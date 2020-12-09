Columnists
How to scale as a small business on a budget
Here are a few simple tips you can follow that will aid you greatly in your endeavor to scale your business.
Scaling can be an exciting proposition. It can be nerve-wracking, too. If you don’t have experience with launching new product lines, scaling your team, or researching a new market.
Scaling your business doesn’t have to be too hard, though. There are a few simple tips you can follow that will aid you greatly in your endeavor to scale your business. Scaling any business requires walking the fine line between runaway expenses and stalling progress.
When businesses are scaling they should always consider every option before proceeding down any one path. There are a number of ways to climb a mountain, but only one peak.
Research your options
Sometimes you need to expand operations. You might think you need to scale just like the giant corporations do. You read over Harvard Business Review, research a few case studies, and try to reproduce previous success.
While there’s nothing intrinsically wrong with this method, it may not be the best idea to copy corporations. While they are certainly successful, large companies have different strategies that they leverage for their specific set of circumstances.
Small businesses should research all of their options. Look at what people are doing in your local market, how SMEs are scaling, and how startups scale one employee to a dozen.
Review hiring alternatives
Researching what all kinds of businesses are doing can help you come up with successful strategies. In addition, you might want to look at alternative working arrangements and hiring options.
While you may think you might have to break the bank to hire the best people for your team, that’s actually far from the truth.
Remote work is exploding. Over a third of Americans have telecommuted in some capacity and the number continues to rise. Hiring remote workers can save you a deal on administrative and operational costs. Indeed, freelance remote professionals can be a great option for smaller businesses looking for flexible and affordable talent.
Consider hiring an experienced product manager
One of the biggest mistakes startups and small businesses make: assembling an amazing team without an amazing product manager at the helm. While you might want to recruit a band of the best lead guitarists, you’re going to have a lot of talent but not a whole lot of actual music.
The same is true for your team. You need to hire a product manager acting as the bandleader. Again, hiring an experienced and respected manager doesn’t mean you have to bankrupt yourself. There are plenty of experienced consultants, freelancers, and remote managers available. However, to make sure that you find the most suitable candidate that will bring you success, consider a product manager hiring guide that will make the process more effective. You will know how to screen your candidates, what questions to ask and what other important things to consider.
Businesses, luckily, have many options now when expanding to scale. Some businesses make the mistake of trying to match the big names in the industry rather than their competition. Instead of trying to top Apple in a quarter, businesses must adjust their scale to fit their level.
A great option for scaling is freelance or remote work. Freelancing and remote work offers extensive benefits to both employees and employees. Flexible schedules and contracts make them great assets when building up as a small business. Many freelance and remote workers will also be willing to convert to full time if the need arises. This makes hiring freelance and remote talent a very attractive scaling solution for small businesses.
If things aren’t adding up or you don’t know how to proceed, then it might be time to hire an experienced manager. Hiring an experienced manager can make all the difference for a small business looking to grow. An experienced manager will be able to enter a scaling situation with a small business and direct where things should be and when. They can help the upper management strategize for the future and navigate the scaling.
All of that said, it is best if a company still tries to maintain its budget. Many businesses try to out-scale their competition to disastrous results. Instead, create an incremental scaling plan that will financially scale with the business.
A critical step for any scaling business is to seek out mentors who can show where to go and what to avoid. Scaling a small business can be made a simple procedure by hiring intelligently and seeking out experienced leaders.
Romy Catauta works in the marketing field and is passionate about writing on web design, business, interior design and psychology.
Young women and lifestyle inflation: Tips to get your financial life on track
As a young woman, it is important to be aware of your needs and make sure you spend only to fulfil them.
“Lifestyle inflation is a common spending trap that can stand in the way of building wealth for young women.” – Anonymous
Lifestyle inflation refers to an increase in spending when an individual’s income goes up. It causes people to get stuck in a cycle of just having enough money to pay their bills every month with no plan for wealth creation.
Peer pressure has a lot to do with lifestyle inflation. Increased income is seen as an opportunity to live life like the affluent. The same can have a disastrous effect on wealth creation in the long run.
Thus, as a young woman, it is important to be aware of your needs and make sure you spend only to fulfil them. Giving in to pressure to replicate someone else’s lifestyle can bite you hard. So, be sure about your needs and spend accordingly. Here is an example of what lifestyle inflation means;
A young lady who is through with her NYSC was opportune to get a job; few years later, she got promoted, which automatically leads to a salary raise. Just because her salary was increased, her consumption also increased to meet her income. She starts to upgrade her wardrobe and even moved to the Island, without a plan for her financial future. The question she should ask herself is, what if she losses her job, will she be able to maintain the kind of lifestyle she is living now? And does she have a savings or an investment to fall back on.
Some young women’s aim is about earning, which they spend immediately without thinking about investing or saving. As a young woman, you need to get to a point where you are consistently building asset & finding a balance between living the lifestyle that you want.
What young women can do differently to get their finances on track
1. Cut down on expenses – Getting along on a shoestring
For a young woman climbing the ladder of professional career, which usually comes with a salary increase, there is every possibility that a hike in expenses will erupt and can get worst if not monitored.
This is where having a budget and cutting down on expenses emanates. Having a salary raise can entice you to upgrade your wardrobe, acquire the latest iPhone and engage in impulse buying, which if not monitored can lead to bankrupt.
Therefore, if you are living from paycheque to paycheque, there is a need to get along on a shoestring and getting along on a shoestring can be achievable by setting a monthly budget.
Putting a budget in place will enable you to monitor your expenses, spend on your priorities, while eliminating what you do not really need.
2. Set up automatic savings – Setting a nest egg
Once you are done getting along on a shoestring, the subsequent thing to do is to nest your egg (saving). Savings is the best way for a woman to get her financial life together. Though, a lot of young women have different mindsets when it comes to putting aside funds for savings. Some believe they have bills to pay, so they do not have enough fund to put aside for savings.
However, saving is not magical, but can be done systematically. For example, you are earning two hundred thousand naira monthly – all you need to do is to automate your savings account in a way that 20% of your money will be deducted from your account monthly.
Once that is done, pretend that you are earning 180,000 Naira monthly. Before you know it, you have saved enough fund to enable investments, which usually leads to compound interest.
3. Understanding capital market strategies – Play the market wisely
Another thing a young woman needs when it comes to putting her financial life together is understanding the capital market strategies, the different asset classes, the risks involved to enable her to build her own investment portfolio. This might sound Greek to some young women; hence, they believe investing in capital market is masculine.
Prior to investing in stock market, it is crucial to have a good knowledge of where you are putting your money. Understand the strategies involved in trading, as stocks are volatile in nature – meaning it is the nature of the markets to move up and down over the short-term.
Nevertheless, trying to time the market is extremely difficult. One solution is to maintain a long-term horizon and ignore the short-term fluctuations.
Also, having a good knowledge of investment will aid you not to involve yourself with fraudulent investment like MMM/Ponzi schemes.
4. Invest in real estate – Smart money moves
Real Estate is a smart money move that young women should take advantage of, instead of spending money on frivolous things.
Investing in real estate is good for any woman, who is looking for opportunities to buy low and sell high in years to come.
Though, some young women tend to shy away at the mention of real estate, because they feel it involves a lot of capital. More so, some have the mindset that they are too young to start investing in real estate.
Nevertheless, some companies are now making it easy for people to invest in real estate, whereby you can make payment on instalments. Making it possible for you to invest in growth areas i.e. areas that are fast developing in which you can benefit from the capital appreciation in years to come.
Conclusively, Lifestyle inflation can easily derail your long-term goals. The trap of short-term gratification in the form of luxury convenience can delay your plans get to save towards investing.
When you are adding new luxuries to your life, weigh the benefits against your long-term goals. In most cases, you will choose to pass up the convenience of a new lifestyle upgrade in favour of your long-term financial stability.
Why I am now buying Bitcoin
Gold was the go-to asset class to hold cash in times of uncertainty but cryptocurrencies are now seeing big utility enhancements.
On November 26th by 4.30 am, according to trading records from Coinbase, an online market for Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $17,331. By 9.30 am BTC prices had fallen to a low of $16,299, on December 1st when I wrote this article, Bitcoin was now trading at a high of $19,915.
If an investor has bought 1 unit of Bitcoin by 9 am on Thursday 26th, and sold at 3 am December 1st, his gain would be $3,616 or a 22.18% return. According to a report by the NASDAQ, BTC return this year has been like a Space X rocket, this year alone bitcoin is up 166%, gold is up 24%, US Bonds 7%, US Stocks 5.5%.
Cryptocurrencies have been up cumulatively 5,000% (yes Five thousand) but I have not personally considered them an investment. The reality is even as BTC surged to $19,000 in 2017, there was still essentially a bet on someone else buying them from you, what in finance is called the “greater fool theory” (it’s a real theory, google it). Bitcoin for instance has a fixed supply, so as long as demand increases, the price will go up.
Cryptocurrencies have no inherent value, if you had left 100 units of Bitcoin bought for $200 units in a vault in 2015 and returned in 2017, the value would still be $200 but the price you would sell it for would be $19,000. Why no inherent value you ask? well because Bitcoin has limited use except for speculating. A Bloomberg article in May 2019 based on data from blockchain researcher Chain analysis found, “only 1.3% of economic transactions came from merchants in the first four months of 2019, with little change from prior 2 years”. This was why I never considered investing in BTC, it was a game of chicken to see how high it could rise.
However, in November, I changed my strategy. I have now added cryptocurrencies as a viable investment in my portfolio.
Three reasons why I have now decided to buy cryptocurrencies:
- The world is awash with cash and low output, inflation cometh. Even before the COVID-19 hit, most of Europe and Japan were already offering negative rates and using monetary quantitative, then Biden won. Biden also nominated Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary. Yellen is a proponent of deficit spending, i.e. a Keynesian. All this translates to the fact that a lot of cash is going to pour into the Western economies soon and remain there to keep rates low, and the dollar low. Thus, any cash holding in US currency will see yields fall
- Global fixed-income rates are going to remain low, and Covid-19 has taken property funds off the table. Fixed income investing across the spectrum will see flat rates. This will mean all short to long-duration fixed income funds plus fixed income funds tied to income from rentals will see a fall in yields.
- There is now much greater acceptance and regulation of cryptocurrencies especially in the key market of the US. Facebook Libra ran into headwinds with his plan for a global cryptocurrency, but today the regulatory landscape has improved. US banks now can provide custody services for cryptocurrencies and the US Department of Justice policy enforcement for digital coins as well.
The summary of those three points highlighted above is this, investors seeking outlets to park cash that will at least hold value until there is clarity on inflation fears will buy cryptocurrencies. Gold was the go-to asset class to hold cash in times of uncertainty but cryptocurrencies are now seeing big utility enhancements. Paypal for instance will issue cards based on bitcoin to allow everyday buying and selling based on a bitcoin account. I am yet to see a gold-backed debit card. These enhancements mean bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies now can come out of the speculative space and into retail, again boosting demand.
That is a game-changer.
What is the risk to this? That Cryptocurrencies become so widely accepted that the US Treasury introduces her own Fed Coin. This move will draw away many who are buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and reduce demand for bitcoin, bringing down the price.
OPEC+ agree to raise oil production
For Nigeria, a combination of both higher oil prices and lower production cuts is needed to fund the country’s 2021 budget.
Following yesterday’s meeting, OPEC and other oil-producing nations led by Russia reached a deal to modestly increase production in January amidst a raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic though with the prospect of vaccines offering some hope.
Based on the agreement, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries along with Russia and other countries will raise production gradually by 500,000 barrels a day over a 3month period starting in January. The increase, though less than 1% of the global oil market, comes amidst a second wave of coronavirus which is currently weighing on demand.
According to reports, the agreement was a compromise between countries that wanted a much larger increase of two million barrels a day, which was previously agreed on, and others that would prefer to maintain current production cuts of c.7.7mbp. The latter are considering the many uncertainties around the pandemic and the possibilities that demand will remain low. That said, the disagreement between both groups suggests that agreed quotas may not be adhered. Looking ahead, we expect the modest increase in OPEC+ production and the prospects of the discovery of effective vaccines to remain positive for oil prices in the short term if production cuts are adhered to. We however expect the rally in oil prices to be capped by subdued growth in the global economy which would continue to limit
the pace of recovery in oil demand.
Coming home to Nigeria, a combination of both higher oil prices and lower production cuts is needed to fund the country’s 2021 budget which is predicated on a production volume of 1.86mpd and oil price of US$40 per barrel. Amidst a recession, the hope of an economic rebound is largely hinged on sustained rebound in crude prices as the country has suffered a significant slump in revenue largely due to weak oil revenue. Furthermore, the economy continues to face severe dollar shortages due to lower oil receipts which continues to pressure the nation’s FX reserves.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.