst if not monitored.
This is where having a budget and cutting down on expenses emanates. Having a salary raise can entice you to upgrade your wardrobe, acquire the latest iPhone and engage in impulse buying, which if not monitored can lead to bankrupt.
Therefore, if you are living from paycheque to paycheque, there is a need to get along on a shoestring and getting along on a shoestring can be achievable by setting a monthly budget.
Putting a budget in place will enable you to monitor your expenses, spend on your priorities, while eliminating what you do not really need.
2. Set up automatic savings – Setting a nest egg
Once you are done getting along on a shoestring, the subsequent thing to do is to nest your egg (saving). Savings is the best way for a woman to get her financial life together. Though, a lot of young women have different mindsets when it comes to putting aside funds for savings. Some believe they have bills to pay, so they do not have enough fund to put aside for savings.
However, saving is not magical, but can be done systematically. For example, you are earning two hundred thousand naira monthly – all you need to do is to automate your savings account in a way that 20% of your money will be deducted from your account monthly.
Once that is done, pretend that you are earning 180,000 Naira monthly. Before you know it, you have saved enough fund to enable investments, which usually leads to compound interest.
3. Understanding capital market strategies – Play the market wisely
Another thing a young woman needs when it comes to putting her financial life together is understanding the capital market strategies, the different asset classes, the risks involved to enable her to build her own investment portfolio. This might sound Greek to some young women; hence, they believe investing in capital market is masculine.
Prior to investing in stock market, it is crucial to have a good knowledge of where you are putting your money. Understand the strategies involved in trading, as stocks are volatile in nature – meaning it is the nature of the markets to move up and down over the short-term.
Nevertheless, trying to time the market is extremely difficult. One solution is to maintain a long-term horizon and ignore the short-term fluctuations.
Also, having a good knowledge of investment will aid you not to involve yourself with fraudulent investment like MMM/Ponzi schemes.
4. Invest in real estate – Smart money moves
Real Estate is a smart money move that young women should take advantage of, instead of spending money on frivolous things.
Investing in real estate is good for any woman, who is looking for opportunities to buy low and sell high in years to come.
Though, some young women tend to shy away at the mention of real estate, because they feel it involves a lot of capital. More so, some have the mindset that they are too young to start investing in real estate.
Nevertheless, some companies are now making it easy for people to invest in real estate, whereby you can make payment on instalments. Making it possible for you to invest in growth areas i.e. areas that are fast developing in which you can benefit from the capital appreciation in years to come.
Conclusively, Lifestyle inflation can easily derail your long-term goals. The trap of short-term gratification in the form of luxury convenience can delay your plans get to save towards investing.
When you are adding new luxuries to your life, weigh the benefits against your long-term goals. In most cases, you will choose to pass up the convenience of a new lifestyle upgrade in favour of your long-term financial stability.
