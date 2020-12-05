Business News
Covid-19: Moscow commences mass vaccination of Sputnik V shot
Russia has commenced the distribution of its Covid-19 vaccine, which will be first made available to doctors and other medical workers.
Moscow has commenced the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, through 70 clinics on Saturday, December 5, 2020, marking Russia’s first mass inoculation against the disease that has infected over 2.4 million people in the country.
According to a report from Reuters, while making the disclosure, Moscow city’s coronavirus task force said that the Russian-made vaccine would first be made available to doctors and other medical workers, teachers and social workers because they have the highest risk of exposure to the disease.
The Russian capital, Moscow, which is the epicentre of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, reported 7,993 new cases overnight, a sharp increase from 6,868 that was recorded a day earlier and well above the reported daily infection rate of around 700 that was recorded in early September.
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, on his personal website, wrote, “Over the first five hours, 5,000 people signed up for the jab – teachers, doctors, social workers, those who are today risking their health and lives the most.”
The age limit for those expected to receive the vaccine is capped at 60 years. It, however, bars people with certain underlying health conditions, pregnant women and those who have had respiratory illnesses for the past two weeks from being vaccinated.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, in a televised government meeting, announced the registration of its first Covid-19 vaccine in what was described as a step ahead of any other vaccine development.
- The Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, which was developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), was certified to be 92% effective in protecting people from the virus infection.
- Russia has developed 2 Covid-19 vaccines; Sputnik V which is backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and another by Siberia’s Vector Institute, with final trials for both yet to be completed.
- Scientists have raised concerns about the safety and speed at which Russia had registered and approved its vaccine, giving the regulatory go-ahead for it and launching mass vaccinations before full trials to test its safety and efficacy had been completed.
- The Sputnik V vaccine is administered in two injections, with the second dose expected to be given 21 days after the first.
Tech News
Nigeria’s mobile phone market bounces back to post healthy growth in 2020 Q3 – IDC
The figures indicate that smartphone shipments into Nigeria increased 13.7% quarter on quarter (QoQ) in Q3 2020.
Nigeria’s mobile phone market has bounced back to post healthy growth in 2020 Q3.
According to the latest figures from global technology and consulting services firm, International Data Corporation (IDC), Chinese brands continue to invest in the country as they attempt to penetrate the market and gain a foothold.
- The figures indicate that smartphone shipments into Nigeria increased 13.7% quarter on quarter (QoQ) in Q3 2020 to almost 3 million units.
The firm’s newly published Quarterly Global Mobile Phone Tracker shows that Nigeria’s smartphone market remained healthy in the third quarter, as vendors shifted their model portfolios to entry-level and mid-range devices.
- Transsion’s Tecno, Itel, and Infinix brands dominated smartphone shipments in Q3 2020 with a combined 76.4% share.
- Followed by Samsung, with 7.0% share and Xiaomi third, with 5.3%.
- The average street prices of smartphones declined marginally by 0.3%, as the dollar exchange rate remained high.
- The increase in VAT by 2.5% points also had a negative impact on prices.
- With the relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown measures, a majority of consumers returned to the physical retail channel in Q3 2020, leading to a 21.5% QoQ increase in retail sales.
- Feature phone shipments surged strongly in Q3 2020, with shipments increasing 21.2% QoQ to account for 56.0% of the country’s overall mobile phone market. Feature phones remained resilient as they continue to be the preferred secondary phone in an environment of declining consumer purchasing power and rising unemployment.
- The major players in the feature phones space in Q3 2020 were Tecno with 49.7% share, Itel with 34.8%, and Nokia with 8.2%.
What they are saying
Commenting on the development, George Mbuthia, a Research Analyst at IDC noted that:
“In light of the economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, vendors continued to ship more affordable devices priced below $200, as they sought to address demand for cheaper models and penetrate consumer segments with lower purchasing power.
“This strategy of offering more devices in the entry-level and mid-range price bands (<$200), ensured a faster market recovery from the weak performance seen in Q2 2020, which was heavily impacted by Covid-19.”
Ramazan Yavuz, a Senior Research Manager at IDC submitted that:
“IDC expects Nigeria’s overall mobile phone market to grow 3.1% QoQ in Q4 2020, with feature phone shipments increasing by 1.9% and smartphone shipments growing by 4.7%. Promotions from the end of November through the festive month of December will support the market’s growth in Q4 2020.
“Covid-19 will continue to pose a threat to the overall economy, in particular, to mobile phone markets. However, smartphone shipments will remain resilient in 2021, with customers moving from feature phones to smartphones and data usage increasing in the medium term.”
What you should know
- International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries.
- IDC’s analysis and insights help IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology media, research, and events company.
Coronavirus
Banking has gone beyond brick and mortar – Ecobank boss
Ecobank to use agency network and digital platforms as a means of being able to distribute banking services to people.
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is set to boost investment in its Digital platforms and agency network to continue to be the preferred choice for banking services to customers.
This was disclosed by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Mr. Ade Ayeyemi, in an interview with Nairametrics.
According to Ayeyemi, the bank is determined to use agency network and digital platforms as means of being able to distribute banking services to people. To him, these are now going to continue to be the preferred method of delivering banking services to people as the brand go forward into the future.
He said, “Those are the things that informed our decision, and some of these branches were not profitable. Some of them were weak and that was the basis on which we made the decision to close those branches and merge their activities with some other branches that are existing in agreement with the Central Bank of Nigeria.”
COVID-19 palliatives
On the amount the financial institution has spent on COVID-19 palliatives, Ayeyemi disclosed that it gave over $3 million in form of donations in the countries where it does business.
“We also understood that one thing is to have palliatives, the other is to make sure that the people are aware of what they need to do to be able to avoid catching COVID-19 in terms of radio, television and other awareness programme.
“Again, we participated in ensuring that, that is done, to be able to engage people to make sure they don’t contract COVID-19. The third thing was stepping back and working with our client because in the developed world the government was able to provide money to the corporations, the government was able to follow up, where people get paid for sitting at home.”
In some parts of the continent where the government couldn’t pay people for staying at home, je explained that Ecobank had to work with its clients to restructure their facilities so that they don’t have to pay and then they can support their staff.
“We also ensure that we work with the African Union around the concept of micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), where we usually put a lot of money aside to be able to support MSMEs across the continent. And we actually did training in these countries grooming a lot of people that will be able to have access to, not just finances but access to organisational structure and training.
“So all of those things were things we felt we needed to do as a player in the continent. And of course some of our governments wanted to put money in the hand of the poor and they didn’t want to give cash to them because cash became vehicle of transmission and we were able to quickly create accounts for those people and be able to transmit money into those systems,” he added.
AfCFA
On the opportunities available for the bank in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) initiative, which is to take off in January 2021, he explained that the bank has positioned itself as one of the key supporters of the idea.
He said, “So, because of our Pan-African presence, we have been discussing with the governments and our customers to start to take another look at their businesses and understand that the market is bigger than what it used to be before.
“So, if your job in Aba is to manufacture bags for the Nigerian market, if you now start thinking about, how you can expand your manufacturing capacity to be able to export across West Africa and also other African countries not just looking at Nigeria as market alone.
“And as you change your demand forecast, then you need to now improve your capacity to produce and that will mean importing new machinery, which will mean expanding your manufacturing base and being able to develop the market and hire people.”
Financial Services
Shareholders approve GTBank’s planned HoldCo structure
Shareholders of GTBank Plc have approved the holding company structure for the bank.
The shareholders of GTBank Plc have approved the holding company structure for the bank, as they expressed excitement over the benefits they would derive from the new structure.
At the court-ordered meeting held on Friday, which was attended by Nairametrics, the investors gave their approval to the company for the transfer of the 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each in the issued and paid-up share capital of the bank held by them to Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc.
This was done in exchange for the allotment of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to the shareholders in the same proportion to their shareholding in the bank, credited as fully paid without any further act or deed.
Expressing his members’ reactions to the planned restructuring, the founder, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu, explained that the shareholders were excited because the arrangement that the bank put in place was devoid of complexities usually known as share reconstruction.
According to him, the bank performed well under the leadership of the Chairperson and the Managing Director; he thus projected that the HoldCo would perform better if the duo were still in charge of the new brand.
He said, “We are excited about the development because we are going to get value as everything we have would be transferred to the holding company. There will be no manipulation as a result of reconstruction that usually leads to fractional shares.”
Also commending the bank’s leadership and ingenuity, the President, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, noted that:
“GTBank has over the years proven to be a force and leading initiator of revolutionary advancement and technology based development in the nation’s banking industry, and we look forward to the growth and advancement it is sure to bring into the new business areas it will be taking on with the Holdco structure.
“The arrangement where all existing shares of the bank would be transferred entirely to the Holdco in the name of the beneficial owners is good, while the same number of units and percentage would be held in the new entity, is commendable,” he added.
Speaking at the court-ordered meeting on Friday, Managing Director/CEO, GTBank Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, explained that in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s regulations, which require the separation of commercial banking business from other financial services businesses, the bank was adopting a HoldCo structure.
He said, “I am delighted over the approval by shareholders for the holding company and I assure the investors of a more rewarding future. The bank will not embark on any share reconstruction, as the same number of shares they have with the bank will be maintained.
“Under the new structure, existing shareholders of GTBank would be migrated to Guaranty Trust Holdings via a share-for-share exchange between the shareholders of GTBank and GTHoldings.”
While explaining the benefits of the HoldCo structure, Agbaje explained that the overall strategy was to create an operating model that would profitably grow the bank’s presence in the market for commercial banking and non-banking financial services, in order to achieve the aspiration to be the dominant financial services group.
What you should know the HoldCo structure
- Nairametrics reported when GTBank said it wanted to operate as a financial holding company from 2021. This will make the bank a subsidiary of the new structure and will lead to the delisting of GTBank from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the listing of GT Holdco on the bourse.
- To make this a reality, the firm has obtained an authorization from a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos. According to GTBank, the order for a Court-Ordered Meeting (COM) was obtained on November 6, 2020.
