UBA, GTBank, Zenith Bank tumble, Bears take a grip on Nigerian Stocks
The market breadth index was negative with 25 losers against 13 gainers.
Nigerian bourse closed negative on Thursday. The All Share index declined further by -0.25% to close at 34,968.94 from 35,056.82 points.
- Year-to-date and market capitalization similarly dropped by -0.25% to settle at 30.40% and N18.27 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 289.3 million units of shares, valued at N7.34billion exchanged hands in 4,878 deals. UBA was the most traded shares by volume at 34.4 million units, while MTNN topped by value at N4.37billion.
The market breadth index was negative with 25 losers against 13 gainers. CADBURY (-5.43%) led the laggards today, while ARDOVA (+7.69%) was the top gainer.
- The sectorial performance was mixed as the Banking, Insurance, and Consumer Goods indexes dipped -2.07%, -0.82%, and -0.20%, while the Oil & Gas gained +0.35%. The Industrial sector closed flat.
Top Gainers
- MTNN up 0.77% to close at N156.2
- ARDOVA up 7.69% to close at N14
- REDSTAREX up 4.00% to close at N3.38
- CUTIX up 5.56% to close at N1.9
- UPL up 4.26% to close at N1.47
Top Losers
- CADBURY down 5.43% to close at N8.7
- UBA down 5.20% to close at N8.2
- ZENITHBANK down 1.88% to close at N23.55
- FLOURMILL down 1.85% to close at N26.5
- GUARANTY down 1.47% to close at N33.6
Outlook
Nigerian stocks drifted lower at the fourth trading session of the week, as significant sell-offs seen in Nigerian tier -1 banks added pressure on the Nigerian All-Share Index.
- Stock experts anticipate more consolidation now as investors become more choosy on stocks to buy taking into consideration that experts don’t see any new highs now till next year.
- That said, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on the bias that stock traders are expected to be a bit cautious amid recent macros prevailing at the Nigerian currency market.
Camey & Rock executes N4.3 billion worth of share purchase agreement with Resort Savings and Loans
Camey & Rock Business Consulting executes a share purchase agreement with Resort Savings and Loans Plc, worth N4.3 billion.
Camey & Rock Business Consulting Limited has finally executed its share purchase agreement with the board of Resort Savings and Loans Plc, worth N4.3 billion.
This is according to a notification sent by the latter to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market yesterday and seen by Nairametrics.
The cash involved in the deal is scheduled to be injected in tranches. Also, activities related to the transactions are still ongoing.
In order to resolve some administrative and basic regulatory issues, Camey & Rock called for an extension from CBN to enable it conclude the recapitalization exercise of the bank outside the deadline of 31 December 2020 to 30 June 2021.
The call comes at a time when the investors plan to inject the next tranche of cash into the bank.
The notification also revealed that the investors (Camey & Rock) have so far, assisted in motivating staff resolution and arrangement of some critical financial obligations, towards the filing of outstanding financial statements and relocation of the bank’s head office to 12, Boyle Street, Lagos.
What they are saying: A part of the recent disclosure reads: “The Board of Resort Savings and Loans Plc (the bank) wishes to notify the Nigerian Stock Exchange and investing public on the updates on the Bank’s recapitalization exercise.
“The Bank has executed a Share Purchase Agreement with Camey & Rock Business Consulting Limited (Camey & Rock or the investor) to the tune of N4.3billion, following Camey & Rock’s strategic equity investment in the Bank. The cash will be injected into the Bank in tranches.”
Why it matters: The recent announcement will help recapitalize the bank. In addition, the board and management firmly believe that the strategic investment will change the face of the bank, repositioning it in the committee of financial services providers in Nigeria, and grow its capacity with consequent effect in increasing the wealth of stakeholders.
ABC Transport to raise N1.4 billion through rights issue
ABC Transport Plc has secured the approval of its shareholders to raise additional capital through a rights issue.
The Board of Directors of ABC Transport Plc has secured the approval of its shareholders to raise additional capital through a rights issue from existing shareholders.
This disclosure was made by the board of ABC Transport in a notification issued by the Company’s Secretary, Onyekachukwu C. Chigbo, after announcing shareholders’ resolutions at its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on Friday 27th November 2020.
According to the information contained in the notification, the rights issue is N1.4billion, which could be raised via the issuance of shares and debt securities as determined by the Directors of the firm.
However, the rights issue is subject to the approval of regulatory authorities.
What this means
A rights issue is an invitation to existing shareholders to purchase additional new shares in the company. This type of issue gives existing shareholders the “rights” to purchase new shares at a discount to the market price on a stated future date.
However, shareholders are not obligated to exercise this right.
In this regard, the company may decide to use the additional capital raised from these offerings to existing shareholders to acquire assets, make a take-over, repay debts or save itself from bankruptcy.
This is expected to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, free up capital for the management to execute revenue, and profit optimizing projects, plans, and strategies.
What you should know
- It is important to know that the board decided to raise additional capital after it had secured shareholders’ approval to increase the company’s authorized share capital from N1billion to N2.5billion by the creation of 3billion additional shares of 50 kobo each, ranking pari-passu in all respects with the existing shares in the Company’s equity.
- In this regard, clause 6 of the Company’s Memorandum of Association and clause 5 of the Articles of Association respectively, will be amended to reflect the increase in the Authorized Share Capital.
- This amendment will be done by deleting the words, “the authorized Share Capital of the Company is N1billion divided into 2billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each,” and substituting therewith the words “the authorized Share Capital of the Company is N2.5billion divided into 5billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.”
GTBank, Nigerian Breweries, CAP drop, investors lose N42 billion
The market breadth closed negative as AIICO led 19 Gainers as against 22 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian bourse ended Wednesday’s trading session on a bearish note.
The All Share Index dipped lower by 0.26% to close at 35,056.82 points as against the 0.30% gain recorded yesterday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +30.60%.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization now stands at N18.323 trillion. Investors lost N42 billion in the mid-week trading session.
- Nigerian trading turnover at Wednesday’s trading session, however, printed positive as volume ticked by 19.72%, as against the 25.83% drop recorded on Tuesday.
- ACCESS, FBNH, and ZENITHBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed negative as AIICO led 19 Gainers as against 22 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- CAP leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- AIICO up 9.90% to close at N1.11
- CUTIX up 7.14% to close at N1.8
- UBA up 5.49% to close at N8.65
- STANBIC up 3.90% to close at N44
- MAYBAKER up 2.94% to close at N3.5
Top losers
- NNFM down 9.67% to close at N6.26
- NB down 7.05% to close at N56
- CAP down 6.98% to close at N20
- GUARANTY down 2.57% to close at N34.1
- FLOURMILL down 2.17% to close at N27
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the third trading session for the week on a bearish note.
- Selling pressure was significantly seen in blue-chip stocks like GTBank, Nigerian Breweries, CAP, Flour mills, as investors began a significant amount of profit-taking across the market spectrum.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, as institutional investors reduce some of their long positions amid growing uncertainty playing out in Nigeria’s currency market.
