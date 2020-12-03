UBA, GTBank, Zenith Bank tumble, Bears take a grip on Nigerian Stocks

Camey & Rock Business Consulting Limited has finally executed its share purchase agreement with the board of Resort Savings and Loans Plc, worth N4.3 billion.

This is according to a notification sent by the latter to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market yesterday and seen by Nairametrics.

The cash involved in the deal is scheduled to be injected in tranches. Also, activities related to the transactions are still ongoing.

In order to resolve some administrative and basic regulatory issues, Camey & Rock called for an extension from CBN to enable it conclude the recapitalization exercise of the bank outside the deadline of 31 December 2020 to 30 June 2021.

The call comes at a time when the investors plan to inject the next tranche of cash into the bank.

The notification also revealed that the investors (Camey & Rock) have so far, assisted in motivating staff resolution and arrangement of some critical financial obligations, towards the filing of outstanding financial statements and relocation of the bank’s head office to 12, Boyle Street, Lagos.

What they are saying: A part of the recent disclosure reads: “The Board of Resort Savings and Loans Plc (the bank) wishes to notify the Nigerian Stock Exchange and investing public on the updates on the Bank’s recapitalization exercise.

“The Bank has executed a Share Purchase Agreement with Camey & Rock Business Consulting Limited (Camey & Rock or the investor) to the tune of N4.3billion, following Camey & Rock’s strategic equity investment in the Bank. The cash will be injected into the Bank in tranches.”

Why it matters: The recent announcement will help recapitalize the bank. In addition, the board and management firmly believe that the strategic investment will change the face of the bank, repositioning it in the committee of financial services providers in Nigeria, and grow its capacity with consequent effect in increasing the wealth of stakeholders.