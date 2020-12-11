Spotlight Stories
Profit-taking at Nigerian stock market, industrial stocks waned by 4.09%
Market sentiment was however positive, as there were 29 advancers and 9 decliners.
Nigerian stock market ended the week on a negative note as the All Share Index fell further by 0.94% to 34,250.74 points. Consequently, year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 27.86% and N17.90 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 796.0million units of shares, valued at N4.46billion exchanged hands in 4,810 deals. JAIZ BANK was the most traded shares by volume at 401.1million units, while ZENITHBANK topped by value at N1.08billion.
- The sectorial performance also improved as Banking, Insurance, Oil & Gas, and Consumer Goods advanced by 2.54%, 2.10%, 0.37%, 0.18% respectively. Conversely, the industrial index waned by -4.09%.
Top Gainers
- FBNH up 8.73% to close at N6.85
- VITAFOAM up 8.66% to close at N6.9
- GUINNESS up 5.92% to close at N17
- ZENITHBANK up 3.18% to close at N22.7
- GUARANTY up 1.70% to close at N32.9
Top Losers
- DANGCEM down 8.04% to close at N183
- NEIMETH down 5.98% to close at N2.2
- JBERGER down 4.62% to close at N17.55
- GLAXOSMITH down 2.99% to close at N6.5
- UNILEVER down 1.15% to close at N12.9
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the last trading session on a negative note. NSE30 stocks like Dangote Cement, Unilever dragged the Sub-Saharan based index lower as profit-taking was notable among blue-chip stocks.
- Selling pressures intensified on macros coming from Nigeria’s currency market, on recent economic macros facing an unusual level of FX scarcity, which kept significant pressure on Nigeria’s local currency.
- Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when choosing stocks to buy.
Corporate Press Releases
Nairametrics presents 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook Webinar
The Nairametrics 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook will gather stakeholders to discuss salient economic policies and likely impacts in the coming year.
Nairametrics is pleased to announce and cordially invite you to its 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook Webinar.
The event will hold this Saturday, December 12th, by 10 am prompt. The theme of the webinar is “Analysing the Finance 2020 Bill, Petroleum Industry Bill, and African Continental Free Trade Area, from SME perspective.”
What you need to know
- The Nairametrics 2021 Regulatory Economic Outlook is a 3-hour webinar that will gather stakeholders to discuss the salient economic policies, events, opportunities, and likely impacts on the different sectors of the economy in the new year.
- The event is free, although available entries are reserved on a first register first serve basis. We, however, recommend that stakeholders in the manufacturing, financial, Fintech, real estate, start-ups/entrepreneurs as well as retail investors should endeavour to attend.
- Interested persons are advised to indicate interest by clicking the link https://bit.ly/regulatory-economic-outlook
What to expect: The analysts, which were selected across fields related to the theme, will offer invaluable regulatory insights to SMEs, Industry leaders, and associated stakeholders, as they fine-tune their plans for 2021 business activities.
About Nairametrics: Nairametrics is a leading Nigerian financial resource company that offers services ranging from business news coverage, corporate analysis, macroeconomics data sourcing/analysis, and more.
Financial Services
CBN approves new license categorizations for payment systems
The CBN has approved new license categorizations to help promote a strong and credible payment system.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved a new license categorization system for the Nigerian Payment System.
The apex bank made this known in a press release published on its website and dated 9th December 2020.
According to the CBN, the license categorization is meant to help promote a strong and credible payment system and offers “clarity for new and existing market participants, given the significant evolution and innovation in the Nigerian payments system.”
The central bank appears to be updating its regulations amidst the new wave of FinTechs in the country offering varying but often nuanced services.
According to the new guidelines, Payment Systems are now to operate within 4 broad categories.
a. Switching and Processing
b. Mobile Money Operations (MMOs)
c. Payment Solution Services (PSSs)
d. Regulatory Sandbox
It further clarified that “only MMOs are permitted to hold customer funds. Companies with licenses within any of the other categories are not permitted to hold customer funds,” meaning operators who offer Payment Solution Services cannot for any reason hold customer funds or deposits.
Other key clarifications
- Companies seeking to combine activities under the Switching and MMO categories are only permitted to operate under a holding company structure with the subsidiary entities clearly delineated to prevent commingling.
- Payments System companies in the PSS category may hold any of PSSP, PTSP and Super Agents license or a combination of the licenses thereof.
- All licensed payment service providers in any of the categories covered by this framework holding or seeking any other CBN issued licenses are required to obtain a no-objection from the Payments System Management Department.
- The object clauses in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of Payment Service Providers shall be limited to the permissible activities under their licensing authorizations.
- Collaborations between licensed payment companies, banks and other financial institutions in respect of products and services are subject to CBN’s prior approval.
- All new licensing requests including those with Approvals-in-Principle are to comply with the new requirements immediately. Existing licensed payment companies are to comply with the new licensing requirements where applicable not later than end of June 2021
- All payment service providers and stakeholders in the payments system are required to ensure strict compliance with these requirements and all other payments system regulations.
What this means: The CBN has now clearly demarcated the often thin lines within which various service providers in the FinTech space currently operate in the country. For example, merchant payment transfer apps that is used for POS transactions or internet-based transactions will not be allowed to be used for Peer to Peer transactions (transfers between persons).
- Examples of Payment Solution Service providers in Nigeria are Interswitch WebPAY, Remita, Paystack, Flutterwave, eTranzact, Parkway Project Limited etc.
Debt Securities
First City Monument Bank issues commercial paper worth N30 billion
FCMB has issued a fresh N30 billion worth of commercial paper, as part of its N100 billion CP issuance programme.
First City Monument Bank has announced the issuance of a commercial paper worth N30 billion, as part of its efforts to generate additional source of short-term funds for the bank.
The disclosure was signed by FCMB Group’s secretary, Olufunmilayo Adedibu, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.
- The Commercial Paper (CP) has a tenor of 260 days and is part of a larger effort by the bank to raise a total of N100 billion through its CP issuance programme.
What they are saying
A part of the notification sent to NSE reads:
- A part of the notification sent to NSE reads: “FCMB Group Plc (“FCMB”) hereby notifies the Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE”) and its esteemed shareholders that one of its subsidiaries, First City Monument Bank Limited (the Bank) is undertaking a Commercial Paper Issuance (“CP”) under its N100 billion-naira CP programme.”
What you should know
- FCMB had earlier in March 2020 issued a N20 billion worth of commercial paper as reported by Nairametrics. In lieu of this, the latest notice raises the total sum of Commercial Paper issuance by the bank to N50 billion, out of its benchmark target of N100 billion.
- In a similar vein, Nairametrics also reported that Dangote Cement, MTN, Nigeria Breweries and 9 other firms raised a total sum of N478.4 billion from commercial paper issuance between January and September, 2020.
- According to Investopedia, Commercial paper is a type of unsecured, short-term debt instrument, issued by corporations to meet its short-term liabilities. It is unsecured because it is usually not backed by any form of collateral.
- Commercial papers are usually targeted at institutional investors, such as Pension Fund Administrators and non-pension asset managers. Some high net-worth investors are also eligible to apply.