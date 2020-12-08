ENDSARS
Victims of #EndSARS protest receive interest free loans worth N10.5 million
Victims of the EndSARS protest in Lagos have been provided with interest-free loans worth N10.5million.
Chief Executive Officer, Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development, Chief Temitope Ajayi, has given out interest-free loans worth N10.5million to victims of the EndSARS protest.
The philanthropist, while given out the second tranche of the interest-free loans worth N10.5million, on Monday in Lekki, Lagos, expressed delight over the beneficiaries’ commitment towards being financially independent, while maintaining their status as responsible citizens of the country.
According to a news report by NAN, Chief Ajayi disclosed that the beneficiaries who were able to pay off their initial loans got double the amount in the second tranche of the disbursement of the loan facility.
What you should know
- The philanthropist, however, gave out the first tranche of the loan three weeks ago.
- The loan facility which was specially designed for the EndSARS Nigerian youths was provided by Silicon Valley Cooperative Multipurpose Society in partnership with Global Connection for Women Foundation (GC4W) and Masterplan Finance UK Ltd,
- During the disbursement of the first tranche of the loan facility, each of the more than 200 EndSARS victims got a loan of between N40,000 and N80,000, depending on the kind of investment they chose to engage in.
- According to the CEO of Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development, those that got N20,000 during the disbursement of the first tranche received N40,000, and prizes like umbrellas, food warmers and more.
What they are saying
Chief Ajayi said, “The entire gesture was done by Silicon Valley Cooperative Multipurpose Society in partnership with Global Connection for Women Foundation (GC4W) and Masterplan Finance UK Ltd, specially designed for the EndSARS Nigerian young adults.
”Our goal is to heal and revive Nigeria through helping the youths, empowering them and saving the country from destruction.”
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu gifts families of slain police officers N10 million each
Governor Sanwo-Olu has compensated the families of slain police officers with the sum of N10 million each.
The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has brought respite to the families of police officers killed during the violence witnessed in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.
According to the disclosure on the Twitter page of the Lagos State Government, the families were handed a cheque of N10 million each and the children of the slain officers awarded scholarships by the government.
Governor @jidesanwoolu handing over a cheque of 10 million naira each to the families of police officers who lost their lives during the unrest that followed the EndSARS protest and awarding scholarship to their children. @followlsstf @ceolsstf @LagosPoliceng#LASG #SecureLagos pic.twitter.com/XdjPPRsRf7
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) December 3, 2020
What they are saying: Commenting on the recent development, a tweet by the Lagos State Government read thus: “Governor @jidesanwoolu handing over a cheque of 10 million naira each to the families of police officers who lost their lives during the unrest that followed the EndSARS protest and awarding scholarship to their children.’’
Why this matters: The recent effort by the Governor is in fulfillment of the promise he had earlier made to compensate affected victims of the post-EndSARS protest which led to the loss of lives and valuable properties both in the state and the country at large.
The compensation will be viewed by serving officers as a motivation, aimed at promoting patriotism, loyalty, commitment and dedication to national service.
What you should know
#EndSARS: Protest hijack was catalysed by fake news – Lai Mohammed
The hijack of #EndSARS protests was catalysed by fake news and disinformation, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has said.
Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has claimed that the hijack of the #EndSARS protests was catalysed by fake news and disinformation, which spread like wildfire on social media.
The Minister disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting with members of the broadcasting organizations of Nigeria (BON) on Friday in Abuja.
#EndSARS Sanctions: Nigeria has reached out to the UK Government – Foreign Minister
Onyeama has stated that the FG has reached out to the UK Government over the parliamentary debate on the #EndSARS protests.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said that the Nigerian Government has reached out to the UK Government over the parliamentary debate on the #EndSARS protests.
The Minister disclosed this to Newsmen at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Thursday, which was recorded by Channels TV.
He added that the UK Parliament did not speak for the UK government, and that the UK had heard the Nigerian government’s side regarding the incident at Lekki.
“On the issue of the UK parliament, yes, we have reached out to the UK government on this question. The meeting that took place was of Parliamentarians, they don’t speak for the UK government and the UK government which acts for the United Kingdom has also heard the side of the (Nigerian) government regarding everything that happened.
“So we are in touch with them and engaging with them. But, of course, as in any democracy, the Members of Parliament are able to also air their views, but what is important is that a balanced picture is made available to them all before they take any decision,” Onyeama said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier this week that the British Parliament had announced it would consider a petition by some groups and individuals, asking it to apply sanctions against the Nigerian government and officials for alleged human rights violations during the #EndSARS protest and Lekki shooting incident.
Also, the presidency earlier disclosed that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, had a meeting with the UK Special Envoy for Humanitarian Affairs, Nick Dyer, accompanied by the UK High Commissioner to Nigeria.